(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Naked man gets into bed with woman, hoping to cuddle. If you're reading this on Fark you know things did not go as expected   (wbtv.com) divider line
17
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*taking notes*
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the craziest things she's ever experienced? I think I want have a beer with her and have her tell me other stories.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krista Brown said Kendrick re-entered her home four or five more times before she and her family eventually got him to leave.

Did they ever consider locking the door after he left the first time? Wtf?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reading it on Fark and wondering why it's reported that he still has his nutsack and weiner attached.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: One of the craziest things she's ever experience ? I think I want have a beer with her an  have her tell me other stories.


"There was this one time when this Orthodox guy pulled down his pants to me to prove he was circumcised, I told him 'Sir, this is a Costco'!"
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And he apparently had a huge gray cloud of miasma emanating from his groin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's his sleep number?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Krista Brown said Kendrick re-entered her home four or five more times before she and her family eventually got him to leave.

Did they ever consider locking the door after he left the first time? Wtf?


Maybe he was greased as well as naked and slippery farker got in through the dog door?
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
hungryI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
...Brown said she is looking to install an alarm system inside of her home.

Try locking the door. Works every time.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you do that enough times, eventually you'll find a women who wants to reciprocate.

It's all a numbers game.
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She "fixed" his cable?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just being you're friendly neighbor Jeeze
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These messed up local news stories always have me guessing where it happened before RTFA.
No one ever sees Providence. RI coming. I was going with Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

berylman: These messed up local news stories always have me guessing where it happened before RTFA.
No one ever sees Providence. RI coming. I was going with Saskatoon, Saskatchewan


Just say Florida.
 
