(NWNews)   If you think Lime e-scooters would be more useful to fight black bears than to improve urban mobility, you could be right   (nwnews.com) divider line
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF are like scooters doing in Woodinville? Are there sidewalks in Woodinville?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: He was especially excited because the spring issue of Woodinville Magazine was arriving..."I had the day off from work and the house to myself," he said. "My wife was away for the weekend and the boys were still at school. I was thrilled to finally have some peace and quiet in the house."

Ah yes, the good old call in sick for work on the day that Woodinville Magazine mails their swimsuit edition. Bow chikka wow wow.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess maybe that bear fell from Grace?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My wife was away for the weekend and the boys were still at school. I was thrilled to finally have some peace and quiet in the house."
Bear attack or no, this man hates his life.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a black bear... they're farking 300 pound rodents.

Now look a grizz in the eyes within claw distance and realize today you gonna die.

Actually don't recommend it. It's still the godsdamn scariest thing I've ever done.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mybluemake: WTF are like scooters doing in Woodinville? Are there sidewalks in Woodinville?


The Red Hook Brewery, bunch a vineyards, Ann Wilson from "Heart", + my cousin saw WKRP's Les Nessman at Jackson's so he invested well, I guess
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Doesn't work for brown bears.

st3.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A black bear had emerged from behind some bushes, he said. And it looked hungry.

and there, on the door handle, is a bloody hook!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
April Fools from the staff at Woodinville Weekly

Wait, was this whole thing a fake story?
I'm so confused.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: It's a black bear... they're farking 300 pound rodents.

Now look a grizz in the eyes within claw distance and realize today you gonna die.

Actually don't recommend it. It's still the godsdamn scariest thing I've ever done.


But you're still alive, right? ...?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mybluemake: WTF are like scooters doing in Woodinville? Are there sidewalks in Woodinville?


It's the new normal. Fend off the bears with locally sourced chardonnay and Robert Cray tickets before fleeing on your scooter.
 
scalpod
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yogi Bear: Check the safety manual!
Boo-Boo: It's just a picture of us screaming!
 
