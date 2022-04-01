 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Is Fentanyl not destroying your life fast enough? Try Isotonitazene   (foxnews.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's wrong with just sticking with cheap vodka?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Florida warns of new drug much more powerful than fentanyl

Just saying it's name causes cops to OD?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hole In The Sky (2021 Remaster)
Youtube 5zFfh6FsDws
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isotonitazene ... is so strong that it can kill just by coming in contact with someone's skin or being accidentally inhaled.

I read a Princess Bride theory that when Wesley dueled Vizini in the "battle of wits", he didn't poison either goblet.  Instead, iocaine was so deadly that it could kill you just by being accidentally inhaled, and that's how Vizini died.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look. Something to be scared of. On fuxmews.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that was the main drug the Lensmen were in a fight against.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: What's wrong with just sticking with cheap vodka?


It's not working fast enough.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Oh look. Something to be scared of. On fuxmews.


Don't you dare tell me what to be scared of! I'm gonna go right out and buy a gallon of the stuff and bathe in it.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Florida warns of new drug much more powerful than fentanyl

Just saying it's name causes cops to OD?


I know of two cops who OD'd on it just from looking at it from across the street.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ISO is manufactured in China, shipped to Mexico, and then smuggled into the United States

I had heard it was made in China, shipped to Ukraine, then all of NATO, then Hunter Biden smuggled it into Mexico via his laptop, then smuggled into the United States.  Thanks for clearing that up for me, Fox News.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Media fear mongering aside, it does appear to have a much lower threshold for overdose than other opiates including fentanyl

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33497988/
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look can we just air-drop a metric fark-ton of krokodil into Florida?

That stuff should clear up everything wrong with Florida within a year or two,
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, I found the OSHA safety sheet in under five minutes.

· Description of first aid measures
· General information: No special measures required.
· After inhalation: Supply fresh air; consult doctor in case of complaints.
· After skin contact: Generally the product does not irritate the skin.
· After eye contact: Rinse opened eye for several minutes under running water.
· After swallowing: If symptoms persist consult doctor.

https://cdn.caymanchem.com/cdn/msds/27255m.pdf
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: What's wrong with just sticking with cheap vodka?


Popov gives me heartburn.

All kidding aside, I had a bad experience with that cheap shiat during freshman of college...we were drinking shots of it with Coors Light chasers in a neighboring dorm room.

/Never again.
//I mean the Popov.
///I am not a total snob...Coors Lightvis fine on a hot day.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: I'm pretty sure that was the main drug the Lensmen were in a fight against.


Didn't that end with everyone chucking actual stars at each other as weapons?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case "China to Mexico to the US" is too complicated for Fox News readers, they gave us this handy graphic.

a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: In case "China to Mexico to the US" is too complicated for Fox News readers, they gave us this handy graphic.

[a57.foxnews.com image 640x320]


Fox News viewers' knowledge of geography extends as far as places the US is bombing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the comments...

"The very least Biden's Administration could do is impose taxation on these imports from China. The association itself is transparent to us all, so why not turn it into Federal revenue to be clear on solid business partnerships he can't hide."

See?  I f*cking told you guys it was the Bidens smuggling in drugs for personal profit!  Scroll up!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: In case "China to Mexico to the US" is too complicated for Fox News readers, they gave us this handy graphic.

[a57.foxnews.com image 640x320]


That's via canoe and Chevy Impalas. It takes awhile.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scalpod: NINEv2: Oh look. Something to be scared of. On fuxmews.

Don't you dare tell me what to be scared of! I'm gonna go right out and buy a gallon of the stuff and bathe in it.


I see you've done your own research.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Huh, it's a designer drug and not something produced by pharma.


this country is falling apart if it can't make its own designer drugs.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: In case "China to Mexico to the US" is too complicated for Fox News readers, they gave us this handy graphic.

[a57.foxnews.com image 640x320]


🧐
 
funk_soul_bubby
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"ISO toners" is a conspiracy. Using an adject obviously antiquated file extinction with a makeup and tanning reference.

I blame spring break.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Russia exports propaganda to the US to destabilize

China exports increasingly potent opiates to the US to destabilize.

US exports jobs and wealth to keep it's citizens poor and taxed.


Guys, why do all the road signs have "See Nero performing Live!" on them..?
 
King Something
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: What's wrong with just sticking with cheap vodka?


It's not that cheap anymore, due to inflation, rising costs, and stagnant wages.


foo monkey: In case "China to Mexico to the US" is too complicated for Fox News readers, they gave us this handy graphic.

[a57.foxnews.com image 640x320]


....I loathe Fox News as much as the next liberal, but credit where credit's due -- they correctly depicted Taiwan as not being part of China.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We need to relax the grip on pharmaceutical grade opioids if we want to stop people from poisoning themselves with the street garbage.

That's not to say that the good stuff should be OTC, of course, only that the bar should be lowered enough to accommodate people who are going to abuse anyway.
 
Amoment
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm Buddhist. Do you want to die?
I love the spirit of Ukraine.
So?
Choose
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: We need to relax the grip on pharmaceutical grade opioids if we want to stop people from poisoning themselves with the street garbage.

That's not to say that the good stuff should be OTC, of course, only that the bar should be lowered enough to accommodate people who are going to abuse anyway.


The people who buy street garbage can't afford pharmaceutical-grade opioids and the f*ck if they're lowering prices on them.  Have you see how much pharmaceutical companies owe in lawsuits?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't understand why and how any illegal drug is distributed in such a strong formulation it will kill upon first use. That's bad for business in that you have zero repeat business and probably scare away a lot of the fence-sitters with any sense... but also, if you're not cutting the product down for distribution, you're making less money than if you stepped on it a few times before selling it. If it's so much stronger than fentanyl, you should be able to cut it 20 times, to an active but less than lethal dosage, and then you have a less-deadly product at higher volume.
 
funk_soul_bubby
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Amoment: I'm Buddhist. Do you want to die?
I love the spirit of Ukraine.
So?
Choose


I personally prefer Bootyism. It's a promise of end results.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: wildcardjack: I'm pretty sure that was the main drug the Lensmen were in a fight against.

Didn't that end with everyone chucking actual stars at each other as weapons?


Anti-matter planets. Doc Smith was ahead of his time.
 
Amoment
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

funk_soul_bubby: Amoment: I'm Buddhist. Do you want to die?
I love the spirit of Ukraine.
So?
Choose

I personally prefer Bootyism. It's a promise of end results.


Your bootyism isn't all that
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: What's wrong with cheap vodka?



Confusion.
Loss of coordination.
Vomiting.
Irregular or slow breathing.
Blue-tinged or pale skin.
Low body temperature

/ don't skimp when it comes to the vodak
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: I don't understand why and how any illegal drug is distributed in such a strong formulation it will kill upon first use. That's bad for business in that you have zero repeat business and probably scare away a lot of the fence-sitters with any sense... but also, if you're not cutting the product down for distribution, you're making less money than if you stepped on it a few times before selling it. If it's so much stronger than fentanyl, you should be able to cut it 20 times, to an active but less than lethal dosage, and then you have a less-deadly product at higher volume.


I've asked this question before and the best answer I got was, "drug dealers are shiatbags."  They don't care if their customers OD. There are always more.
 
darkone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: metric fark-ton


upvoting for metric fark-ton
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I never know what to think with Fox. It thought they were all for personal responsibility, but now I have to very very worried that killer Chinese Mexican drugs are going to kill us all unless the government saves us from them. Why won't Biden do more? And more importantly, why is Biden doing too much?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: the f*ck if they're lowering prices on them.  Have you see how much pharmaceutical companies owe in lawsuits?


That's why the companies need a deeper pool of customers, and immunity from lawsuits.

Before long, Oxys will be as cheap as aspirin.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: foo monkey: the f*ck if they're lowering prices on them.  Have you see how much pharmaceutical companies owe in lawsuits?

That's why the companies need a deeper pool of customers, and immunity from lawsuits.

Before long, Oxys will be as cheap as aspirin.


Like anyone ever made a profit selling aspirin.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I just looked it up. It is only slightly more potent than fentanyl. More cop and war on drugs scare tactics.

/it must suck to live in such abject fear all your life
 
Monac
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Please do not link to Fox News articles.  I think Fox News has been and continues to be very bad for the United States.  I think they would be shunned by all if people wanted truth instead of having their hate and delusions fed.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Monac:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I think Fox News has been and continues to be very bad for the United States.  I think they would be shunned by all if people wanted truth instead of having their hate and delusions fed.
 
funk_soul_bubby
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x239]


Can we get much higher?!!

And who the hell wants a black Kate Moss? That's devoid of racial identity. I don't want a white Kate Moss.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: It is only slightly more potent than fentanyl


Well, never mind then.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't eat pills. Weekd is my pain relief and anti-anz
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: I don't understand why and how any illegal drug is distributed in such a strong formulation it will kill upon first use. That's bad for business in that you have zero repeat business and probably scare away a lot of the fence-sitters with any sense... but also, if you're not cutting the product down for distribution, you're making less money than if you stepped on it a few times before selling it. If it's so much stronger than fentanyl, you should be able to cut it 20 times, to an active but less than lethal dosage, and then you have a less-deadly product at higher volume.


The problem comes in getting the ratio correct while still having the product get addicts high, so there is a fine line to hit. With how potent fentanyl and this new drug are, you are talking about blending in the microgram range per dose and getting it blended fully into the filler while still being evenly distributed or there will be strong spots that are lethal.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I don't eat pills. Weekd is my pain relief and anti-anz


....anti anxiety medication. Luckily I live in a legal state.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Badafuco: I don't eat pills. Weekd is my pain relief and anti-anz

....anti anxiety medication. Luckily I live in a legal state.


Anti Anxiety medication is not legal in some states?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And I live in a very red state.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Mugato: What's wrong with cheap vodka?


Confusion.
Loss of coordination.
Vomiting.
Irregular or slow breathing.
Blue-tinged or pale skin.
Low body temperature

/ don't skimp when it comes to the vodak


That's just normal alcohol poisoning...

Methanol toxicity (from poorly distilled, or illegally spiked) via cheap-cheap liquor would look like:

abdominal pain
nausea
vomiting
breathing difficulty
blindness
blurred vision
seizures, and/or comas
 
