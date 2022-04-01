 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Once again, if you have drugs, guns and cash all simultaneously, resist the urge to post pictures of your loot onto social media
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're suppose to axe permission
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the point if you can't show off

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how else will everyone know how tough and criminal I am?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about just cash?

wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like Shrodinger's Box,
except instead of collapsing the wave function, you just get arrested.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook CIA Project: The Onion News Network ONN
Youtube juQcZO_WnsI
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police do it all the time
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you're one of the Sackler
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you I do what I want
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabloink: What's the point if you can't show off

[Fark user image image 350x271]


looool
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, *please* post such pictures to social media, and make sure to tag your local police department in your post as well. If you are going to be so stupid, go big and make sure you give the prosecutor an easy case.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Police do it all the time


Setting precedent for other gangs of thugs.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [Fark user image 600x465]


Duras!

/LMAO
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Traffic cone stealing motherf*cker.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: What about just cash?

[wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 500x400]


For Crissakes, face your farking bills!  True for cashiers
True for dealers.
Showing up short on cash is how decent people get term's from their position.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 559x681]


scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Y'all got me nervous,
I might have to recover my Friendster & MySpace accounts to see WTF I may have posted back in 2004 (I think).
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Y'all got me nervous,
I might have to recover my Friendster & MySpace accounts to see WTF I may have posted back in 2004 (I think).


Unless a crime with no statute of limitations was involved, you should be safe.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Fark you I do what I want
[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x465]


So much going on there, but the Guitar Hero accessory is what makes me laugh most.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 559x681]


I think my 7-year-old has that shark backpack, too. Weird.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also, don't be 17 in Texas with all that.

/$31 and a few chocolate covered espresso bean edibles
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 559x681]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kabloink: What's the point if you can't show off

[Fark user image image 350x271]


That's so gangsta!
 
