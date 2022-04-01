 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Turns out guys are missing an entire zone not just a spot   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
54
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

1907 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)



54 Comments     (+0 »)
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's always completely successful when you tell society to stop using a term because it's not entirely accurate.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The G-zone is for immediate vaginal stimulation only. There is no stimulation in a G-spot.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/it ain't just a button.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: [Fark user image 425x425]


/it ain't just a button.


Why the long face?
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is getting too complex...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well a bigger target is easier to hit. That's a good thing, isn't it?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: [Fark user image 425x425]


/it ain't just a button.


Worst War of the Worlds reboot ever.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tobacco-img.stanford.eduView Full Size

This is suddenly even weirder.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: educated: [Fark user image 425x425]


/it ain't just a button.

Why the long face?


How would you feel if the folks you got jiggy with only stimulated the tip?!
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that as 'gays' but it still seemed to produce the same response.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For guys this assumes we're getting laid at all. For the ladies, what's your excuse?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girls like the dick.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why study a nonexistent spot for a female orgasm that doesn't exist?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: ChrisDe: educated: [Fark user image 425x425]


/it ain't just a button.

Why the long face?

How would you feel if the folks you got jiggy with only stimulated the tip?!


How often are we talking?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Especially if you're in a long term relationship, exploration is needed. You can't just go through the motions of pressing the usual button(s) or else it just becomes tedium for everyone involved.
 
kelrick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news! Just like the clitoris and the female orgasm! They don't exist!
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: ChrisDe: educated: [Fark user image 425x425]


/it ain't just a button.

Why the long face?

How would you feel if the folks you got jiggy with only stimulated the tip?!


Probably pretty relaxed after 30 seconds Uhhh, minutes or so
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never had a problem finding the g'zone.

electronicsforce.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kelrick: Fake news! Just like the clitoris and the female orgasm! They don't exist!


I'm so sorry for you.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found the g-zone
tanglewoodevents.comView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's actually between the ears.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: [Fark user image 425x425]


/it ain't just a button.


It's a knob?
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Found the g-zone
[tanglewoodevents.com image 450x372]


The A zone may cost more, but it can also be an enjoyable experience for all involved.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Found the g-zone
[tanglewoodevents.com image 450x372]


Just behind the C Box?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [tobacco-img.stanford.edu image 823x1024]
This is suddenly even weirder.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for God's sake, and I thought THIS was complicated.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get to do sex on a lady all the time so this isn't really news to me.
 
kelrick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: kelrick: Fake news! Just like the clitoris and the female orgasm! They don't exist!

I'm so sorry for you.


LOL
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azwethnkweiz: I get to do sex on a lady all the time so this isn't really news to me.


Still working at the morgue, huh
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife's g spot is in her ass.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpocksEars: Oh for God's sake, and I thought THIS was complicated.
[Fark user image 752x459]


Made one very subtle change.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA is useless without pics
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well no wonder I can never find the damn thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Only five?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonobo62
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

educated: [Fark user image 425x425]


/it ain't just a button.


That's why I like a little

Wheeler Walker Jr. - Finger up My Butt
Youtube SRCsYJ6MSNA
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

darch: My wife's g spot is in her ass.


We know.
 
algman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guys don't use tissues. That's what your shirt is for, or maybe a sock in this case.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

olrasputin: [Fark user image 254x198]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
According to this, you've just been looking in the wrong place...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

darch: My wife's g spot is in her ass.


"I don't wanna sound sexist or anything, but can I borrow her?"

/Buffy the Vampire Slayer Movie
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x634]


inquirer.comView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Oh for God's sake, and I thought THIS was complicated.
[Fark user image image 752x459]


What's a polite way of asking a lady where her squelch button is?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: I get to do sex on a lady all the time so this isn't really news to me.


YOU LIE
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought the G Zone was in in West Hollywood.

/nice town
//but the parking sucks
 
