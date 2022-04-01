 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) We're moving house. Could you give us a hand? (dailymail.co.uk)
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to have to clean house after they move.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Liz Lemon(30 Rock): "Somebody bring me some ham"
Youtube 20FAAZnKFH4


oh, I misheard
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Abbott and Costello did it
 
stuartp9
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You just need 3 people and a bicycle

goodies.getlivesite.comView Full Size
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's one way to move your double-wide trailer.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh, the house is in the Philippines. For a moment there, I thought that Robin of Loxley had once again failed to pay property taxes for his family's castle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lemme guess, a Bahay Kubo is a hut built so that it can be carried.  That is what I expect it means since the Mail reported this as though it has never happened.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn, that takes me back. Had to help do that with a couple of family homes if I happened to be visiting just before the rainy season. I put in concrete foundations about 20 years ago.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I saw a video recently of 300-400  Amish moving an intact pole barn 500 feet or so across a piece of property.  It was impressive.  The thing had to be 60x90 or so.
 
