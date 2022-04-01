 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Ukraine: Wasn't us. Nope. Nuh uh. Can't prove it   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
110
    More: Followup, Ukraine, Russia, Russian fuel depot, Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian television, Ukraine today, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy's office, Russian media  
•       •       •

110 Comments     (+0 »)
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even if they did do it, turn about is fair play.  It will disrupt Russia's supply chain even further *snerk*, so fewer vehicles can invade Ukraine.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could easily have been incompetence. We've seen plenty of evidence of rampant incompetence.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been those pesky Nazis that Putin keeps blaming as his casus belli.  The resilience of Ukraine's defense and the utter farce that the russian military has been revealed to be continues to astound me.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hillary Clinton is being eerily quiet about it. Kinda makes you wonder.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine was smart and painted the Chinese flag on the side of their helicopters.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard it the United States satanists that were deployed yesterday. Or whenever they came up with that
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a military target, it's fair game as well as any other military supporting infrastructure in Russia. If Ukraine blows up a United Aircraft Corporation factory that builds MiGs, that would be fair game as well.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Putin would put a bullet in his own brain and blame Ukraine for his own hand pulling the trigger.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes no sense for Ukraine to do this and Zelenskyy has shown no tendencies toward mistakes of this magnitude.

The only effect is to give Putin a rallying cry for his troops and his people:  "they're attacking us on our home soil".

It's more likely a 3rd party or else Putin launching a false flag to drum up support for more drastic measures, and to excuse any fuel shortages on the front lines.

Another may be coming.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all know it was really Hunter Biden's laptop, we just don't want to admit it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was disgruntled Russian pilots blowing it up and then defecting to Ukraine. Are they still paying cash prizes for surrendered military equipment?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behold the power of Hunter Biden's fully operational LAPTOP!

Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm afraid this laptop is...fully operational!

/thanks to stupid trumpers for pic
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: If only Putin would put a bullet in his own brain and blame Ukraine for his own hand pulling the trigger.


But he has to live. Barely.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belgorod sounds like a throwaway name from Tolkein. "For within that fell lair dwelt Sauroman's step-uncle Belgorod, wandering husband of Beltaine, sower of wild oats behind the mead halls of Minas Tirith..."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a legit target and brings the war home to Russia, maybe it will wake some of them up. I'm surprised Putin didn't put a bunch of kids there and say it was a childrens hospital.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
False Flag.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: We all know it was really Hunter Biden's laptop, we just don't want to admit it.


No, it was one of Hillary Clinton's emails (that might have gotten sent to Hunter Biden, and somehow ended up on his phantom laptop).
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for this to be neither of them, disgruntled russian pilots trying to stop this war themselves.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Even if they did do it, turn about is fair play.  It will disrupt Russia's supply chain even further *snerk*, so fewer vehicles can invade Ukraine.


Hope they used seized Russian hardware to do it just to fark further with Putin
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aaronx: It could easily have been incompetence. We've seen plenty of evidence of rampant incompetence.


A Ukrainian farmer put a Ukraine flag sticker on it and a dozen Russian tanks shelled it.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it was that ramp that almost did TFG in...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Even if they did do it, turn about is fair play.  It will disrupt Russia's supply chain even further *snerk*, so fewer vehicles can invade Ukraine.


There's no reason for them to dent it. It was a valid target, as opposed to a day care or a maternity hospital.

I guess if they really didn't do it, Russia's angle would be to say "Sure they managed to damage the depot, but they didn't manage to kill anyone.", like it was some kind of display of ineptitude. The only other logical reason would be kind of the opposite: Russia managed to destroy their own property and decided that claiming that the country they say is "inferior" somehow managed this total stealth attack and withdrawal was better than admitting they destroyed their own shiat. I can't think of any other possible motive for Russia to make this up. Hell, Russia's version just helps Ukraine look even better.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Behold the power of Hunter Biden's fully operational LAPTOP!

[Fark user image 576x432]
I'm afraid this laptop is...fully operational!

/thanks to stupid trumpers for pic


The DoJ is, in fact, extending the investigation and calling more witnessses. So, threadjack aside, wtf is with that? Garland is allocating more resources to it.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyan9mm: I heard it the United States satanists that were deployed yesterday. Or whenever they came up with that


I heard that Donald Trump just took over Crimea like Rambo rescuing the Russians from Ukrainian Trans Hitler clone army.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<hat type="tin foil">

What if the pilots that conducted this raid are Russian, and they'd asked to defect to Ukraine via radio, but were told no and that they would be shot down unless they proved that their intentions were above-board.

</hat>
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It might not have been us, but that sound you hear is millions of Ukrainians cheering."
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordjupiter: It's more likely a 3rd party or else Putin launching a false flag to drum up support for more drastic measures, and to excuse any fuel shortages on the front lines.


wait- why are we doubting Ukraine hit Russia back? Why can Russia level Ukrainian cities and murder civilians, but Ukraine hitting a valid strategic target is a step too far becauseit'sin Russia?

What's Russia going to do? Start dropping more planeloads of paratroopers off the coast of Ukraine? Start trying to sell the Ukrainians extended warranties after delivering the t-90s?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it had been the Ukrainian military doing this, they would have been bragging about taking the war to Russian soil the way Russia has been taking the war to Ukraine soil.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is repositioning forces from the Kyiv region to the Donbass region. Those troops will need to be resupplied with ammunition and fuel and Belgorod is well located for that.

Maybe someone just lite a cigarette in a no smoking area last night and the night before.  Crazier things have happened.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, too bad.
Most of the world would have praised them for it.
It was almost definitely Russians then.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordjupiter: It makes no sense for Ukraine to do this and Zelenskyy has shown no tendencies toward mistakes of this magnitude.

The only effect is to give Putin a rallying cry for his troops and his people:  "they're attacking us on our home soil".

It's more likely a 3rd party or else Putin launching a false flag to drum up support for more drastic measures, and to excuse any fuel shortages on the front lines.

Another may be coming.


I worry about false flag attacks on Russian soil as a precursor to "Our lives are threatened time for tactical nukes".
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Russia is repositioning forces from the Kyiv region to the Donbass region. Those troops will need to be resupplied with ammunition and fuel and Belgorod is well located for that.

Maybe someone just lite a cigarette in a no smoking area last night and the night before.  Crazier things have happened.


A high velocity air-to-ground cigarette?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...it wouldn't be the first time the Russians false flagged. Or a couple fed-up Russia choppa bois decided that they'd rather blow up Russian targets.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOOOOM.
"April fools - njah, njah, njah"
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Behold the power of Hunter Biden's fully operational LAPTOP!

[Fark user image 576x432]
I'm afraid this laptop is...fully operational!

/thanks to stupid trumpers for pic

The DoJ is, in fact, extending the investigation and calling more witnessses. So, threadjack aside, wtf is with that? Garland is allocating more resources to it.


Republicans are going to Republican.

I like Biden well enough... But man I wish he had picked someone else for this role.

Maybe Garland and Harris can switch.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: lordjupiter: It's more likely a 3rd party or else Putin launching a false flag to drum up support for more drastic measures, and to excuse any fuel shortages on the front lines.

wait- why are we doubting Ukraine hit Russia back? Why can Russia level Ukrainian cities and murder civilians, but Ukraine hitting a valid strategic target is a step too far becauseit'sin Russia?

What's Russia going to do? Start dropping more planeloads of paratroopers off the coast of Ukraine? Start trying to sell the Ukrainians extended warranties after delivering the t-90s?


Mostly due to the fact it's Russia claiming it happened. If the Ukrainians said they blew it up then I would believe them. Russia has a credibility problem.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: False Flag.


To what end?  To make Russians look like weak, whinny little biatches?
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian army versus Ukraine:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone doubt Russian helo pilots could possibly be paid to attack their own depots?

Catch 22 style?
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: lordjupiter: It's more likely a 3rd party or else Putin launching a false flag to drum up support for more drastic measures, and to excuse any fuel shortages on the front lines.

wait- why are we doubting Ukraine hit Russia back? Why can Russia level Ukrainian cities and murder civilians, but Ukraine hitting a valid strategic target is a step too far becauseit'sin Russia?

What's Russia going to do? Start dropping more planeloads of paratroopers off the coast of Ukraine? Start trying to sell the Ukrainians extended warranties after delivering the t-90s?



Ukraine has every right to do this but it doesn't pass the sniff test.  Think about it.  It'd be exactly what Putin needs right now and he's known to plan false flags as pretense for escalations. Zelenskyy also hasn't shown any desire to push into Russia and is savvy enough to understand his position as a defender not an aggressor is partly why he's getting so much support.

If you're having a hard time figuring out how it could get any worse use your imagination.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: If it had been the Ukrainian military doing this, they would have been bragging about taking the war to Russian soil the way Russia has been taking the war to Ukraine soil.


They're giving Russia a taste of its own bullshiat.

"We didn't shell any maternity hospital"
"We're allowing a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol"
"We're withdrawing from Kiev"

"Oh yeah, well we didn't blow up your fuel depot".
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone just lite a cigarette in a no smoking area last night and the night before.

Incendiary bullets hit six of the tanks, starting the uncontrollable fires according to NBC Nightly News.

Putin was whining like Trump on Rusky TV.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vitaly, go check our fuel tank depth, how much fuel?

*Pops lid, flicks zippo*
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: BOOOOM.
"April fools - njah, njah, njah"


My fondest hope.
 
TFerWannaBe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: lordjupiter: It's more likely a 3rd party or else Putin launching a false flag to drum up support for more drastic measures, and to excuse any fuel shortages on the front lines.

wait- why are we doubting Ukraine hit Russia back? Why can Russia level Ukrainian cities and murder civilians, but Ukraine hitting a valid strategic target is a step too far becauseit'sin Russia?

What's Russia going to do? Start dropping more planeloads of paratroopers off the coast of Ukraine? Start trying to sell the Ukrainians extended warranties after delivering the t-90s?


We are doubting Ukraine did it because Ukraine doesn't have a reason to deny doing it, but they deny doing it anyway despite being perfectly justified and probably capable.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: If only Putin would put a bullet in his own brain and blame Ukraine for his own hand pulling the trigger.

But he has to live. Barely.


Let me rephrase that.

If only Putin would write a suicide note that simple reads "Ukraine killed me!- Vlad", and then blow his own brains out.

Better?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
List of Russian soldiers from Volga region killed in Ukraine:

https://www.idelreal.org/a/31777853.html
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We even caught you on camera.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the Ukrainians, all the available evidence screams it.

The reason Ukraine is denying it is most likely that Russia basically has to shine a spotlight on it and show it was them, highlighting and exaggerating it's actual impact. With Russia turning around and bleating about it to their population and the world, they're highlighting that the Russian military does not have the ability to keep the homefront as safe as everyone had assumed.

One will also notice the Ukrainians managed to strike this target without leveling civilian areas or blowing up a residential block as well.
 
