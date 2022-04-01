 Skip to content
(CBC)   Sorry. Our bad   (cbc.ca)
    Facepalm, Catholic Church, First Nations, Roman Catholic Church, Pope John Paul II, Pope, Canadian Indian residential school system, Vatican City, Pope Francis  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And can they have their stuff back?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, that makes it all better.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: And can they have their stuff back?


If it still belonged to the Church, maybe. Too bad now it belongs to Canadia. Talk to them.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Háu did this happen?
 
jsmilky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
must be weird to apologize to a bunch of strangers for horrible stuff u had nothing to do with.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jsmilky: must be weird to apologize to a bunch of strangers for horrible stuff u had nothing to do with.


Only if you're not married. Otherwise you're used to it.
 
full8me
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jsmilky: must be weird to apologize to a bunch of strangers for horrible stuff u had nothing to do with.


This is all part of his god's plan.  Why should he apologize at all, am I right?
 
