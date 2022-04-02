 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Secondhand smoke from a "bong"--which is some sort of drug usage apparatus for marijuana--is more dangerous than that from Tobacco   (theguardian.com) divider line
33
    More: PSA, Tobacco smoking, Smoking, secondhand cannabis smoke, Tobacco, Bong, Cannabis smoking, increased concentration of fine particulate matter, Cannabis  
•       •       •

245 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2022 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The students, who provided their own cannabis and bongs, remained anonymous and were not observed during the two-hour smoke sessions.

So, they didn't qualify what was smoked, how it was smoked, or how much was smoked. I haven't seen such rigorous adherence to the scientific method since Alex Jones' last podcast.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a reminder to make more edibles tomorrow.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is just for the soot particles. The real dangers of tobacco are the heavy metals the plant concentrates in its leaves that are high in alpha particle emitters and the additives in cigarettes that are just flat out toxic. Both are going to also have carbon monoxide in them and that does some nasty stuff to the body, like raise blood pressure.

Best thing to do is not put anything in your lungs other than clean air. If you want to get high on weed, edibles are the way to go.

\warning: weed is illegal in most countries and may result in criminal charges, mad muchies, and muffin top.
\\cosmic knowledge is not guaranteed. You are just high, but your hands actually are that huge.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cypress Hill - Hits from the Bong (Official Audio)
Youtube eMK4cfXj5c0
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The average cigarette smoker smokes anywhere from 14-20 cigarettes per day

How many bong hits does the average bong user take per day?

These factors matter when you're comparing relative harm.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: The average cigarette smoker smokes anywhere from 14-20 cigarettes per day

How many bong hits does the average bong user take per day?

These factors matter when you're comparing relative harm.


Yep, even the tobacco secondhand smoke thing often has several factors glossed over, the largest one being time and frequency of exposure.  Unless it's actively, direly poisonous short periods of exposure that don't happen regularly aren't going to do much in either case.  It's long-term smoking (of anything) and exposure to secondhand smoke that farks people up

/but that's too hard to remember so you get the, "OMG some smoke came near me I WILL DIE HALP!" crowd
//no, that doesn't mean it's fine to chimney all over people no matter what's being torched
///does mean way too many people react like they've been doused in acid when a wisp floats by from 100' down the street
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It makes sense to me - cigs are usually filtered and the filter traps more particles.  A bong doesn't filter the smoke as much, its job is more about cooling so the hit is easier to take and hold longer.  Fill a room with exhalations from monster rips vs. a cig smoke filled room and I buy that there are more particles.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll smoke a bong hit, you smoke a cigarette, then let's get on a treadmill

Not a study. Fear mongering
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
smoking in a room for 140 minutes makes the room smokier than smoking in a room for 40 minutes.
thanks study.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

slimebarfer: It makes sense to me - cigs are usually filtered and the filter traps more particles.  A bong doesn't filter the smoke as much, its job is more about cooling so the hit is easier to take and hold longer.  Fill a room with exhalations from monster rips vs. a cig smoke filled room and I buy that there are more particles.


The water in the bong acts as an extremely effective filter that's far superior to cig filters.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: That is just for the soot particles. The real dangers of tobacco are the heavy metals the plant concentrates in its leaves that are high in alpha particle emitters and the additives in cigarettes that are just flat out toxic. Both are going to also have carbon monoxide in them and that does some nasty stuff to the body, like raise blood pressure.

Best thing to do is not put anything in your lungs other than clean air. If you want to get high on weed, edibles are the way to go.

\warning: weed is illegal in most countries and may result in criminal charges, mad muchies, and muffin top.
\\cosmic knowledge is not guaranteed. You are just high, but your hands actually are that huge.


What happened to your slashies
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Have you ever been next to a dirty rotten smelling hippie wannabe, the smell of their breath from bong water is the least of my worries.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

slimebarfer: It makes sense to me - cigs are usually filtered and the filter traps more particles.  A bong doesn't filter the smoke as much, its job is more about cooling so the hit is easier to take and hold longer.  Fill a room with exhalations from monster rips vs. a cig smoke filled room and I buy that there are more particles.


Hookahs are horrendous at filtering. But that defers from the fact that cigarette smoke is worse than cannabis.

Compared with a single cigarette, smoking hookah for "one session" delivers 25 times the tar, 125 times the smoke, 2.5 times the nicotine, and 10 times the carbon monoxide, according to research from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, all they did was conclude that the "secondhand smoke" was more dangerous based on soot levels. Nothing long term, nothing to suggest what harm was actually being done, just a before/after on air quality, nothing to distinguish smoke that was coming from exhaled cannabis smoke versus smoke coming from the bowl, nothing.

Just "these two numbers are different so we conclude this is way more dangerous."

Hooboy.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I'll smoke a bong hit, you smoke a cigarette, then let's get on a treadmill

Not a study. Fear mongering


Smoking tobacco and smoking weed are not the only options.
Many people just ... don't smoke.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Barbecue Bob: slimebarfer: It makes sense to me - cigs are usually filtered and the filter traps more particles.  A bong doesn't filter the smoke as much, its job is more about cooling so the hit is easier to take and hold longer.  Fill a room with exhalations from monster rips vs. a cig smoke filled room and I buy that there are more particles.

The water in the bong acts as an extremely effective filter that's far superior to cig filters.


That's the popular belief.  It also depends on the bong and how much water you use.  There's a sweet spot for every bong and I have found the stem is not very deep for the ideal hit point, plenty of smoke just bubbles right up and has no prolonged contact with the water. (decades of experience, dabs are the way now)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My second floor neighbor is smoking a cigarette so I'm really getting a kick out of this second hand smoke.

/ground floor neighbor burns a joint every morning before driving to work
//second floor duo pack a day each
///third floor WFH with interesting side effects
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: from bong water


🤣
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

slimebarfer: Barbecue Bob: slimebarfer: It makes sense to me - cigs are usually filtered and the filter traps more particles.  A bong doesn't filter the smoke as much, its job is more about cooling so the hit is easier to take and hold longer.  Fill a room with exhalations from monster rips vs. a cig smoke filled room and I buy that there are more particles.

The water in the bong acts as an extremely effective filter that's far superior to cig filters.

That's the popular belief.  It also depends on the bong and how much water you use.  There's a sweet spot for every bong and I have found the stem is not very deep for the ideal hit point, plenty of smoke just bubbles right up and has no prolonged contact with the water. (decades of experience, dabs are the way now)


What's your solution to getting back to earth from Mars?

/Dabbed once. Yiiiiikes that was way higher than I ever wanna be again
 
Nullav
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does anyone really think that smoking anything is a good idea with no possible long-term effects? I mean yeah, it's great for fast absorption of a substance, but it's a bit like using a caliper as a hammer.

And it's weed. Why rush to mellow? Just eat a brownie or six.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

151: slimebarfer: Barbecue Bob: slimebarfer: It makes sense to me - cigs are usually filtered and the filter traps more particles.  A bong doesn't filter the smoke as much, its job is more about cooling so the hit is easier to take and hold longer.  Fill a room with exhalations from monster rips vs. a cig smoke filled room and I buy that there are more particles.

The water in the bong acts as an extremely effective filter that's far superior to cig filters.

That's the popular belief.  It also depends on the bong and how much water you use.  There's a sweet spot for every bong and I have found the stem is not very deep for the ideal hit point, plenty of smoke just bubbles right up and has no prolonged contact with the water. (decades of experience, dabs are the way now)

What's your solution to getting back to earth from Mars?

/Dabbed once. Yiiiiikes that was way higher than I ever wanna be again


Best ask Elon that one ;)

With a vape pen you can control it more.  A little dab'll do ya!
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nullav: Does anyone really think that smoking anything is a good idea with no possible long-term effects? I mean yeah, it's great for fast absorption of a substance, but it's a bit like using a caliper as a hammer.

And it's weed. Why rush to mellow? Just eat a brownie or six.


Personal taste.  Edibles are unpredictable and harder to control dosage.  They metabolize differently and it is a different high.  Dabs are IMO the least harmful inhalation option - few, if any particles and only tiny amounts of product required.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

slimebarfer: 151: slimebarfer: Barbecue Bob: slimebarfer: It makes sense to me - cigs are usually filtered and the filter traps more particles.  A bong doesn't filter the smoke as much, its job is more about cooling so the hit is easier to take and hold longer.  Fill a room with exhalations from monster rips vs. a cig smoke filled room and I buy that there are more particles.

The water in the bong acts as an extremely effective filter that's far superior to cig filters.

That's the popular belief.  It also depends on the bong and how much water you use.  There's a sweet spot for every bong and I have found the stem is not very deep for the ideal hit point, plenty of smoke just bubbles right up and has no prolonged contact with the water. (decades of experience, dabs are the way now)

What's your solution to getting back to earth from Mars?

/Dabbed once. Yiiiiikes that was way higher than I ever wanna be again

Best ask Elon that one ;)

With a vape pen you can control it more.  A little dab'll do ya!


Oh I love my pen, and the cartridges I get (full indica for me plz). I'm talking about the whole damn rig thing with the torch and etc, which I may be mis-referencing as a dab, but that thing was brutal. First 10 minutes were nice though...
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: slimebarfer: It makes sense to me - cigs are usually filtered and the filter traps more particles.  A bong doesn't filter the smoke as much, its job is more about cooling so the hit is easier to take and hold longer.  Fill a room with exhalations from monster rips vs. a cig smoke filled room and I buy that there are more particles.

Hookahs are horrendous at filtering. But that defers from the fact that cigarette smoke is worse than cannabis.

Compared with a single cigarette, smoking hookah for "one session" delivers 25 times the tar, 125 times the smoke, 2.5 times the nicotine, and 10 times the carbon monoxide, according to research from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.


Agreed.  Even the worst schwag weed requires less smoking than a tobacco habit.  Though hookah stems go deeper in the water than the typical bong, a chunk of shisha on charcoal is bound to spew an abundance of particles.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Have you ever been next to a dirty rotten smelling hippie wannabe, the smell of their breath from bong water is the least of my worries.


My boobies granted to me by Fark from many years ago basically says the same thing.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Okay, last time:

Smoke--any smoke, of any kind, from any material--is not good for your lungs. Whether you are a firefighter in a burning building, a 3-pack-a-day cigarette smoker, or a slacker with your bong, that stuff is not supposed to be inside of the delicate alveoli inside the oxygen-exchange system. No matter how hard you spin your filtering system, smoke damages your lung tissue. End of story.

Once you accept that little factoid, we can discuss which types of smoke and additives are MORE harmful to your lungs and bloodstream and body; but we're all going to have to acknowledge that ANY smoke damages your lungs or there's no point in going further.

ANY smoke. Even "secondhand" smoke. It's just how it is.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

151: slimebarfer: 151: slimebarfer: Barbecue Bob: slimebarfer: It makes sense to me - cigs are usually filtered and the filter traps more particles.  A bong doesn't filter the smoke as much, its job is more about cooling so the hit is easier to take and hold longer.  Fill a room with exhalations from monster rips vs. a cig smoke filled room and I buy that there are more particles.

The water in the bong acts as an extremely effective filter that's far superior to cig filters.

That's the popular belief.  It also depends on the bong and how much water you use.  There's a sweet spot for every bong and I have found the stem is not very deep for the ideal hit point, plenty of smoke just bubbles right up and has no prolonged contact with the water. (decades of experience, dabs are the way now)

What's your solution to getting back to earth from Mars?

/Dabbed once. Yiiiiikes that was way higher than I ever wanna be again

Best ask Elon that one ;)

With a vape pen you can control it more.  A little dab'll do ya!

Oh I love my pen, and the cartridges I get (full indica for me plz). I'm talking about the whole damn rig thing with the torch and etc, which I may be mis-referencing as a dab, but that thing was brutal. First 10 minutes were nice though...


Hah!  Right, I say dabs, but you can load any form of it into an open coil type pen.  Carts are nice, but pricier and more wasteful (you CAN reload them, though).
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I haven't partaken in either for some time, but I wouldn't doubt most of the study. Good weed smells more pleasant than burning tobacco so I'm more likely to sit next to someone on a couch in a living room smoking a bong than someone smoking a cigarette. This next bit's anecdotal, but I've never experienced lung irritation from second hand weed smoke of any kind whereas second hand cigarette smoke makes me feel like I lit one up myself.

Most of my friends smoke vape pens anyway. Marijuana is decriminalized in NYC,  but cops still frown upon doing bong rips on Broadway and spooking the tourists from Peoria.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Okay, last time:

Smoke--any smoke, of any kind, from any material--is not good for your lungs. Whether you are a firefighter in a burning building, a 3-pack-a-day cigarette smoker, or a slacker with your bong, that stuff is not supposed to be inside of the delicate alveoli inside the oxygen-exchange system. No matter how hard you spin your filtering system, smoke damages your lung tissue. End of story.

Once you accept that little factoid, we can discuss which types of smoke and additives are MORE harmful to your lungs and bloodstream and body; but we're all going to have to acknowledge that ANY smoke damages your lungs or there's no point in going further.

ANY smoke. Even "secondhand" smoke. It's just how it is.


Absolute truth!  Never start, kids.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I'll smoke a bong hit, you smoke a cigarette, then let's get on a treadmill

Not a study. Fear mongering


Worse than that - it's leverage. The ability to quote anything that would imply that cannabis is more harmful than tobacco, in any way, is political leverage against things like the MORE Act.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Peki: AlwaysRightBoy: from bong water

🤣


I toked the toke for 4o years, in my retirement job the Coasties frown upon me being able to navigate a 400 passenger ferry at high speed while on the mellow.
😣
 
slimebarfer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FormlessOne: born_yesterday: I'll smoke a bong hit, you smoke a cigarette, then let's get on a treadmill

Not a study. Fear mongering

Worse than that - it's leverage. The ability to quote anything that would imply that cannabis is more harmful than tobacco, in any way, is political leverage against things like the MORE Act.


It smacks of big tobacco propaganda, but I think it's just someone saying "Hey!  Weed is legal here and we're at farking Berkley!  Let's do a study and get some subjects that will be more than happy to provide their own materials and participate."
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.