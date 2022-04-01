 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   BA.2 becomes the largest wave yet in the UK w/no less than 5 million active cases, with exposure to previous variants providing little protection versus infection   (bbc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the first day of the rest of your life
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember this in a month or two when we all start working from home again...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How does it respond to vaccination vs previous exposure
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
unaffiliatedcritic.comView Full Size


Hey workforce, come out of isolation and join us in the office! We're all previously infected down here!
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In B 4 some asshole comes in yelling that fear is the only real problem.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How does it respond to vaccination vs previous exposure


It's right there in the headline
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Remember this in a month or two when we all start working from home again...


We? Some of us never stopped.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fear is the only real problem.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Gubbo: How does it respond to vaccination vs previous exposure

It's right there in the headline


The headline I see doesn't mention vaccination.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Fear is the only real problem.


Thank you.
About f**king time.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And the number of people being treated for very severe Covid infections and needing intensive care remain low - as vaccinations continue to protect people from severe disease.

Bury that lede deeper next time.  I almost had to skim the entire article.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Fear is the only real problem.


That and people dying from a disease we have vaccines for.

Mainly the dying though.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FEAR IS THE ONLY REAL PROBLEM
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Vaccination still protects you from getting a severe case of it. That is nice.

/post with no "d" - HA
//dammit
//d'OH
 
evilsofa
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On March 19, only 6 US states out of 50 had an increased number of new cases over a 7 day period. Today, April 1, it is now 21 states with increasing new cases.

After many weeks of double digit declines, the number of new cases in the US only dropped 1% over the past week.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Theeng: Subtonic: Fear is the only real problem.

That an  people  ying from a  isease we have vaccines for.

Mainly the  ying though.


Your post is like the NBA All star game
 
