 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Judge to Ghislaine Maxwell, nice try. But how about No. Does that work for you?   (msn.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, MSN  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 11:04 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Goo .
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Inebriate  Bolshevik Muppet: Goo .


First time all  ay the whole missing letter   thing has ma e me laugh.

Not sure why. Might be the alcohol. But  amne  if I  i n't laugh my ass off at it.

/An  I have no i ea what the missing letters will  o to my post...
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Inebriate  Bolshevik Muppet: Goo .

First time all  ay the whole missing letter   thing has ma e me laugh.

Not sure why. Might be the alcohol. But  amne  if I  i n't laugh my ass off at it.

/An  I have no i ea what the missing letters will  o to my post...


I'm not seeing a missing  ?

Now, I'm inebriate , but even at my worst I coul  still e it a paper. Coul  someone fill me in?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uh huh uh huh. Me too. I always skim right over the  ocuments I sign un er penalty of perjury.

Sigh. Looks like an appeal.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Q: What part of no  on't you un erstan ?

A: The part where it applies to me.
 
gaspode
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unless they ha  been sexually abuse  by her or with her assistance I fail to see any reason for them to be exclu e .
 
El Borscht
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She's so  amn broken.
 
shamen123
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Uh huh uh huh. Me too. I always skim right over the  ocuments I sign un er penalty of perjury.

Sigh. Looks like an appeal.


While I  on't like for one secon  the things she has been foun  to have  one, I'm not sure how a a mitte  perjure  juror got immunity from prosecution an  the conviction still stan s when an "impartial" juror a mitte  they were an abuse victim while telling the court they were not ... Then a mitte  freely on the me ia that they coerce  the entire farking jury to fin  her guilty.

I mean,  on't get me wrong, hell hath a special place. But everyone  eserves a fair an  impartial trial.
 
shamen123
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gaspo e: Unless they ha  been sexually abuse  by her or with her assistance I fail to see any reason for them to be exclu e .


I think the point was the juror lie  about it. An  then a mitte  they let their past experiences come out in jury  eliberation .. He a mitte  literally persua ing the jury base  on his own past abuse experience.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah, yes, the ol  "victim of a similar crime can't be allowe  to ju ge those cases". It's a won er those who commit theft ever go to jail.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.