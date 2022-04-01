 Skip to content
(WLWT)   See if you can follow along here. Mr Marcus' ex-stepfather's sister's girlfriend's child signed into the hospital as his daughter & made end of life decisions for him & also apparently lifted $3k from his wallet. Police & his real daughter not amused   (wlwt.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not Mr. Marcus.

Fark user imageView Full Size


THAT's Mr. Marcus.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear it's pretty serious
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
atlas-assets.roadtrippers.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya lost me....
 
alltim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
...and the baby looked at me.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Doctors are not like, checking IDs and looking you up on ancestry.com to see if you're related. They are generally understaffed, not to mention the nationwide shortage of qualified personnel.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Confused? You wont be after this weeks episode of Soap.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Doctors are not like, checking IDs and looking you up on ancestry.com to see if you're related. They are generally understaffed, not to mention the nationwide shortage of qualified personnel.


Yes, but when the order is to pull all life-support on the guy pronto, maybe they could check the signatures look vaguely similar (since his actual daughter had formal authority to do this).  I mean, it isn't like you can just flip his switch back on afterwards.  They take more care drawing my blood from me while talking to me than they seemed to do with this guy and his 'daughter' saying "Just farking cap his ass!"
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Doctors are not like, checking IDs and looking you up on ancestry.com to see if you're related. They are generally understaffed, not to mention the nationwide shortage of qualified personnel.


A simple ID check would have established that the person presenting themselves was not who they said.

Just like ID checks for voting prevent voter fraud and protect voters rights to vote.  Hell you have to show ID to get a covid vaccine....you should be checking IDs when people are determining if somebody lives or dies....or votes.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Doctors are not like, checking IDs and looking you up on ancestry.com to see if you're related. They are generally understaffed, not to mention the nationwide shortage of qualified personnel.


I was never asked for ID or power of attorney documents or any other paperwork when my parent was dying. They just take you at your word. Maybe lying about your relationship is a rare enough offense and being restrictive with security would interfere with the care process. I don't know.
 
Daeva [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds like she commited first degree murder over $2,900.00 to me.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The grocery store is checking IDs to buy bread but the hospital doesn't check before making end-of-life decisions.
 
buster_v
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He was DYING! What difference would it have made?
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm trump's nephew. It's cool to terminate. He wouldn't want to live this way.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To be fair, that's a pretty good scam.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To even get into our local hospitals you have to show your ID, which they match to you and then scan into the system.  Then you are given a sticker badge that has your picture on it and which floor you are going to.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
MAH BRANE DONE 'SPLODED
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sad
 
