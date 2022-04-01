 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Ah, what noble visionary thought up April Fools' Day?   (npr.org) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, April Fools' Day, April Fools' Day customs date, Fools Guild, Practical joke, first known references, celebration of renewal, true origins, medieval celebration of the Feast of Fools  
•       •       •

571 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The modern world is just a descendant of ancient Rome in a thousand other ways, what's one more?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's the story of April Fools Day
Youtube _Ejm8mwT5l4
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone who couldn't get any D?
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
April Fool's Day, like professional wrestling, is for children and morons.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sidd Finch
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sean Spicer?
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

starsrift: The modern world is just a descendant of ancient Rome in a thousand other ways, what's one more?


What have the Romans ever done for us?
 
lithven
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm just glad terrible April fool's "jokes" aren't half as pervasive online as they were a few years ago.  Fark is the only site that I visit which did anything this year and even that was thankfully much more muted than previous years.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Apparent this game called War Thunder did "Battle For Arachis" as an April Fool's gag. Complete with ornithopters and the worm.

I'm surprised there hasn't been a DCMA takedown but I'll tip my hat to them.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 rew Curtis  i  a goo  job this year.
 
IronTom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Deep
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It could be worse.

Poisson d'avril

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Normally I am of the opinion that social media killed April Fool's Day, but I found this one to be particularly funny, though people outside of the Chicago area might not get it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.