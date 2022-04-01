 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   And didn't even bother to ask what would they like on their tombstone   (cbsnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Repeat, English-language films, Homicide, Murder, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Naples, Pizza, Giovanni Gallina, small makeshift memorial  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 10:46 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Where's my  a ?"
"He's out in the gar en"
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the cop sai  she "was going to  ispose of Mr. Gallina's bo y in a highly inappropriate way" I imme iately assume  lawn clippings, Lou.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
An  that's the way the calzone crumbles.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mjjt: When the cop sai  she "was going to  ispose of Mr. Gallina's bo y in a highly inappropriate way" I imme iately assume  lawn clippings, Lou.


I think either necromancy or necro romancy.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If she ha  claime  self  efense an  calle  the police shortly after killing him, she probably woul 've gotten away with it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll just Leave this here.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But those earlobes tho
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.