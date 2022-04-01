 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Uh, we'll need that to live   (yahoo.com) divider line
64
    More: Scary, Airline, British Airways, Aer Lingus, Oneworld, former British Airways pilot, Pilot licensing and certification, The Times, Law  
•       •       •

2366 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 3:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...when he pressed a button 'no qualified pilot would

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is there a button on tbe plane that should never be pressed?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Why is there a button on tbe plane that should never be pressed?


It builds character
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arthur Dent:
I wonder what'll happen if I press this button.
Ford Prefect:
Don't.
Arthur Dent:
[presses it] Oh.
Ford Prefect:
What happened?
Arthur Dent:
A sign lit up saying "Please do not press this button again."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which button was it

Was it the one that says "Detach Engines and Purge Passenger Cabin?"
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the button that puts the plane into an irreversible dive?

/Too soon?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you know, subby? Your wonderfully informative "article" didn't say a goddamned thing about what the button did, how it would have affected things, nothing.

It's a stupid claim anyway. Why would you include a button in your cockpit that "no qualified pilot would ever push"? Is it supposed to be to weed out people who lied on their resumes? This is as bad as that story abotu the anti-abortion activist with fetuses in her house. They just tell you the thing exists, but can't be bothered to tell you what thing thing is, why it happened, why it matters, etc.

And they still get the clicks for it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody checked references? Good to know.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
came for The Far Side, leaving satisfied
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Why is there a button on tbe plane that should never be pressed?


To determine whether the pilot is qualified.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just look at what he was doing before he took the pilot's seat.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/"Enjoy your death trap, ladies!"
//"What's her problem?"
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could be more specific.

Airplane cockpit closeup pan scene
Youtube LyUN40weqIk
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When contacted by Insider, British Airways said the pilot was fully qualified and certified. The case related to incorrect information provided in references he provided during an application, the airline said.
"The safety of our customers and crew is always our priority, and the fully qualified pilot was suspended and an investigation launched as soon as BA CityFlyer became aware of discrepancies in his employment record," an airline representative told Insider. "At no point was there any risk to customers or colleagues."

Wait, so... did British Airways lie to the press about this guy, as well? It sure as hell sounds like the guy wasn't fully qualified, and had fabricated training certifications...

Also, why did neither this article, nor the original on Business Insider, provide the pilot's name, Craig Butfoy, when other articles are clearly providing it? (The linked article is from October, 2020.)
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Why is there a button on tbe plane that should never be pressed?


There are some which would only be used in an emergency, like fire extinguishers or disconnecting an electrical generator. And of course there's the secret chemtrail switch which would only be operated at a safe altitude and out of sight of any observers.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to know airplanes have a Button that Must Not Be Mentioned
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Why is there a button on tbe plane that should never be pressed?


It puts the plane in Legendary Mode.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Craig Butfoy


What's a Butfoy?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one?
Homer becomes pilot - The Simpsons
Youtube nLGzojday4o
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Takeoff, Fly, and Land in that order!
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, *that* button.

Yeah, we don't talk about *that* button.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: FormlessOne: Craig Butfoy

What's a Butfoy?


IT'S FOY POOPING SILLY
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Why is there a button on tbe plane that should never be pressed?


The article is lacking, among other things, context.  The button should never be pressed if say, you're on the ground.  Maybe that button is to do an emergency fuel dump.  No qualified pilot would ever push that when the plane's on the ground.  Maybe he dropped the landing gear when they were flying at altitude.  No qualified pilot would push that button while the plane isn't on final approach.

The article is stupid and we're all less intelligent for having been exposed to it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Oh, *that* button.

Yeah, we don't talk about *that* button.


It's known as either the Bruno or Jada button.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that the kind of shiat you call around and check out if the CV matches up?

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: [Fark user image image 850x478]


To be fair, "do not touch" is in quotes.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're wondering about the button that can't be pushed, planes are just like Fark- we have users, incidents, and other things that can't be mentioned. We all know about them, just don't talk about them. Bad things happen. Or have happened. Or will happen. You know. Just don't press the buttons.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foster Brooks Airline Pilot Skit on The Dean Martin Show
Youtube 9C5JBJr54vA
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rick and Morty [Season3] wrong switch
Youtube tHwQ7dCpj_M
semi related
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "talk about ***** ****" button? Yeah, we don't talk about ***** ****.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: No one?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nLGzojday4o]


Look up at my post.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: If you're wondering about the button that can't be pushed, planes are just like Fark- we have users, incidents, and other things that can't be mentioned. We all know about them, just don't talk about them. Bad things happen. Or have happened. Or will happen. You know. Just don't press the buttons.


Are you saying that planes have a Jorie button?

...

I'm about to get banned, aren't I?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: MythDragon: No one?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nLGzojday4o]

Look up at my post.


And mine.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: spongeboob: Why is there a button on tbe plane that should never be pressed?

The article is lacking, among other things, context.  The button should never be pressed if say, you're on the ground.  Maybe that button is to do an emergency fuel dump.  No qualified pilot would ever push that when the plane's on the ground.  Maybe he dropped the landing gear when they were flying at altitude.  No qualified pilot would push that button while the plane isn't on final approach.

The article is stupid and we're all less intelligent for having been exposed to it.


Depends on the aircraft type. Pressurization dump would be a weird one.

There are a lot of override/manual reversion switches on many otherwise automatic systems. Hydraulics, fuel management, etc.

Changing an autopilot mode to something nonsensical would be another. Some aircraft inhibit these kinds of inputs while on the ground, though. There's just not a lot of context from the article.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Deploying the RAT would be another big one
 
anuran
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The button that says "Hastur! Hastur! Hastur!"
AAAARRRGGGHHHHHH!!!!!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Deploying the RAT would be another big one


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
lilfry14
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: spongeboob: Why is there a button on tbe plane that should never be pressed?

The article is lacking, among other things, context.  The button should never be pressed if say, you're on the ground.  Maybe that button is to do an emergency fuel dump.  No qualified pilot would ever push that when the plane's on the ground.  Maybe he dropped the landing gear when they were flying at altitude.  No qualified pilot would push that button while the plane isn't on final approach.

The article is stupid and we're all less intelligent for having been exposed to it.


Maybe it was one of these buttons. https://www.rd.com/article/airplane-pilot-buttons-emergency/
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The article left out the most important part of the story and now I really want to know what button he pushed and why it was there in the first place if no qualified pilot would have pushed it.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Why is there a button on tbe plane that should never be pressed?


So they can spot the frauds, duh.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.