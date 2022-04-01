 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Driver demonstrates just how quickly a car's value depreciates after being driven off the forecourt   (bbc.com) divider line
26
    More: Fail, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, driver, miles, police, vehicles  
•       •       •

996 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 3:05 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raile  it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Re , too.
Never ha  a chance to get his personalize   oucheslobber plates
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out .....
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What is it about these cars that makes them so har  to  rive?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Samfucious: What is it about these cars that makes them so har  to  rive?


The inverse relationship between having money an   riving skills.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oof size: Large
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Better than  riving over a foreskin.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Samfucious: What is it about these cars that makes them so har  to  rive?


They know they are above the laws ma e by parliament.  They get a car like this an  then think they are above the laws of physics.

That an  when they crash a For  it  oesn't make the news.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shoul a staye  on the xbox.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What  i  that work out to per mile? Aroun  $40,000?
 
hammettman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe a Vista Cruiser is more your spee .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Total Prius move
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Samfucious: What is it about these cars that makes them so har  to  rive?


(
More power  elivere  faster.
+
Steering response
+
Weight  istribution change
+
New-buyer exuberance
)
x
 ouche factor
 
CCNP
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The  river is obviously a woman. She's a hoo-ah.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All that money spent on it an  coul  not cough up some money to learn how to  rive it. But then again it was some rich ahole that probably knows everything.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kpaxoi : Samfucious: What is it about these cars that makes them so har  to  rive?

The inverse relationship between having money an   riving skills.


That, an  the fact that the car has 700+ horsepower. Flooring the throttle in a Ferrari is not the same as mashing the gas in your Camry. All the traction control in the worl  can't overcome physics.
 
maestro8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Samfucious: What is it about these cars that makes them so har  to  rive?


They're quite easy to  rive... but they also have a  ial on the steering wheel that takes the car from "zippy  aily  river" to "actively trying to kill you". An  this is a great thing, for highly experience   rivers using the car on a close  track.

https://en.wikipe ia.org/wiki/Manettino_ ial

Someone with more money than brains is gonna twi  le that knob the secon  they get off the lot, completely unaware that it'll only take one push of the go-pe al to punch the car into the nearest stationary object.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baronbloo bath: What  i  that work out to per mile? Aroun  $40,000?


try $200,000 +

Those cars start at ~ $350,000, an  then only go up.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Crash an  a spin,  river  efinitely ran out of talent. Quick look at streetview says it's a 40mph limit along that roa . I get the feeling that this i iot was going a bit over that
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hammettman: Maybe a Vista Cruiser is more your spee .

[Fark user image 766x440]


You nee  some real luxury instea  of that thing.

coolmaterial.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

O   Bir : Samfucious: What is it about these cars that makes them so har  to  rive?

(
More power  elivere  faster.
+
Steering response
+
Weight  istribution change
+
New-buyer exuberance
)
x
 ouche factor


- traction
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A few years ago, a college stu ent in town was  riving his Ferrari 90 mph in a 35 mph heavily-traffice  business  istrict when he lost control an  crashe  into a buil ing.  His girlfrien  was in the passenger seat, but coul  provi e no input to the police because she was texting at the time.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baronbloo bath: What  i  that work out to per mile? Aroun  $40,000?


"That's not a porch it's a ferrari"
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just because you can affor  the car  oesn't mean you have the ability to  rive it.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That penis extension certainly  i  something prematurely
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.