 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   This is how you troll Russian troops as a sniper while killing them, you pose with their 'hand delivered' rations and thank them for the feast (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
64
    More: Amusing, Soldier, Artillery, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Military, Belarus, United States military ration, Russian Army  
•       •       •

2196 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Apr 2022 at 12:21 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


MAXIMUM F U
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free MRE, never been eaten and only dropped once!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What are the expiration date on the rations?  Might be a trick to poison him
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kkinnison: What are the expiration date on the rations?  Might be a trick to poison him


A long time.

1942 US Army Field Ration C B Unit MRE Taste Test Vintage Meal Ready to Eat Oldest Food Review
Youtube hm8f5Kj_CrY
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I got an MRE, I got an MRE....and you ain't got one, because your mama's on the welfare...and your dead!"

--Eddie Murphy
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good sniper is worth twice their weight in gold. Totally f*cks with the enemies mind.

Keep up the good work!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kassandry: kkinnison: What are the expiration date on the rations?  Might be a trick to poison him

A long time.

[YouTube video: 1942 US Army Field Ration C B Unit MRE Taste Test Vintage Meal Ready to Eat Oldest Food Review]


Nice!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought you used their frozen bodies as sign posts?
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
See? There is a use for violent sociopaths.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: [Fark user image image 425x320]


Mr. Rogers at boot camp?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x411]

MAXIMUM F U


That takes a lot of balls
 
Loucifer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This guy seems to thoroughly enjoy killing humans. Bless his heart.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Celebrating this is really F*-ed up.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Combustion: "I got an MRE, I got an MRE....and you ain't got one, because your mama's on the welfare...and your dead!"

--Eddie Murphy


IunderstoodThatReference.jif
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: [Fark user image 425x320]


Waldo the Unfindable. Greatest sniper ever.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How does a Canadian sniper even work?

POW!!!

Sorry!

POW!!! POW!!!

Sorry guys!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When he changes angles, you just see a blurr that looks like Old Glory.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I haveI have conflicting thoughts about this, The Russian soldiers are part of an active military and they are invading a country and thus that country deserves to defend itself, What happens to them is kind of the responsibility of their leadership, but they are following orders.

On the other hand a guy who is a trained sniper who goes into a foreign nation, to kill people and then pose with trophies Seems like a bad movie where he likes to hunt people.  Even if for a good cause seems a little off
 
Mukster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bazinga: Ukranian for pewpewpew

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kkinnison: What are the expiration date on the rations?  Might be a trick to poison him


There is a whole entire youtuber dedicated to that very question:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2I6Et1JkidnnbWgJFiMeHA

Heck, he ain't the only one neither.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Loucifer: This guy seems to thoroughly enjoy killing humans. Bless his heart.


It's a Canadian thing
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: How does a Canadian sniper even work?

POW!!!

Sorry!

POW!!! POW!!!

Sorry guys!


Unsolicited advice: make sure they are all dead and then "say sorry!"

I'm not a sniper, nor do I play one on TV, but I do have a few notes. Not that I am vain enough to man-splaine sniping to Russian or Canadian women. They both have lots more experience and skills than I do.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a Canadian rifle. I know you can fly domestic with a firearm checked. Can you do that on international? Is there a special dispensation for flying with a rifle to Europe if you are going to fight in Ukraine? Like you show up in Poland and go hey I'm Wali it's cool, I'm here to kill Russians and customs waves you in.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Snipers versus moose and deer hunters.
 
Dryad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CurmudgeonInDevelopment: Celebrating this is really F*-ed up.


Why? He is doing an admirable job, serving an admirable cause. There is nothing to disparage here.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CurmudgeonInDevelopment: Celebrating this is really F*-ed up.


This whole goddamn war is farked up.

Honestly, I'm surprised nobody's strapped a GoPro to their helmet and started streaming on Twitch.
 
puckrock2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On March 22, the soldier did an interview, rubbishing Russian disinformation that tried to pedal news of his death

It's "peddle", DailyStar, unless they delivered the news on a bicycle.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Do what the Nazis did to tease the Russians:  throw them a potato masher. A real potato masher, cheaper than a hand grenades.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My French is rusty. I thought they were being cute using nom-de-guerre as a joke about the MREs.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: That's a Canadian rifle. I know you can fly domestic with a firearm checked. Can you do that on international? Is there a special dispensation for flying with a rifle to Europe if you are going to fight in Ukraine? Like you show up in Poland and go hey I'm Wali it's cool, I'm here to kill Russians and customs waves you in.


You get vetted before you go and yes you can bring your own weapons. Now if you decide to bring NATO weapons to Ukraine you might run into ammo problems but that doesn't seem to be an issue for this fella.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x411]

MAXIMUM F U


David Mitchell is a sniper? I did not know that but it doesn't surprise me. He's funny, he's smart and he is good at snipiing at people with style.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If he's posing with captured supplies and equipment and not taking ghoulish selfies with the dead... Great psyops.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

omg bbq: See? There is a use for violent sociopaths.


Thinking the same thing. This guy just likes to kill people and looks for a 'good reason' to do it. If world peace broke out, I wonder what he would do.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That must make Vlad very angry. Very angry indeed.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I heard that Canadian snipers tip poorly.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brantgoose: elvisaintdead: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x411]

MAXIMUM F U

David Mitchell is a sniper? I did not know that but it doesn't surprise me. He's funny, he's smart and he is good at snipiing at people with style.


That sounds like an unbelievable truth right there.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fsbilly: omg bbq: See? There is a use for violent sociopaths.

Thinking the same thing. This guy just likes to kill people and looks for a 'good reason' to do it. If world peace broke out, I wonder what he would do.


See original ending of Dexter
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: That's a Canadian rifle. I know you can fly domestic with a firearm checked. Can you do that on international? Is there a special dispensation for flying with a rifle to Europe if you are going to fight in Ukraine? Like you show up in Poland and go hey I'm Wali it's cool, I'm here to kill Russians and customs waves you in.


Just tell customs; "I'm here to kill Russians and chew bubble gum, and I'm all out of gum"

/s
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: CurmudgeonInDevelopment: Celebrating this is really F*-ed up.

This whole goddamn war is farked up.

Honestly, I'm surprised nobody's strapped a GoPro to their helmet and started streaming on Twitch.


The Syrian army did that in Syria.

I watched it for a few hours, but it was boring. It was just a tank, shooting at a building. Eventually it drove up 20 meters, and hit an IED, and was pulled back with a crane.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: That's a Canadian rifle. I know you can fly domestic with a firearm checked. Can you do that on international? Is there a special dispensation for flying with a rifle to Europe if you are going to fight in Ukraine? Like you show up in Poland and go hey I'm Wali it's cool, I'm here to kill Russians and customs waves you in.


At the Czech border they just wave you through and hope you don't crash into the guard house.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hungryI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You send people who want to kill people to kill people who want to kill people. (loose translation from Doug Stanhope)

Wali, your bravado (although justified as moral-boosting), has put a target on your back. Stay humble, kill many and live longer. Never kick a sleeping bear.
 
King Something
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: CurmudgeonInDevelopment: Celebrating this is really F*-ed up.

This whole goddamn war is farked up.

Honestly, I'm surprised nobody's strapped a GoPro to their helmet and started streaming on Twitch.


Well there are a few minor issues like "opsec" and "cell towers destroyed by invaders' artillery" preventing such streaming.

Wall outlets for charging the GoPro and smartphone batteries are also something of a luxury, as is the time to use them.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: I haveI have conflicting thoughts about this, The Russian soldiers are part of an active military and they are invading a country and thus that country deserves to defend itself, What happens to them is kind of the responsibility of their leadership, but they are following orders.

On the other hand a guy who is a trained sniper who goes into a foreign nation, to kill people and then pose with trophies Seems like a bad movie where he likes to hunt people.  Even if for a good cause seems a little off


Yeah you're right.

Best to let the Russians just keep murdering and raping their way through Ukraine unimpeded.

Sorry man, but for some people, sometimes the answer really is 'heads on pikes to get the point across.'
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm surprised this guy shows his face, but more power to him!  He must already be known to them by reputation, have a file and he is aware of it.  I'd be worried about them tracking him down after he returns home.
 
King Something
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hungryI: You send people who want to kill people to kill people who want to kill people. (loose translation from Doug Stanhope)

Wali, your bravado (although justified as moral-boosting), has put a target on your back. Stay humble, kill many and live longer. Never kick a sleeping bear.


What if you kick a sleeping bear in the testes?
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x411]

MAXIMUM F U


When they said "ball pit" in the article I thought it was some kind of specialized sniper hideout.

This is sooooooo much better.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lotta hand-wringers in here.

Want freedom? Want to stop invading armies? This is how that sausage gets made. Some people are good at killing, and some of those people enjoy the work. You don't have any right to wag any fingers, so long as they aren't torturing people or targeting non-combatants.

As far as soldiers of fortune go, this guy's pretty decent. Mocking the bad guys is a great way to break morale. Good on him.
 
Slypork
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: I haveI have conflicting thoughts about this, The Russian soldiers are part of an active military and they are invading a country and thus that country deserves to defend itself, What happens to them is kind of the responsibility of their leadership, but they are following orders.

On the other hand a guy who is a trained sniper who goes into a foreign nation, to kill people and then pose with trophies Seems like a bad movie where he likes to hunt people.  Even if for a good cause seems a little off


The trophies make for good psy-ops, same as sniping. Soldiers walking along and suddenly Colonel Badinov is missing his head. A second later you hear the sound of the shot. That messes with your head (sort of like a sniper round). The troops look around frantically where the shooter is, they no longer have an officer in charge, they panic.

As for him traveling to a country that he is not part of, he has a specific skill set that can be used to stop a cruel invasion. I'd rather he was there than sitting around, bored out of his mind and wondering if he should book a room at the Mandalay Bay in Vegas.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.