 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Classic rock. pseu oscience, awar shows, and restaurants are all on the Fark Weir News Quiz, March 24-30 Big Breast E ition   (fark.com) divider line
24
    More: Cool, Luke Cage, Login, Cascading Style Sheets, Galpagos tortoise, Entertainment, Fark Weird News Quiz, Rip Torn, Comment  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Apr 2022 at 2:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1297

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So recently I've noticed that chicken breasts are getting ridiculously oversized. I bought a 8-lb. pack last week that contained only 6 breasts. And I'm not talking about a full breast, I'm talking about a split breast. There are chickens walking around with 3-4 lbs of meat on their chests. Well, I'm not sure if they're doing much walking, probably falling over. Or maybe they're doing striptease acts for the roosters, I don't know. Farmers are probably giving them names like "Dolly" and "Elvira". But seriously, I have to a lengthwise split just to get them thin enough to cook, and if I pound them flat I can't fit a single breast in my 5-qt. air fryer. There's an emu farm about an hour away I'm growing suspicious of.

Remember the shortages of the Popeye's chicken sandwiches? That came about because the supply chain just couldn't keep up with the demand for 5-oz chicken breasts, the optimal size most restaurants use for their chicken sandwiches. The problem is that these breasts winds up almost as expensive as larger ones because the same amount of labor is involved in processing. So when restaurant chicken demand goes down, they keep feeding the same chickens for supermarket and processed food supply, and the breasts get bigger so they can make the same profit by selling it by the pound.

I guess my point is that by slicing lengthwise, crossways, and pounding flat, I can get 4 restaurant-size chicken breast pieces and make some killer chicken sandwiches out of one split breast. And of course top them with pickled onions.

Anyway, take the Quiz, and come back and tell us how you did and if you're seeing ridiculously oversized chicken breasts at the supermarket lately.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sadisticpretzel.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
workoutquotes.netView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear FSM this isn't frightening at all

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: So recently I've noticed that chicken breasts are getting ridiculously oversized. I bought a 8-lb. pack last week that contained only 6 breasts. And I'm not talking about a full breast, I'm talking about a split breast. There are chickens walking around with 3-4 lbs of meat on their chests. Well, I'm not sure if they're doing much walking, probably falling over. Or maybe they're doing striptease acts for the roosters, I don't know. Farmers are probably giving them names like "Dolly" and "Elvira". But seriously, I have to a lengthwise split just to get them thin enough to cook, and if I pound them flat I can't fit a single breast in my 5-qt. air fryer. There's an emu farm about an hour away I'm growing suspicious of.

Remember the shortages of the Popeye's chicken sandwiches? That came about because the supply chain just couldn't keep up with the demand for 5-oz chicken breasts, the optimal size most restaurants use for their chicken sandwiches. The problem is that these breasts winds up almost as expensive as larger ones because the same amount of labor is involved in processing. So when restaurant chicken demand goes down, they keep feeding the same chickens for supermarket and processed food supply, and the breasts get bigger so they can make the same profit by selling it by the pound.

I guess my point is that by slicing lengthwise, crossways, and pounding flat, I can get 4 restaurant-size chicken breast pieces and make some killer chicken sandwiches out of one split breast. And of course top them with pickled onions.

Anyway, take the Quiz, and come back and tell us how you did and if you're seeing ridiculously oversized chicken breasts at the supermarket lately.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.


Again with the pickled onions!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: So recently I've noticed that chicken breasts are getting ridiculously oversized. I bought a 8-lb. pack last week that contained only 6 breasts. And I'm not talking about a full breast, I'm talking about a split breast. There are chickens walking around with 3-4 lbs of meat on their chests. Well, I'm not sure if they're doing much walking, probably falling over. Or maybe they're doing striptease acts for the roosters, I don't know. Farmers are probably giving them names like "Dolly" and "Elvira". But seriously, I have to a lengthwise split just to get them thin enough to cook, and if I pound them flat I can't fit a single breast in my 5-qt. air fryer. There's an emu farm about an hour away I'm growing suspicious of.



chickens today don't taste anything like the chickens 30 years ago. I can't stand the taste and texture of modern chicken.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: ox45tallboy: So recently I've noticed that chicken breasts are getting ridiculously oversized. I bought a 8-lb. pack last week that contained only 6 breasts. And I'm not talking about a full breast, I'm talking about a split breast. There are chickens walking around with 3-4 lbs of meat on their chests. Well, I'm not sure if they're doing much walking, probably falling over. Or maybe they're doing striptease acts for the roosters, I don't know. Farmers are probably giving them names like "Dolly" and "Elvira". But seriously, I have to a lengthwise split just to get them thin enough to cook, and if I pound them flat I can't fit a single breast in my 5-qt. air fryer. There's an emu farm about an hour away I'm growing suspicious of.


chickens today don't taste anything like the chickens 30 years ago. I can't stand the taste and texture of modern chicken.


That ain't chicken.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
chicken thighs are significantly tastier than the breasts.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: ox45tallboy: So recently I've noticed that chicken breasts are getting ridiculously oversized. I bought a 8-lb. pack last week that contained only 6 breasts. And I'm not talking about a full breast, I'm talking about a split breast. There are chickens walking around with 3-4 lbs of meat on their chests. Well, I'm not sure if they're doing much walking, probably falling over. Or maybe they're doing striptease acts for the roosters, I don't know. Farmers are probably giving them names like "Dolly" and "Elvira". But seriously, I have to a lengthwise split just to get them thin enough to cook, and if I pound them flat I can't fit a single breast in my 5-qt. air fryer. There's an emu farm about an hour away I'm growing suspicious of.

Remember the shortages of the Popeye's chicken sandwiches? That came about because the supply chain just couldn't keep up with the demand for 5-oz chicken breasts, the optimal size most restaurants use for their chicken sandwiches. The problem is that these breasts winds up almost as expensive as larger ones because the same amount of labor is involved in processing. So when restaurant chicken demand goes down, they keep feeding the same chickens for supermarket and processed food supply, and the breasts get bigger so they can make the same profit by selling it by the pound.

I guess my point is that by slicing lengthwise, crossways, and pounding flat, I can get 4 restaurant-size chicken breast pieces and make some killer chicken sandwiches out of one split breast. And of course top them with pickled onions.

Anyway, take the Quiz, and come back and tell us how you did and if you're seeing ridiculously oversized chicken breasts at the supermarket lately.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.

Again with the pickled onions!


I'm telling you, like a freshly converted Latter-Day Saint on a new 10-speed with a freshly-starched tie at 8 AM Saturday morning. I am e-VAN-gelizing the gloriousness of this condiment.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are the saddest meat.

/still better than nuggets
//don't ask where the nuggets are on a chicken
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LucklessWonder: chicken thighs are significantly tastier than the breasts.


I agree. They're also easier to cook, and the fat content means they're harder to overcook and dry out.

But the media and advertising has pumped "breasts are healthier" into us so much we're ignoring the fact that that whole "healthier" thing goes away when you batter it in god knows what and deep-fry it in trans fat. At that point, you're after the flavor more than the healthy, so you would have been better off with the thigh all along.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bughunter: //don't ask where the nuggets are on a chicken


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
7 of 11 now  when you finish off those breasts and thighs you will be left with a greasy box
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On this day, in honor of the frogs...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

El_Frijole_Blanco: 7 of 11 now  when you finish off those breasts and thighs you will be left with a greasy box


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: SumoJeb: ox45tallboy: So recently I've noticed that chicken breasts are getting ridiculously oversized. I bought a 8-lb. pack last week that contained only 6 breasts. And I'm not talking about a full breast, I'm talking about a split breast. There are chickens walking around with 3-4 lbs of meat on their chests. Well, I'm not sure if they're doing much walking, probably falling over. Or maybe they're doing striptease acts for the roosters, I don't know. Farmers are probably giving them names like "Dolly" and "Elvira". But seriously, I have to a lengthwise split just to get them thin enough to cook, and if I pound them flat I can't fit a single breast in my 5-qt. air fryer. There's an emu farm about an hour away I'm growing suspicious of.


chickens today don't taste anything like the chickens 30 years ago. I can't stand the taste and texture of modern chicken.

That ain't chicken.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.