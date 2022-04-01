 Skip to content
(MSN)   Cow caught "assaulting" a mailbox. Now facing udderly ridiculous charges   (msn.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"F*CK THIS MAILBOX IN PARTICULAR!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I sentence you to the Longhorn Steakhouse!"
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did that in Disco Elysium and all I got was a game over :(
lparchive.orgView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Devin Nunes' cow trying to rig an election by interfering with mail-in votes.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have lost the Publisher's Clearing House sweepstakes. Again.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're telling me if you saw this on the street, you're just gonna walk right on by?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats a man cow baby
 
NoGods
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cows are big strong and stupid. You have to be very careful not to get between them and something you don't want to get smashed against because they will sometimes just do that, even to humans they like. I still like having them around. Watching a herd of cows often beats anything on TV.

/get off my pasture.
//because there are cows out there.
///and fences are just guidelines to a cow.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Really milking this story.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stafford? I got to ask my uncle if he saw the cow!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh how i wish that said Officer Pasteur
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Old favorite!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I almost got caught assaulting a mailbox once, if we assume the mailbox wasn't able to consent.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not to threadjack but I love our new look!

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
it was a bull
 
Rent Party
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NoGods: Cows are big strong and stupid.


And mean.

You have to be very careful not to get between them and something you don't want to get smashed against because they will sometimes just do that, even to humans they like. I still like having them around. Watching a herd of cows often beats anything on TV.

This is all true, with the caveat that Cows don't like anyone.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
[Officer] Pascale goes around behind his service vehicle and yells, "Moo cow!"

That's some fine police work, there, Lou.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blondambition: Not to threa jack but I love our new look!

[static.boredpanda.com image 605x439]


Ha, I used to live in that neighborhood.
 
