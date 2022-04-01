 Skip to content
(Independent)   Alex Jones proves he is shooting for an insanity defense. He attacks the judge who ordered him to sit for a deposition and who has already held him in contempt   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    Contempt of court, families of Sandy Hook massacre victims  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"So you know what? I'm going to go up there so they can clap their irons on me, whatever, because at least I'm a grown man, I know God. I'm not like some kid in these leftist dungeons they're raping.

"People got God to deal with, that's all I can tell you. Oh, I'm not saying this judge or any of these lawyers are pedophiles. I'm just saying the news and the left promotes pedophilia while attacking the family, and the Democratic Party itself just signed an executive order that will destroy women's sports. That's what I said."

This man influences the opinions of millions of Americans. Think about that.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hope this process leaves him homeless and naked in a ditch.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It'll be fun to see that piece of shiat in jail
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"We got this judge up in Connecticut, if you could call it that"

What, the state? Pretty sure it exists, Alex.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: I hope this process leaves him homeless and naked in a ditch.


At 25k a day until he shows, this shouldn't be too long of a process.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Register for free to continue reading

No
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope he takes the D in prison
 
sdd2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: Stile4aly: I hope this process leaves him homeless and naked in a ditch.

At 25k a day until he shows, this shouldn't be too long of a process.


That is just at the beginning, the fines are escalating the longer he goes without showing up.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know it's long but if you want to see exactly what's been going on watch this. His lawyers must love having that dickhead as a client.

Furious Judge questions Alex Jones' Dr. Note after missed Depositions (Sandy Hook lawsuits)
Youtube QDMwG2QRvAw
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: I hope this process leaves him homeless and naked in a ditch.


Damn son.

What'd the ditch do to deserve that?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: Stile4aly: I hope this process leaves him homeless and naked in a ditch.

At 25k a day until he shows, this shouldn't be too long of a process.


25k a day until he shows at which point he supposedly is refunded all of it.  This asshole has millions.
 
wage0048
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jail his ass.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Clutch2013: Stile4aly: I hope this process leaves him homeless and naked in a ditch.

At 25k a day until he shows, this shouldn't be too long of a process.

25k a day until he shows at which point he supposedly is refunded all of it.  This asshole has millions.


It's almost as though the entirety of our "justice" system overwhelmingly favors the rich. Hmm...
 
fat boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Asshole is hoping one of his flock takes her out
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "We got this judge up in Connecticut, if you could call it that"

What, the state? Pretty sure it exists, Alex.


And what makes you think he's in any way connected to reality?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Days like this I wish we had a deep state and CIA taking out traitors in our country
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Defiance in the face of the judge's order should result in criminal contempt of court charges, right?  That would mean a bench warrant, and at some point the authorities arresting him, holding him in jail pending extradition, then the extradition itself and being held in jail at the local level until arraignment and possibly until trial, given the history of ignoring judges' orders.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey, you know how people say white privilege and white affluenza doesn't exist...
 
ukexpat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "We got this judge up in Connecticut, if you could call it that"

What, the state? Pretty sure it exists, Alex.


And he's using the Royal "we" now? What a dickhead.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"We got this judge up in Connecticut, if you could call it that - this thing that has just cheated us every way, lied about us, said we didn't give them this, sanctioned us for not giving them the 'Sandy Hook marketing,'" Mr Jones said, according to Media Matters. "It's like saying give me the unicorn. Don't have one, lady. I know you got a leprechaun."

Alex Jones has never made a more coherent argument than he has here.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: I hope this process leaves him homeless and naked in a ditch.


Given today's twisted reality, shouldn't that be 'ead in an itch'?...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why the flying fark isn't he in jail for this, oh wait.

White republican male.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Clutch2013: Stile4aly: I hope this process leaves him homeless and naked in a ditch.

At 25k a day until he shows, this shouldn't be too long of a process.

25k a day until he shows at which point he supposedly is refunded all of it.  This asshole has millions.


Citation on that refund clause?  Also, he's not worth that much, or this would have disappeared long before it got to this point.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Best part is, I don't think anyone noteworthy is going to come to his aid. He's a bit too intense and a liability even to most conservatives.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Clutch2013: Stile4aly: I hope this process leaves him homeless and naked in a ditch.

At 25k a day until he shows, this shouldn't be too long of a process.

25k a day until he shows at which point he supposedly is refunded all of it.  This asshole has millions.


He can move to have it refunded, but the parent's attorney will probably have a motion already written by that point to have it held by the court to satisfy the judgement that they will be getting. The judge has already ruled that he is liable (by default) and the only issue to be tried is how much he has to pay. The amount of punitive damages is impacted by how much he is worth, hence the deposition with regard to his finances.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've got a little list - I've got a little list
Of society offenders who might well be underground
And who never would be missed - who never would be missed!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: derpes_simplex: Clutch2013: Stile4aly: I hope this process leaves him homeless and naked in a ditch.

At 25k a day until he shows, this shouldn't be too long of a process.

25k a day until he shows at which point he supposedly is refunded all of it.  This asshole has millions.

Citation on that refund clause?  Also, he's not worth that much, or this would have disappeared long before it got to this point.


It took 10 years to get to this point. The only reason he lost was because his lawyers kept running into his insanity and demands they do  illegal actions as a part of his defense. He's gone through seven legal teams because they don't want to get disbarred.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd say lynch that motherfarker, but I don't want to get any rope dirty.

Fark that asshole straight to Hell.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Clutch2013: Stile4aly: I hope this process leaves him homeless an  nake  in a  itch.

At 25k a  ay until he shows, this shoul n't be too long of a process.

25k a  ay until he shows at which point he suppose ly is refun e  all of it.  This asshole has millions.


It increases $25k each day.
$25K
$50k
$75k
$100k
$125k
$150k
etc.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wage0048: Jail his ass.


You do realize that putting him in jail would violate the Constitutional rights of other prisoners. Heck, it might even break the Geneva convention if we sent him to Russia. Still, after giving his wealth to his victims he can be deported to Poland, to be sent to Ukraine, who can send him to Donbas or Crimea, for his eventual placement in Russia. There he can be welcomed with open arms while complaining about gay frogs or whatever.
 
tnpir
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fewer things in this world would make me happier than seeing Alex Jones beaten within an inch of his life on national television.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Until he becomes Alex Jones the Prison Frog there's nothing stopping his behavior.  Would be nice if just one of these a-holes pay a price for their actions.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: derpes_simplex: Clutch2013: Stile4aly: I hope this process leaves him homeless and naked in a ditch.

At 25k a day until he shows, this shouldn't be too long of a process.

25k a day until he shows at which point he supposedly is refunded all of it.  This asshole has millions.

Citation on that refund clause?  Also, he's not worth that much, or this would have disappeared long before it got to this point.


It was in the original thread. Yesterday? He's worth over $39 million just from the crap he sells.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: I hope this process leaves him homeless and naked in a ditch.


I just now realized that the homeless tinfoil hat dude outside your apartment in GTA 4 really is from the future like he claims.  It's Alex Jones!
 
Iczer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd say he's gonna be lucky to have any money after the judge gets through with him, but lets face it he likely already doesn't have any.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

darkeyes: Until he becomes Alex Jones the Prison Frog there's nothing stopping his behavior.  Would be nice if just one of these a-holes pay a price for their actions.


And you absolutely know his prison name's gonna be Frog.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He made $165 million over just three years selling prepper gear and fake boner pills. He can easily afford $25K a day if he really wants - that's only just over $9 million for a year.

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/alex-jones-infowars-store-165-million-1281059/

mongbiohazard posted that in here.
 
hungryI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Huge, huge fine and 1M hours community service in a hospital emptying bedpans and working in the morgue. Then he'll still be with his audiance.

Prison is to good for this mucus.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: derpes_simplex: Clutch2013: Stile4aly: I hope this process leaves him homeless and naked in a ditch.

At 25k a day until he shows, this shouldn't be too long of a process.

25k a day until he shows at which point he supposedly is refunded all of it.  This asshole has millions.

Citation on that refund clause?  Also, he's not worth that much, or this would have disappeared long before it got to this point.


The refund thing was mentioned in the first Fark article about the fine. I don't know if they even have a way to collect the money, or if they just keep sending him larger and larger invoices until he eventually shows up and they say "j/k never mind, we've refunded it".

A pair of handcuffs seems like it would be a much faster and more efficient method of getting him to comply with the court order.

/getting real sick of that april fools 'ᴅ' filter
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know how they tell you never to argue with a cop because you can't win? Judges are like the final bossfight of that process. You REALLY can't win arguing with a judge.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Theeng: Why the flying fark isn't he in jail for this, oh wait.

White republican male.


No no no, Alex Jones is fiercely independent and would never label himself as a member of any of the corrupt parties. He just happens to vote straight Republican every single election.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aww, it was only a verbal attack. I wanted to see this guy face prison time.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
WHY THE EVERLOVIN' fark HASN'T THIS farkING ASSHOLE BEEN ARRESTED, BOOKED, AND farkING ISN'T farkING ROTTING IN A farkING CELL!?!?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "We got this judge up in Connecticut, if you could call it that"

What, the state? Pretty sure it exists, Alex.


Look, we're not falling for any more of your lies!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lsherm: You know how they tell you never to argue with a cop because you can't win?


I managed to win the one argument I picked with a cop.  The finishing move was "momma told me not to argue with an idiot because you'd just drag me down to your level and then beat me with experience."

Glad he wasn't on duty.
 
