(NPR)   Almost 300 Texas defendents ordered released due to a "computer glitch". Maybe Texas should stop spending all its resources on oppressing women and disenfranchising voters   (npr.org) divider line
    Harris County, Houston-area defendants  
posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 1:43 PM



Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, now, Texas *also* puts a lot of resources into paying 1000 x any reasonable amount for a power grid that's crappy by Third World standards, and into 'securing' their southern border against them scaaaary (imaginary) caravans of Brown People.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and now Texas LE have reasons to re-arrest people and maybe even get a chance to kill them try again
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someday...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA: Officials say this was the fifth time the system had crashed since August.

Maybe it's time to look at how the bookings to arraignment process was done before the computer system was adopted, and do it manually until they think it's fixed and have run the electronic system in-parallel with the manual method for some months?

Yeah, that will be expensive as hell, but at some point there will be perpetrators whose charges become impossible to prosecute. No one ever said that justice was cheap.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Any bets on the IT contractor having some friends in government procurement that might have received some special envelopes?
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Now, now, Texas *also* puts a lot of resources into paying 1000 x any reasonable amount for a power gri  that's crappy by Thir  Worl  stan ar s, an  into 'securing' their southern bor er against them scaaaary (imaginary) caravans of Brown People.


fark Drew, this D free Friday is giving me a headache.
 
holybull99
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can we give Texas back to Mexico yet?
 
severedtoe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Now, now, Texas *also* puts a lot of resources into paying 1000 x any reasonable amount for a power grid that's crappy by Third World standards, and into 'securing' their southern border against them scaaaary (imaginary) caravans of Brown People.


not to mention the constant attack on trans youth.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's just 'released from custody pending formal charges'. You can't hold people indefinitely pending charges. Typically it's 36 hours -- (not counting the day of arrest, or Sundays, or holidays) -- or 48 hours actual, which can be extended by request and judicial authorization. These people aren't "getting off" on a technicality due to a computer glitch. If there was anything worth charging them with, they'll be charged. If not, maybe they shouldn't have been in custody in the first place ... which wouldn't surprise me, because Texas.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe they were released because they were listed as " efendants?"
 
dryknife
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey, uh... I'm actually supposed to be getting out of jail, not going back in...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


You're supposed to be in that line, dumbass!
Hey, guys, let this dumbass out!
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: Maybe they were released because they were listed as " efendants?"


Wouldn't that be "efen ants"?

/f'ing ants...
 
the_rhino
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Texas is so stupid that even SpongeBob roasted them.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TWX: bughunter: Maybe they were released because they were listed as " efendants?"

Wouldn't that be "efen ants"?

/f'ing ants...


<sad face>

Posting before coffee always fails.

I ought to know better by now.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
YYyyYYeeeEEEEEHHAAaaaaWWWWW!!!11!1!!!11
Blam blam blam blam
 
Animatronik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nice trollerific headline, Subby.
Now please return to the Fark Cesspool, a.k.a. the Politics tab.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Releasing the news on April 1st so it can get lost in pranks- brilliant.  Until the murders begin.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As long as none of them were pregnant women who might go get an abortion, Texas don't care.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size


Was really hoping the "glitch" was done by a less selfish, more activist  Gen Z Ferris Bueller
 
Malenfant
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Now, now, Texas *also* puts a lot of resources into paying 1000 x any reasonable amount for a power grid that's crappy by Third World standards, and into 'securing' their southern border against them scaaaary (imaginary) caravans of Brown People.


Wouldn't that be "scaravans?"
 
