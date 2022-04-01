 Skip to content
(CNBC)   The richest 1% increased their assets by $6.5 TRILLION in the last 12 months. If you raise taxes on them even by $0.01 it could totally destroy them   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad, so sad.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be done. Manchin out front should hsve told you.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kassandry: Can't be done. Manchin out front should hsve told you.


*have
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sir, can we interest you in helping America's poor and hungry children..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has to be the only country in history of the world, that has convinced some folks, that poor people get too much money, and billionaires should only be lightly taxed.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We still confusing stock values with liquid assets? Oh, yep, still Fark. Carry on.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: We still confusing stock values with liquid assets? Oh, yep, still Fark. Carry on.


Yes.  We know.  When the stock market goes through the roof, it is completely disconnected from and independent of all other aspects of the American economy, and when it inevitably crashes it is intimately tied to everything from the price of lettuce to the value of your home.

It's stupid af and so is anybody that brings it up without mentioning that it's stupid af.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
lol guys it's only paper value that can easily be turned into food or housing or healthcare

So you see the rich are in the same boat as the rest of us who don't even have the paper value!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Legit question: how many people are in the 1%?

Divide 6.5 trillion by that number.

/how many Rhode Islands would that be?
 
CCNP
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: "Sir, can we interest you in helping America's poor and hungry children..."

[Fark user image 720x540]


Instead of helping America's poor and hungry children, corporations and CEO's only want to import more poor and hungry immigrants and children to exploit with starvation wages.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/15/dominos-ceo-us-needs-more-immigration-to-address-worker-shortages.html

They even have the nerve to claim that more poor and starving immigrants and children will solve inflation.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/11/economy/chamber-of-commerce-inflation/index.html

Many people love the corporations and CEO's and will blindly do whatever they say.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh noes, won't some ody please think of the sad rich people!
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
no war but class war
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm fine with destroying them. No person should have that much accumulated wealth. Tax them at 100% assets over $1B. On no, that poor inner city child won't be inspired to grow up and build his own penis rockets, but he'll get breakfast, lunch, decent textbooks, and maybe he'll grow up and work for NASA.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, at least we know from fark comments the 1% have a sufficient number of stans.  The 1% have feelings too...might have feelings to turn each and every one of you into cattle, but lets not gatekeep feelings now.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: We still confusing stock values with liquid assets? Oh, yep, still Fark. Carry on.



net worth
[net worth]
NOUN
the total wealth of an individual, company, or household, taking account of all financial assets and liabilities.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MrScruffles: Well, at least we know from fark comments the 1% have a sufficient number of stans.  The 1% have feelings too...might have feelings to turn each and every one of you into cattle, but lets not gatekeep feelings now.


I've been wondering about this - what kind of person stans the 1%? I feel like it's probably more nuanced than 'they're losers', but still.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: MrScruffles: Well, at least we know from fark comments the 1% have a sufficient number of stans.  The 1% have feelings too...might have feelings to turn each and every one of you into cattle, but lets not gatekeep feelings now.

I've been wondering about this - what kind of person stans the 1%? I feel like it's probably more nuanced than 'they're losers', but still.


The kind of person that buys in to the age old, "you, too, can be 1%" bullshiat.

You, know.  Gullible losers.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm fine with destroying them. No person should have that much accumulated wealth. Tax them at 100% assets over $1B. On no, that poor inner city child won't be inspired to grow up and build his own penis rockets, but he'll get breakfast, lunch, decent textbooks, and maybe he'll grow up and work for NASA.


Too high of a beginning threshold. 100% tax should start after $10M earnings from any source.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
images.dailykos.comView Full Size
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: MrScruffles: Well, at least we know from fark comments the 1% have a sufficient number of stans.  The 1% have feelings too...might have feelings to turn each and every one of you into cattle, but lets not gatekeep feelings now.

I've been wondering about this - what kind of person stans the 1%? I feel like it's probably more nuanced than 'they're losers', but still.


...a person who's integrated the position that poor people are evil (etc.) and deserve to be the cattle that they are into their personality and can no longer see beyond their ego?  Edgelords maybe?  Trolls?  Bots?  That term for hostages that begin to empathize with their captors?  All of the above?
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kassandry: Can't be done. Manchin out front should hsve told you.


Speaking of people who need to be destroyed...
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Oh noes, won't some o y please think of the sa  rich people!


I think taxing the shiat out of them is a fine thing.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm going to worry about the plight of the ultra-rich when I'm ultra-rich.  Until that time I'm not going to be concerned with extra taxes upon them, as they can afford those extra taxes.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just for the record, publicly trades stocks can be easily converted into cash and are considered liquid assets.

(I understand there are subtleties and time restraints in liquidating stock that is part of CEO and Corporate Board compensation but it is still taxed at a lower rate than Joe Schmoes income tax but long-term capital gains are much more non-progressive anyway (short term capital gains would be taxed as regular income) so anyone interested in maintaining and keeping an unspeakably vast amount of wealth would generally be better off holding those assets for a bit anyway.)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: [Fark user image 425x432]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh right it's April Fool's Day.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: Legit question: how many people are in the 1%?

Divide 6.5 trillion by that number.

/how many Rhode Islands would that be?


The richest 3.3 million Americans made $2 million apiece last year. The increase in value on 200 BTC would cover that with about $400K to spare.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: Zik-Zak: MrScruffles: Well, at least we know from fark comments the 1% have a sufficient number of stans.  The 1% have feelings too...might have feelings to turn each and every one of you into cattle, but lets not gatekeep feelings now.

I've been wondering about this - what kind of person stans the 1%? I feel like it's probably more nuanced than 'they're losers', but still.

The kind of person that buys in to the age old, "you, too, can be 1%" bullshiat.

You, know.  Gullible losers.


Ah, there's the nuance.
 
Mouser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In other news, my 401k plan is coming along nicely.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm fine with destroying them. No person should have that much accumulated wealth. Tax them at 100% assets over $1B. On no, that poor inner city child won't be inspired to grow up and build his own penis rockets, but he'll get breakfast, lunch, decent textbooks, and maybe he'll grow up and work for NASA.


If you think its ok to take from people just because you can, it gives them the moral authority to do the exact same to you.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: foo monkey: I'm fine with destroying them. No person should have that much accumulated wealth. Tax them at 100% assets over $1B. On no, that poor inner city child won't be inspired to grow up and build his own penis rockets, but he'll get breakfast, lunch, decent textbooks, and maybe he'll grow up and work for NASA.

If you think its ok to take from people just because you can, it gives them the moral authority to do the exact same to you.


"These economic royalists complain that we seek to overthrow the institutions of America. What they really complain of is that we seek to take away their power. Our allegiance to American institutions requires the overthrow of this kind of power. In vain they seek to hide behind the Flag and the Constitution. In their blindness they forget what the Flag and the Constitution stand for. Now, as always, they stand for democracy, not tyranny; for freedom, not subjection; and against a dictatorship by mob rule and the over-privileged alike." -- Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1936 Democratic National Convention

https://millercenter.org/the-presidency/presidential-speeches/june-27-1936-democratic-national-convention
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Magnanimous_J: foo monkey: I'm fine with destroying them. No person should have that much accumulated wealth. Tax them at 100% assets over $1B. On no, that poor inner city child won't be inspired to grow up and build his own penis rockets, but he'll get breakfast, lunch, decent textbooks, and maybe he'll grow up and work for NASA.

If you think its ok to take from people just because you can, it gives them the moral authority to do the exact same to you.

"These economic royalists complain that we seek to overthrow the institutions of America. What they really complain of is that we seek to take away their power. Our allegiance to American institutions requires the overthrow of this kind of power. In vain they seek to hide behind the Flag and the Constitution. In their blindness they forget what the Flag and the Constitution stand for. Now, as always, they stand for democracy, not tyranny; for freedom, not subjection; and against a dictatorship by mob rule and the over-privileged alike." -- Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1936 Democratic National Convention

https://millercenter.org/the-presidency/presidential-speeches/june-27-1936-democratic-national-convention


And then he pitched Japanese citizens in concentration camps. . .
 
thepeterd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
