 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   He didn't deserve to die but maybe when you discipline your employees it's not a good idea to force them to do pushups in front of everyone else   (cbsnews.com) divider line
49
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

2080 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean *maybe* he deserved to die.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/don't slap me bro
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He deserved to die, and I hope he burns in hell.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Friend of the Devil: He deserved to die, and I hope he burns in hell.


username checks out
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this roughly the plot of the first half of Full Metal Jacket?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Front leaning rest?
Sure drill sergeant.
What do you mean push ups? I'm front leaning resting.
Someday I will poop out that guy's boot.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't deserve to die

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be consequences for being an asshole.

I'm not saying the consequences should be murder. I'm saying it greatly reduces people's sympathy when they find out (or already know) that you're a piece of shiat who treats other people like garbage.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow that is really an unexpected thing to happen to a tech exec. most tech execs will not share this fate, luckily. we will only be able to wonder what kind of technologies he was going to invent next.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like this is Yet Another FAFO story.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. Anyway. . .
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all deserve to die...
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: wow that is really an unexpected thing to happen to a tech exec. most tech execs will not share this fate, luckily. we will only be able to wonder what kind of technologies he was going to invent next.


Tell us you didn't read the article without telling us you didn't read the article.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 598x500]
/don't slap me bro


This meme is the absolute best part of the whole 'Slap heard 'round the world'. Who has EVER had a meme out for years and than later became the subject of that exact meme?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the jelly donut okay?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She says the fact that both men were in the U.S. Army Reserve might also play into lingering resentment.

"When you look at the Army Reserve, right, and you look at the Army or any of the military operations, I mean, they're taught respect," says Fulginiti. "And here he is feeding into that disrespect ... and mistreatment."

I'm sorry, what? This is EXACTLY the kind of stuff people who are in the military are used to. I'm more inclined to believe it's the blow up over some lost car keys and the pay dispute than some pushups.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading the article, my thoughts about the victim:

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of writing style is that? True crime as narrated by my Uncle from Nashville?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Friend of the Devil: proteus_b: wow that is really an unexpected thing to happen to a tech exec. most tech execs will not share this fate, luckily. we will only be able to wonder what kind of technologies he was going to invent next.

Tell us you didn't read the article without telling us you didn't read the article.


I read the article. In this article, Tushar Atre is referred to as a "tech exec". There is much discussion about the topic: "Who hath kilt this tech exec?"  Is there another tech exec in question? I believe the answer is clear: Tushar Atre, a businessman whose business is producing and selling drugs, is the tech exec. Part of his management style is corporal punishment, which we all know fits directly into the agile method.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder is wrong.

I mean, the guy sounds like a complete piece of power tripping shiat, but murder is still wrong.

"Do pushups."
"No. GFY."

/I freely admit if I had a boss try and force me to do pushups I'd be ready to fight, too.  It's not the military, you're no one's commanding officer.  fark yourself.
//Is trying to force employees to do pt illegal? I feel like it probably is?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: She says the fact that both men were in the U.S. Army Reserve might also play into lingering resentment.

"When you look at the Army Reserve, right, an  you look at the Army or any of the military operations, I mean, they're taught respect," says Fulginiti. "An  here he is fee ing into that  isrespect ... an  mistreatment."

I'm sorry, what? This is EXACTLY the kin  of stuff people who are in the military are use  to. I'm more incline  to believe it's the blow up over some lost car keys an  the pay  ispute than some pushups.


Pushups would be icing on the cake, considering they weren't at a military post doing training, this was a private company they were working for.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read about motive and investigating people with motive. I'm guessing there were a lot of people with motive. (Novels sometimes have killers strike while obvious motive points to someone else.) Did I miss something about evidence?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be honest... this "investigation" reads like cops grasping at straws to clear a name off their board...

Working backwards from motive to means and ignoring time/place issues to construct non-complementary narratives is the hallmark of "got nothing" in law enforcement.

Found some people who have a reason to be angry at this man.  Get them to say so in an interview.  Exhaust all other leads.  Decide you can probably convince a jury these guys are guilty.  Fail to produce physical evidence.  Present interview as a confession.  Dust off hands.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: She says the fact that both men were in the U.S. Army Reserve might also play into lingering resentment.

"When you look at the Army Reserve, right, and you look at the Army or any of the military operations, I mean, they're taught respect," says Fulginiti. "And here he is feeding into that disrespect ... and mistreatment."

I'm sorry, what? This is EXACTLY the kind of stuff people who are in the military are used to. I'm more inclined to believe it's the blow up over some lost car keys and the pay dispute than some pushups.


Yeah, but in their testimony during questioning, both suspects said that was a resolved issue after they were partially paid and then proceeded to fark off.  So that's a dead end unless you can prove otherwise.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Friend of the Devil: He deserved to die, and I hope he burns in hell.



I would settle for uncomfortably warm in Heck.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, even in the military once you get out of boot camp they can't make you do pushups as a punishment, dude was a power tripping asshole.


/Also murder is bad too.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having worked for this sort of person...

CELL BLOCK TANGO (he had it coming) - CHICAGO
Youtube 2g2zI5mm-OM
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yellowjester: We all deserve to die...


It's what we get for being born
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are bigging up the motive. Makes me wonder how the evidence is coming along
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d
 
Monac
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yellowjester: We all deserve to die...


Just curious: Why do you, in particular, deserve to die, yellowjester?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
c.tenor.com
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jamspoon: They are bigging up the motive. Makes me wonder how the evidence is coming along


I wonder how many more people had equally strong, if not stronger motives than these chucklefarks.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Friend of the Devil: proteus_b: wow that is really an unexpected thing to happen to a tech exec. most tech execs will not share this fate, luckily. we will only be able to wonder what kind of technologies he was going to invent next.

Tell us you didn't read the article without telling us you didn't read the article.


The what?
 
stray_capts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I routinely used pushups as a motivational tool in a tech environment.  Of course, that environment was an active duty communications squadron and the pushup contest was to see who won a half day pass each Friday, so totally the same thing.

/anyone who could beat me got the pass
//first time, only one of 180 won
///after a few months, about 10% could "win" the competition and our PT scores rose significantly
 
AeAe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I used to work with a guy whose name was Trushar. What a huge asshole
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm so very surprised that a tech millionaire would humiliate and welch over a couple bucks. I'm sure he tipped well and respected people otherwise.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How's that caste system working out for you, Mr. Atre?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is what happens when an asshole is an asshole to an even worse asshole.

Don't be an asshole.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Circumstantial evidence shouldn't be enough to have arrested them. Oh you had a disagreement and you're stupid. Oh you wanted to hit him?  Perfect, off to jail you go. The only people on earth St. rich guy ever pissed off in his life. Never mistreated anyone else ever. First time this ever happened. Guy walked around with a halo and his farts smelled like bakery fresh doughnuts. His cannabis business never ever had any dealings with the black market or cartels. No perish the thought. He was so on the up and up I'm surprised he wasn't raptured at birth and worshipped as a deity by tech geeks.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's a wealthy man who committed wage theft. Fark him.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I'm so very surprised that a tech millionaire would humiliate and welch over a couple bucks. I'm sure he tipped well and respected people otherwise.


If it makes the rest pause and re-assess...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Write it off as a drug deal gone wrong.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stray_capts: I routinely used pushups as a motivational tool in a tech environment.  Of course, that environment was an active duty communications squadron and the pushup contest was to see who won a half day pass each Friday, so totally the same thing.

/anyone who could beat me got the pass
//first time, only one of 180 won
///after a few months, about 10% could "win" the competition and our PT scores rose significantly


So they all improved and you didn't
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PunGent: UltimaCS: I'm so very surprised that a tech millionaire would humiliate and welch over a couple bucks. I'm sure he tipped well and respected people otherwise.

If it makes the rest pause and re-assess...


So we should bring back public hangings of criminals who commit murder.  Because as you state...it makes the rest pause and re-assess.

/idiot
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: There should be consequences for being an asshole.

I'm not saying the consequences should be murder. I'm saying it greatly reduces people's sympathy when they find out (or already know) that you're a piece of shiat who treats other people like garbage.


FWIW, I still have resentments towards certain folks from my young days in middle and high school. If I see their obituaries one day I'll be immensely happy. I know these are not healthy thoughts but, in reality, humiliation takes a real toll on the psyche.

In any case, I bet they killed the guy by accident. Oh, well.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: PunGent: UltimaCS: I'm so very surprised that a tech millionaire would humiliate and welch over a couple bucks. I'm sure he tipped well and respected people otherwise.

If it makes the rest pause and re-assess...

So we should bring back public hangings of criminals who commit murder.  Because as you state...it makes the rest pause and re-assess.

/idiot


Murderers deserve what the circumstances dictate.

Faux feudal fascists deserve public execution

/idiot
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"When you look at the Army Reserve, right, and you look at the Army or any of the military operations, I mean, they're taught respect," says Fulginiti. "And here he is feeding into that disrespect ... and mistreatment."

Oh, FFS.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Man, how bad were they at push-ups?
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.