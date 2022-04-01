 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Facebook moderators: If there is grass on the field, play ball   (theverge.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how you can leave up age estimation to human beings, anyway. Now that I'm almost 50, anyone 30 or under looks like a kid to me. I saw a Taylor Tomlinson comedy special and ten minutes in I was like, "this teenager has a potty mouth." She's 28:

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I don't know how you can leave up age estimation to human beings, anyway. Now that I'm almost 50, anyone 30 or under looks like a kid to me. I saw a Taylor Tomlinson comedy special and ten minutes in I was like, "this teenager has a potty mouth." She's 28:

Taylor delivers. She has impeccable timing. Honest and riotusly funny original material. Her deliveries are sniper accurate. Her audience intercourse, and set ups, and call backs perfect. And she exits with a serious grace and thank you.
Any standup should watch her.
She's a master class in action.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Lsherm: I don't know how you can leave up age estimation to human beings, anyway. Now that I'm almost 50, anyone 30 or under looks like a kid to me. I saw a Taylor Tomlinson comedy special and ten minutes in I was like, "this teenager has a potty mouth." She's 28:

Taylor delivers. She has impeccable timing. Honest and riotusly funny original material. Her deliveries are sniper accurate. Her audience intercourse, and set ups, and call backs perfect. And she exits with a serious grace and thank you.
Any standup should watch her.
She's a master class in action.


You watch that special in four minute increments, don't you?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Facebook - a face you can trust
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Facebook Moderation

Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Lsherm: I don't know how you can leave up age estimation to human beings, anyway. Now that I'm almost 50, anyone 30 or under looks like a kid to me. I saw a Taylor Tomlinson comedy special and ten minutes in I was like, "this teenager has a potty mouth." She's 28:

Taylor delivers. She has impeccable timing. Honest and riotusly funny original material. Her deliveries are sniper accurate. Her audience intercourse, and set ups, and call backs perfect. And she exits with a serious grace and thank you.
Any standup should watch her.

She's a master class in action.

I agree. It was a really good special and surprising since she's still young. Younger comedians don't always manage to apply the "theme" to their specials, but I thought she did a pretty good job of wrapping all the bits up into a coherent message. And yeah, I'm a cranky old man, but I like watching a comedy special without feeling like I'm being lectured (looking at you: Chappelle, Gadsby, and recent Louis CK) and she pulled that off, too.

The special was at least an hour long, and I remember being disappointed when I realized it was over. The last time I felt that way at the end of a comedy show was when I saw Garry Shandling live in the late 1980's. He went for 90 minutes, but I was busting a gut so often I wanted him to keep going.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mean there's the child porn and support of genocide, but it's so convenient.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BlazeTrailer: vudukungfu: Lsherm: I don't know how you can leave up age estimation to human beings, anyway. Now that I'm almost 50, anyone 30 or under looks like a kid to me. I saw a Taylor Tomlinson comedy special and ten minutes in I was like, "this teenager has a potty mouth." She's 28:

Taylor delivers. She has impeccable timing. Honest and riotusly funny original material. Her deliveries are sniper accurate. Her audience intercourse, and set ups, and call backs perfect. And she exits with a serious grace and thank you.
Any standup should watch her.
She's a master class in action.

You watch that special in four minute increments, don't you?


I managed a 10 minute span, once ...  but that was because she started talking about her dead mom
 
OddLlama
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I go to Facebook jail for posting a topless picture of Jeff goldblumb but they ponder over images depicting sexual abuse?
 
