(Some Guy)   Unions confused as how to organize village idiots, proper placement of the letter 's' seems to be the trouble   (villages-news.com)
13
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.villages-news.com/2022/03/15/resident-of-the-villages-arrested-after-trying-to-pry-taser-out-of-lady-deputys-hand/

https://www.villages-news.com/2022/03/31/villager-arrested-on-dui-charge-blames-golf-game-after-crashing-suv/

https://www.villages-news.com/2022/03/31/oakleaf-apartment-homes-resident-jailed-after-fight-with-neighbors-over-unleashed-dog/

https://www.villages-news.com/2022/03/31/83-year-old-villager-who-wrote-erotic-child-sex-stories-sentenced-to-lengthy-jail-term/

https://www.villages-news.com/2022/03/28/woman-arrested-during-nose-biting-family-feud-after-drinking-at-codys/

I want to move here just to watch it all.
It looks idyllic.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reposted the original link, but there are many more examples of why this place is getting better each day.
Sanford and Niceville are going to increase in property values, invest now.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful Drew, your keyboard troubles could be next in the real news.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're 83 isn't everything child porn?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Villages provides a lifetime of weirdness in a day
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Images of children as young as four.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hell isn't real, but The Villages is.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Less than a year is NOT "lengthy!"  WTF!
 
brilett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Criminals get old too.
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

It's worth pointing out that this dude looks like the freakchild of Wilford Brimley and Hal Holbrook.

Not all monsters live under the bed.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Villages huh?

I wonder who they voted for?
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Many of these aren't old.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The headline: 83-year-old Villager who wrote erotic child sex stories sentenced to lengthy jail term

The reason he's going to jail? IMAGES of child pornography. Writing child porn fanfic isn't illegal, otherwise Stephen King would be in jail for the juvenile orgy in IT.
 
