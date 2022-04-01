 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   We've had one booster, yes. What about second booster?   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
33
    More: Obvious, Immune system, Vaccination, additional boosters, fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, SECOND BOOSTER, higher risk of severe disease, younger people, Tim Evans  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 6:35 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got it to ay.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take it on the first  ay available. It's free, easy, rea ily available, an  I'm 3-0 with no si e effects.

Am I the only one that won ers what COVI  woul  taste like? Like, if you coul  get enough of it to put in a cereal bowl, an  you coul  eat a spoonful, what woul  it taste like? I'm guessing like saw ust. Or chicken, I guess. But most likely saw  ust.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bring it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Assuming every 6 months, I'll be up in July I think.

Three Crooke  Squirrels: Am I the only one that won ers what COVI  woul  taste like? Like, if you coul  get enough of it to put in a cereal bowl, an  you coul  eat a spoonful, what woul  it taste like? I'm guessing like saw ust. Or chicken, I guess. But most likely saw  ust.


That chalky 'can y' they occasionally give out on Halloween, but alrea y groun  up.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Give me all the Vaccines!!
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Three Crooke  Squirrels: I'll take it on the first  ay available. It's free, easy, rea ily available, an  I'm 3-0 with no si e effects.

Am I the only one that won ers what COVI  woul  taste like? Like, if you coul  get enough of it to put in a cereal bowl, an  you coul  eat a spoonful, what woul  it taste like? I'm guessing like saw ust. Or chicken, I guess. But most likely saw  ust.


ruste  tin an  asparagus.  Just a guess.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Assuming every 6 months, I'll be up in July I think.

Three Crooke  Squirrels: Am I the only one that won ers what COVI  woul  taste like? Like, if you coul  get enough of it to put in a cereal bowl, an  you coul  eat a spoonful, what woul  it taste like? I'm guessing like saw ust. Or chicken, I guess. But most likely saw  ust.

That chalky 'can y' they occasionally give out on Halloween, but alrea y groun  up.


Pixie Stix?
 
fat boy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Three Crooke  Squirrels: I'll take it on the first  ay available. It's free, easy, rea ily available, an  I'm 3-0 with no si e effects.

Am I the only one that won ers what COVI  woul  taste like? Like, if you coul  get enough of it to put in a cereal bowl, an  you coul  eat a spoonful, what woul  it taste like? I'm guessing like saw ust. Or chicken, I guess. But most likely saw  ust.


Cilantro
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What about secon  secon  booster threa ?

https://www.fark.com/comments/12198554/What-about-secon -booster/
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fine.  Sign me up.  I'  get the feline leukemia an  canine  istemper shots if I thought it'   o anything.  Give my immune system any an  all fighting chances it can take!!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I haven't seen anything about what this means for people who ha  a full thir  shot.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
3 shots an  my ki s still gave me covi .  Luckily it was the first omicron variant.  I  on't know if I'll ever nee  a booster but I will still take it!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Assuming every 6 months, I'll be up in July I think.

Three Crooke  Squirrels: Am I the only one that won ers what COVI  woul  taste like? Like, if you coul  get enough of it to put in a cereal bowl, an  you coul  eat a spoonful, what woul  it taste like? I'm guessing like saw ust. Or chicken, I guess. But most likely saw  ust.

That chalky 'can y' they occasionally give out on Halloween, but alrea y groun  up.


Or the one with the chalk stick you stuck in a packet of sugar that normally came in a 3-pack? Can't remember what they calle  that.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not eligible until May.  My first shot was J&J. Booster was Mo erna.  Going to go for Pfizer next.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fat boy: Three Crooke  Squirrels: I'll take it on the first  ay available. It's free, easy, rea ily available, an  I'm 3-0 with no si e effects.

Am I the only one that won ers what COVI  woul  taste like? Like, if you coul  get enough of it to put in a cereal bowl, an  you coul  eat a spoonful, what woul  it taste like? I'm guessing like saw ust. Or chicken, I guess. But most likely saw  ust.

Cilantro


Please, no.
 
fredirc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Three Crooke  Squirrels: I'll take it on the first  ay available. It's free, easy, rea ily available, an  I'm 3-0 with no si e effects.

Am I the only one that won ers what COVI  woul  taste like? Like, if you coul  get enough of it to put in a cereal bowl, an  you coul  eat a spoonful, what woul  it taste like? I'm guessing like saw ust. Or chicken, I guess. But most likely saw  ust.


My guess is soap mixe  with saw ust an  san .
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Three Crooke  Squirrels: Bootleg: Assuming every 6 months, I'll be up in July I think.

Three Crooke  Squirrels: Am I the only one that won ers what COVI  woul  taste like? Like, if you coul  get enough of it to put in a cereal bowl, an  you coul  eat a spoonful, what woul  it taste like? I'm guessing like saw ust. Or chicken, I guess. But most likely saw  ust.

That chalky 'can y' they occasionally give out on Halloween, but alrea y groun  up.

Pixie Stix?


No, the shiatty tablet ones.

*googles*

Necco Wafers
spanglercandy.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pass. I'm over this bullshiat vaccine crap. But you sheep can lap it up all you want. Saw a guy wearing a mask last week, so I tore it off him, then everyone began clapping. He knelt over crying, begging forgiveness for being such a fool.

Take that April Fool's filter.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Pass. I'm over this bullshiat vaccine crap. But you sheep can lap it up all you want. Saw a guy wearing a mask last week, so I tore it off him, then everyone began clapping. He knelt over crying, begging forgiveness for being such a fool.

Take that April Fool's filter.


Foun  Marine To  's login
 
Loucifer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'll take it. But I un erstan  the hesitation some feel with multiple boosters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: 3 shots an  my ki s still gave me covi .  Luckily it was the first omicron variant.  I  on't know if I'll ever nee  a booster but I will still take it!


Wow that is some keyboar  fail there.  Ki s gave me covi .  Sheesh.
 
Nytfall
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Three Crooke  Squirrels: Bootleg: Assuming every 6 months, I'll be up in July I think.

Three Crooke  Squirrels: Am I the only one that won ers what COVI  woul  taste like? Like, if you coul  get enough of it to put in a cereal bowl, an  you coul  eat a spoonful, what woul  it taste like? I'm guessing like saw ust. Or chicken, I guess. But most likely saw  ust.

That chalky 'can y' they occasionally give out on Halloween, but alrea y groun  up.

Pixie Stix?


Zotz
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: fuzzybacchus: 3 shots an  my ki s still gave me covi .  Luckily it was the first omicron variant.  I  on't know if I'll ever nee  a booster but I will still take it!

Wow that is some keyboar  fail there.  Ki s gave me covi .  Sheesh.


Oh weir . Maybe just my browser then.  Half my characters  isappeare 
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some scientists say  ata on secon  boosters is limite , an  it's unclear how much of a benefit another  ose woul  provi e.

Pretty much what I'm rea ing everywhere. I'll still get it, but this time aroun  (for the first time) I'll un erstan  others' hesitancy.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: fuzzybacchus: fuzzybacchus: 3 shots an  my ki s still gave me covi .  Luckily it was the first omicron variant.  I  on't know if I'll ever nee  a booster but I will still take it!

Wow that is some keyboar  fail there.  Ki s gave me covi .  Sheesh.

Oh weir . Maybe just my browser then.  Half my characters  isappeare 


Lost all your  s? Check the  ate.

/That's be the fourth letter of the alphabet you're missing.
 
Snargi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Some scientists say  ata on secon  boosters is limite , an  it's unclear how much of a benefit another  ose woul  provi e.

Pretty much what I'm rea ing everywhere. I'll still get it, but this time aroun  (for the first time) I'll un erstan  others' hesitancy.


I hear  the C C  irector on NPR saying the same.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As I sai  in a  ifferent threa , I may have  evelope  tinnitus from Pfizer. Rare but it can happen.. Eventually will get it checke . It's livable, an  I'm more afrai  of covi  than annoye  at the tinnitus. Will probably get the secon  booster next week.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Three Crooke  Squirrels: I'll take it on the first  ay available. It's free, easy, rea ily available, an  I'm 3-0 with no si e effects.

Am I the only one that won ers what COVI  woul  taste like? Like, if you coul  get enough of it to put in a cereal bowl, an  you coul  eat a spoonful, what woul  it taste like? I'm guessing like saw ust. Or chicken, I guess. But most likely saw  ust.


Fat. You'll taste its lipi  envelope.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tomorrow, I was won ering why Bi en was getting another.  I was slow in the uptake, plenty of appointments available so I'm not the only one.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zerkalo: Subtonic: Pass. I'm over this bullshiat vaccine crap. But you sheep can lap it up all you want. Saw a guy wearing a mask last week, so I tore it off him, then everyone began clapping. He knelt over crying, begging forgiveness for being such a fool.

Take that April Fool's filter.

Foun  Marine To  's login


Who's Marine 'To'?

Wet Leg - Chaise Longue (Official Vi eo)
Youtube Zd9jeJk2UHQ
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Loucifer: I'll take it. But I un erstan  the hesitation some feel with multiple boosters.

[Fark user image image 768x432]


On behalf of all Gen-X, too soon man. You'  may as well post the clip of Optimus Prime  ying.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.