"I don't want to do it. I refuse to, and if they fire me, they fire me"
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't want teachers

They want uneducated slaves
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Texas teachers say they're pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training"


Caveat - PUBLIC Texas teachers.

Gotta keep that underclass nice and dumb.
 
wage0048
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Umm... Isn't that a violation of federal law?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The next year: "Why do we have such a serious teacher shortage?"
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They don't want teachers

They want uneducated slaves


Fark user imageView Full Size


And

Fark user image
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You're a teacher in Texas. Maybe it's time to move.
 
Mukster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My suggestion to the legislators is "I'll finish it when you finish it, also on your own time and without pay".
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fireproof: The next year: "Why do we have such a serious teacher shortage?"


More like: "Public schools are failing! The state should fund private schools!"
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
WHAR TEXAS TAG?!?!?!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They don't want teachers

They want uneducated slaves


Duh. Educated people don't vote GQP.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fireproof: The next year: "Why do we have such a serious teacher shortage?"


They know why. They want the system to collapse so they can point and say, "see? Public education is a failure!" Omitting, of course, that they're the ones who starved it to death.

And once it's a shell of what it was not even 40 years ago, they can roll out lightly regulated charter schools and school voucher programs and be satisfied that shareholder value has been enhanced.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All they have to do is call in sick and get a sub so they can study.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You will notice that KKK members of the Texas education system will not have this enforced.
Selective enforcement of the law is another step by the GOP towards fascism, this and voter suppression will win them the presidency again.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If takes you 120 hours to complete a 60 hour course, maybe teaching isn't your calling in life.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I'd rather not. I probably won't. I hope they don't fire me."

            - Texas teacher, originally from Minnesota.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"And they must do it on their own time, unpaid."

Don't let the author of this article find out about other professions, like medicine.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's funny is conservative politicians act shocked that people don't want to be teachers anymore. But in reality that's all it is. An act. This plays into the agenda of getting untrained, non-critically thinking minimum wage people into schools to blatantly repeat what amounts to nationalistic propaganda to children. If you look at the push against federal education standards, and against the teaching of history accurately and without bias, you suddenly start to see that they are priming these kids for the miss information that is required to groom them into conservative circles later in life.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unpaid? I wouldn't do it either.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The teachers in Texas should use their geography skills and go west. New Mexico would love some more educators and they just had their pay raised.
 
alaric3
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's spelled Texass
 
Surpheon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The problem is not that Texas is imposing a continuing education requirement for teacher certification. Plenty of professions have to deal with that (which reminds me - I have 2 months to get 30 hours documented for my Oregon PE license). The problem is imposing typical professional licensing hurdles on people who are paid crap and treated like crap. Don't lose site of the real problem with teaching in Texas.
 
hungryI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This what a teacher taught me. 8 months or 240 days divided by 120 hours is 30 minutes a day.

If ya can't dedicate 30 minutes a day to improve YOUR skills, educate YOUR students to be more prepared for the future, Lowe's is hiring.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Umm, yeah, private sector would have to pay for training time. But it's just the latest fad someone has pushed through for their profit.

When asked, public speaking is a feared activity among most people. But what is the standard format of teaching but public speaking, now with hecklers you can't punish looking for ways to cancel you. Switch the system to take advantage of recorded lessons, and switch teachers from lectures to management. CBT modules on Chrombooks, then start getting kids to be self teaching. You've spent centuries boring them, now let them actually be interested in things.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you thought things can't get worse, wait until the rising sea forces a mass exodus from Florida to Texas. Florida's population will see how bad Texas is and find a way to make it worse. At that point, the real with hunt will begin, residents preying on those who say "gay" and have abortions. Every constitutional amendment will be bent or broken and religious evil will prevail. YAY!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

proteus_b: "And they must do it on their own time, unpaid."

Don't let the author of this article find out about other professions, like medicine.


my plastic surgeon drove a porsche.

my 12th grade history teacher, notsomuch.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shostie: Fireproof: The next year: "Why do we have such a serious teacher shortage?"

They know why. They want the system to collapse so they can point and say, "see? Public education is a failure!" Omitting, of course, that they're the ones who starved it to death.

And once it's a shell of what it was not even 40 years ago, they can roll out lightly regulated charter schools and school voucher programs and be satisfied that shareholder value has been enhanced.


And the only ones who suffer are the kids and teachers, and it's not like Texas cares about them
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Two things:

A teacher should be able to take a test on these Reading Academies course skills* and place out of the course.

There should be no charge for the course.

* The stuff that is taught in these courses is stupid. "Learn how to use a kinesthetic activity, Rubber Band Stretching, to teach phonemic awareness. " (Follow the Rubber Band Stretching link on the houstonisd.org page.) I suspect this requirement is mainly to make money for whoever designed the courses. List of courses from Houston ISD: https://www.houstonisd.org/Page/180449
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Surpheon: The problem is not that Texas is imposing a continuing education requirement for teacher certification. Plenty of professions have to deal with that (which reminds me - I have 2 months to get 30 hours documented for my Oregon PE license). The problem is imposing typical professional licensing hurdles on people who are paid crap and treated like crap. Don't lose site of the real problem with teaching in Texas.


Don't lose site of the real problem with teaching in is Texas.

ftfy
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Two things:

A teacher should be able to take a test on these Reading Academies course skills* and place out of the course.

There should be no charge for the course.

* The stuff that is taught in these courses is stupid. "Learn how to use a kinesthetic activity, Rubber Band Stretching, to teach phonemic awareness. " (Follow the Rubber Band Stretching link on the houstonisd.org page.) I suspect this requirement is mainly to make money for whoever designed the courses. List of courses from Houston ISD: https://www.houstonisd.org/Page/180449


that''s not how these mandatory certifications work

/you also cant test out of sexual harassment training
//no matter how good you are at it
 
proteus_b
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: my plastic surgeon drove a porsche.

my 12th grade history teacher, notsomuch.


I agree that public school teachers should be paid better. But it's also important to have standards. Why not both?
 
inelegy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, I hated homework too, assholes, but my complaints fell on deaf ears.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just another day in Howdy Arabia.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Umm, yeah, private sector would have to pay for training time. But it's just the latest fad someone has pushed through for their profit.

When asked, public speaking is a feared activity among most people. But what is the standard format of teaching but public speaking, now with hecklers you can't punish looking for ways to cancel you. Switch the system to take advantage of recorded lessons, and switch teachers from lectures to management. CBT modules on Chrombooks, then start getting kids to be self teaching. You've spent centuries boring them, now let them actually be interested in things.


The education system will be a beast to disrupt. But the foundations are being laid.

Measurements will be tough to define.
 
Valiente
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: If takes you 120 hours to complete a 60 hour course, maybe teaching isn't your calling in life.


If you think I should work for free, maybe posting isn't yours.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hungryI: This what a teacher taught me. 8 months or 240 days divided by 120 hours is 30 minutes a day.

If ya can't dedicate 30 minutes a day to improve YOUR skills, educate YOUR students to be more prepared for the future, Lowe's is hiring.


If it's so easy then they can pay them.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: If takes you 120 hours to complete a 60 hour course, maybe teaching isn't your calling in life.


According to TFA, TX is already 20% short of qualified teachers because of previous BS like this.

They've been reduced to hiring those with a pulse, and even that's gonna be optional soon at this rate.

/even that will fail, since little Johnny isn't going to have any brains for the zombie teachers to eat
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Texas Legislature expects the teachers to do this unpaid and out of pocket.
Have the Texas Legislature pay them and supply them out of the Texas Legislature's pockets.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No Spanish-speaking country has ever had a special intensive training course that teachers have to take, on top of their teaching degrees, to figure out better and more innovative ways of teaching kids how to read. Our language just makes sense when one reads it.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's the Republican way:
1. Choke it off
2. Demonstrate the failure
3. Privatize
 
