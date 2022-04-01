 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News Nation Now)   Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. There's no reason to become alarmed, and we hope you'll enjoy the rest of your flight. By the way, is there anyone on board who has a clean change of drawers for the first officer and myself?   (newsnationnow.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Delta Air Lines, Airline, SALT LAKE CITY, Delta Air Lines flight, Northwest Airlines, Avianca, Salt Lake City International Airport, worst case scenario  
•       •       •

1138 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 11:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As long as Charlton Heston doesn't have to be lowered on a harness into the cockpit through the window so the plane can land.  It's a good day.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How to Irritate People On A Airplane
Youtube a4Xus5JHyk0
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Normally caused by a heating element burning out in the outer layer. Can fly fine. Just looks scary as hell.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Outer panes can crack like crazy without threatening integrity. Inner panes usually stay intact. Yeah, I've seen it and we didn't die.

Windshield are very thick btw.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, it happens every now and then.

Back in January, after it happened on a Caribbean Airlines flight, an article about it actually did contain the relevant details of what went wrong:

https://tt.loopnews.com/content/cal-aiding-passengers-after-plane-diverted-due-cracked-windscreen
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Outer panes can crack like crazy without threatening integrity. Inner panes usually stay intact. Yeah, I've seen it and we didn't die.

Windshield are very thick btw.


The middle one can crack - or at least, it can on a ScareBus.

https://www.shine.cn/news/metro/2202252365/
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart to land in Denver in an emergency.   Since Denver is already a Mile High, the aircraft didn't have to go down as far to land.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, me wearing ultra-soundproof headphones, asleep to a degree that has people checking to see if I'm still breathing, wakes up thinking we've landed at our intended destination pleased with my ability to sleep for what I think is all four hours of the flight wondering why everyone is being all weird for deplaning.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Smart to land in Denver in an emergency.   Since Denver is already a Mile High, the aircraft didn't have to go down as far to land.


They never would have made it to Death Valley. And even if they did...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry, subby, they wore brown pants
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This never happened over Macho Grande.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielscissorhands: This never happened over Macho Grande.


I'll never be over Macho Grande
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TTTO some Depeche Mode song

Death is in the air
There are cracks in the windscreen
For a start
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielscissorhands: This never happened over Macho Grande.


As best that I can tell, you are correct.

https://www.airnav.com/airport/41XS
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... after the cockpit windshield shattered above 30,000 feet.

What a nightmare!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Not to worry, subby, they wore brown pants


came to make this joke. i guess i am not needed.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Summoner101: Not to worry, subby, they wore brown pants

came to make this joke. i guess i am not needed.


Come if you want.  I'm not going to kink shame.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pisser.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had the inner pane crack and explode on a first officer in a Q400.  He probably needed new shorts, but all was okay.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to hear this! I'm flying from Alaska to Los Angeles and then over to Spain in two weeks. I'm boarding my cat and she will be pissed if I don't make it back.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I don't want to hear this! I'm flying from Alaska to Los Angeles and then over to Spain in two weeks. I'm boarding my cat and she will be pissed if I don't make it back.


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


/ok, I may have read that wrong
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"They kept coming on saying for everyone to stay calm, to be calm, and we were calm so being told to stay calm while we were calm made us feel a little panicky," Wright said.
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't think they'd survive being sucked out the window at 30,000 feet like that British Airways pilot did at Midlands...
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.