(Guardian)   TFG may finally have to testify in court because of A: Corruption? B: Treason? or C: Reggae singer Eddie Grant of 'Electric Avenue' fame?   (theguardian.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My predictions:

1) Trump will lose.

2) He'll settle out of court before being deposed.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gopher321: My predictions:

1) Trump will lose.

2) He'll settle out of court before being deposed.


After doing everything he can to delay the case for years
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For 4 years during my teens in the 80s, I lived on Electric Avenue. That song was constantly in my head.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Combustion: For 4 years during my teens in the 80s, I lived on Electric Avenue. That song was constantly in my head.


You from Burnham PA?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Combustion: For 4 years during my teens in the 80s, I lived on Electric Avenue. That song was constantly in my head.

You from Burnham PA?


Walla Walla, Washington. (Shut up, it's a real place, I swear!!)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If only Laura Brannigan was also alive to sue we could bankrupt him.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One of my all time favorite songs.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OldRod: gopher321: My predictions:

1) Trump will lose.

2) He'll settle out of court before being deposed.

After doing everything he can to delay the case for years


And then claim victory.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've forgetten what TFG stands for.

I want to say The Friendly Giant but that's insanely wrong.

Maybe the Farking Goatse? Better.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Like some of my distant relatives, among which he is, he's not nearly distant enough.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lawyers for the former president have claimed fair use, saying the ad was satire, exempt from copyright law

BUUUUUUUULLLLSHIAT.

It's a campaign ad. It doesn't matter if you're satirizing something.  If the intent of the ad ISN'T satire, but IS to promote the candidate, then, no.  But, good luck, Don!
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA: They have also said Trump cannot be sued because of "presidential absolute immunity".

You can go and fark off with that shiat. We don't have kings here. Well, at least that was the plan...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was not expecting the answer to be (c).

Cool. I am a big fan of Eddy Grant.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Along with "Rockit," "Clear," "Set It Off" and "Al Naafiysh," one of the most essential tunes for young electro heads.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Another man of color TFG's trying to get out of paying for his work.  What's the count on that?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
3rd Rock from the Sun Electric Avenue
Youtube XAsGHIFBtoA
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lawyers for the former president have claimed fair use, saying the ad was satire, exempt from copyright law, and used footage reposted without knowing its origin.

OK, that may be seen as a valid claim. Satire, news pieces, political ads, they all have a little more leeway with copyright issues. Also, if Grant's song was part of a package tier that the Trump campaign purchased, he may be SOL.

They have also said Trump cannot be sued because of "presidential absolute immunity".

This, OTOH, is absolute and total BS and should get them laughed out of court. They really DID try and make Trump a king..
 
sdd2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I've forgetten what TFG stands for.

I want to say The Friendly Giant but that's insanely wrong.

Maybe the Farking Goatse? Better.


"That farking guy" or the PG "the former guy"
 
hammettman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Really want to see Grant win.  And it should be posted here

Eddy Grant - Electric Avenue
Youtube Yxep-9BQ6Uo
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OldRod: gopher321: My predictions:

1) Trump will lose.

2) He'll settle out of court before being deposed.

After doing everything he can to delay the case for years

This week, in a letter to the judge reported by Business Insider, a lawyer for Grant said he wrote "with consent from defendants Donald J Trump and Donald J Trump for President, Inc ... to request a 60-day extension for the parties to complete discovery".


YUP
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ah, what the heck. Let's earworm it up!
Eddy Grant - Electric Avenue
Youtube Yxep-9BQ6Uo
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ive been living under a rock for years to avoid the poltab. I have glommed onto the idea that TFG is short for Trump but what does TFG stand for?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hammettman: Really want to see Grant win.  And it should be posted here

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Yxep-9BQ6Uo]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
jimjays
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I love the amusement that Trump finds trouble in most everything he does. That the national and world prominence he sought out showed his character to anyone with media access. That he lives with constant dread wondering what courts will really nail him and for how much.

There are "3 strikes" laws regarding felons. Does it matter when the crimes and convictions occurred? Could he get convicted in three separate courts in a week, nearly spontaneously be jailed for 3 strikes?
 
CCNP
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: FTA: They have also said Trump cannot be sued because of "presidential absolute immunity".

You can go and fark off with that shiat. We don't have kings here. Well, at least that was the plan...


That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works. Everybody knows Trump's lifetime absolute immunity only applies to criminal cases.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
🎵🎶First we'll sue in Federal District Court, and then we'll take it higher! 🎵🎶
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Preshidenshal absolutely munity!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Ive been living under a rock for years to avoid the poltab. I have glommed onto the idea that TFG is short for Trump but what does TFG stand for?


IMO it stands for "That F*cking Guy".
 
batlock666
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You've been served!

Pineapple Express - Dale Denton intro (Electric Avenue)
Youtube brOKmd-t0Ks
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Combustion: For 4 years during my teens in the 80s, I lived on Electric Avenue. That song was constantly in my head.


That's because of the goddamned MTV. Electric Avenue, 99 Luft Balloons, Don't Pay the Ferryman and Jump.  Over and over and over and over and over and over again.  And again and again and again and again and again.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Ive been living under a rock for years to avoid the poltab. I have glommed onto the idea that TFG is short for Trump but what does TFG stand for?


That Farking Guy
The Former Guy
The Fat Gimp
The Failure Guy
Etc

Chose one or take them all for future use
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One of my childhood memories was hearing that song while riding a Tilt-A-Whirl.  Weird what you remember.
 
