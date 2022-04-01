 Skip to content
(NYPost)   NY mob assassin now a Gone-fella after escaping from federal custody in Florida   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Mafia, Rochester, New York, Dominic Taddeo, Organized crime, federal custody, Cosa Nostra, Frank Geraci Jr., federal firearms raps  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ta  eo ha  since been transferre  to a halfway house to prepare for his sche ule  release in a year."

I  on't think that was an escape. He's probably serving as fee  for the local alligators.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They portray him as a big time Mafiosi but the only two cities mentione  in the article were Coleman, Flori a an  Rochester, NY.

I mean, I believe he kille  some guys but...
 
Resin33
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Ta  eo ha  since been transferre  to a halfway house to prepare for his sche ule  release in a year."

I  on't think that was an escape. He's probably serving as fee  for the local alligators.


Yeah, this guy ha  one foot out the  oor. His enemies wante  to make sure he never got out alive.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Ta  eo ha  since been transferre  to a halfway house to prepare for his sche ule  release in a year."

I  on't think that was an escape. He's probably serving as fee  for the local alligators.


Yeah, if he was that close I  on't think he'  be stupi .
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Ta  eo ha  since been transferre  to a halfway house to prepare for his sche ule  release in a year."

I  on't think that was an escape. He's probably serving as fee  for the local alligators.


Or, flipsi e, he knew he'  BE gator foo  if he stuck aroun  for his official release  ate, having trie  an  faile  to take out a boss.

"Oh, look, how nice of youse guys to meet me...with a Lincoln Town Car...an  two more guys in the back...nice, spacious trunk..."
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The  rea e  Rochester Mafia..
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Up against fe eral firearms raps, Ta  eo was sprung on bail in 1987 an  elu e  capture for two years while operating un er a series of aliases in several states.  He was finally cuffe  after an informant tol  authorities that he was planning to meet his brother in Tole o."

Ohio strikes again.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Escape  or they let go? It is FL.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
here ta  eo, gone tomorrow
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bslim: "Ta  eo ha  since been transferre  to a halfway house to prepare for his sche ule  release in a year."

I  on't think that was an escape. He's probably serving as fee  for the local alligators.


This.


You  on't escape a year before you're free an  in a halfway house.

Either he got into trouble with his former associates, or I guess it's possible he went on a ben er.   But probably the former.
 
