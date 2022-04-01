 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Don't say non-white   (cnn.com) divider line
29
    More: Murica, United States, local school systems, United States Congress, state Senate Friday, divisive concepts, Georgia Senate, governing bodies of charter schools, Race  
•       •       •

976 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2022 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might want to reread that part about merciless Indian savages in your declaration, there, bubba.
Either teach truth, or be known as a liar.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Keep 'CTR' out of our schools!"
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As always, Republicans prove themselves to be subhuman shiat.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't you all hear?  We had a black President!  America's race problems are over!
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't call me white - Nofx
Youtube kkrHYHqChlI
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You see, they want to keep Confederate monuments because it's important to remember history.

The same history they're transparently talking about no longer teaching, here.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Georgia Senate has approved a measure that would prohibit discriminating "on the basis of race"
.

The South has lost its way.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No need, I stopped separating my whites from my colors ages ago.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not fair to! No picture left will remind me...
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Georgia Republicans are so triggered by liberal school teachers they literally passed a law to make the meanies stop hurting their fee fees.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gr3asy: You see, they want to keep Confederate monuments because it's important to remember history.

The same history they're transparently talking about no longer teaching, here.


The "party of Lincoln"; denies that Lincoln was a civil rights progressive.

/while complaining about canceling someone
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: [YouTube video: Don't call me white - Nofx]


I'm just going to link to this instead of embedding.  NSFW
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whatever. Each state can do what they feel works best for them within the confines of the law. If this meets the criteria so be it. It'll be an interesting experiment in 5 or 7 years to compare CRT teaching states against those that don't. We do need a control group after all. What benefit has there been teaching CRT or was it just a sucking chest wound waste of time and money that could've been better used teaching parenting skills and sex ed.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I like how they frame it like it to protect kids when it does the opposite. I like how CRT is a talking point but the GQP clearly has no idea what it is.
as long as Fox News talks about it a bunch of mouth breathers will be upset. it is all rather pathetic. they are actively targeting minority groups like LGBQT and anyone not white and not male. it is sad that people are happily lapping that message up.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Word Association - Saturday Night Live
Youtube yuEBBwJdjhQ
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Professors were once issued "white-out" to edit mistakes made by white people out of history textbooks.

The product was so effective that it was eventually sold to the general public for use on any kind of document, but the original name stuck.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Each state can do what they feel works best for them within the confines of the law. If this meets the criteria so be it. It'll be an interesting experiment in 5 or 7 years to compare CRT teaching states against those that don't.


Since you bring it up.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I went to Catholic schools which existed because even in the late 1800's the majority Protestants were insistent on their own religious instruction in "public" schools. So the Catholics made their own.

There's never been "secular" public instruction in the US. There's just been whatever the local majority decides you need to learn.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a divisive concept may look like

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: danielscissorhands: [YouTube video: Don't call me white - Nofx]

I'm just going to link to this instead of embedding.  NSFW


Pleasantly surprised that you didn't link to Rick Astley.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: Gr3asy: You see, they want to keep Confederate monuments because it's important to remember history.

The same history they're transparently talking about no longer teaching, here.

The "party of Lincoln"; denies that Lincoln was a civil rights progressive.

/while complaining about canceling someone


Weird how there's a segment of deeply passionate conservatives who absolutely hate Lincoln...

https://www.abbevilleinstitute.org/the-republican-charade-lincoln-and-his-party/

Big surprise--the author is a Trumper who thought Pence was too much of an "establishment" guy...  https://www.chroniclesmagazine.org/article/oh-donald-say-it-aint-so/
 
OBBN
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hlehmann: As always, Republicans prove themselves to be subhuman shiat.


Really? The language in the bill seems pretty reasonable:

"practice tolerance and respect and not judge others based on race"

OMG, can you believe they actually put language like that in the bill. It's so, so.... Sub human.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Okay someone libsplain. Perhaps I'm missing something as I'm not murican. Article's explanation of the proposed law seems to be positive. What is the evil here?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
the concept that the United States and Georgia are "fundamentally or systemically racist"; and the practice of teachers making students feel demeaned or guilty because of their races, skin colors or ethnicities. ...

...even as it becomes ever more apparent that the United States is not only fundamentally and systemically racist, it has been that way since its inception and CONTINUES to be, as spoken policy, as recently as the 1980s.

epi.orgView Full Size


I picked this up not too long ago and began reading and within a dozen pages I was APPALLED at how ignorant I was about the history of government segregation. This is not about what you think it is; this has nothing to do with redlining or (initially) about sundown towns in the 1920's. It is about how post-WWII government housing projects took integrated communities across the country and deliberately segregated them for no better reason than they could.

Nor is it Democrat/Republican or liberal/conservative; everybody connived at it and the ones who didn't brushed it aside as Someone Else's Problem. It lingered right through the 1980s and efforts were taken at every level to keep the races apart. It is shocking and it is disgraceful.

If things are segregated today, it is a direct cause of deliberate actions taken in the last 50-60 years. Racism hasn't been overcome; it hasn't even been addressed, and I can understand now why the government doesn't want to look at it.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least half of the children of Republican households are already exposed to and accept the concept of equality due to popular social media as well as exposure to their more "liberal" peers. Another fairly significant percentage of Republican offspring will reject their parents' notion of White Nationalism for the sole purpose of rebelling against their families and owning the anti-libs. The remaining children who embrace their parents' racist, hateful attitudes will find themselves to be increasingly ostracized and ridiculed. Basically, this anti-CRT hysteria is unwittingly designed to fail all the children including their own.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Okay someone libsplain. Perhaps I'm missing something as I'm not murican. Article's explanation of the proposed law seems to be positive. What is the evil here?


They're saying 'to prevent discrimination we're going to do something that's racist'. The prelude doesn't actually have anything to do with the law itself. It's as if Hitler passed a law to kill the Jews but called it the 'fluffy kittens and puppies act'. "How could you be against fluffy kittens and puppies?!"
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Turns out Republicans were the sensitive snowflakes the whole time, and hate the 1st amendment.
Who knew?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OBBN: hlehmann: As always, Republicans prove themselves to be subhuman shiat.

Really? The language in the bill seems pretty reasonable:

"practice tolerance and respect and not judge others based on race"

OMG, can you believe they actually put language like that in the bill. It's so, so.... Sub human.


You're too funny.
Republican shill.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.