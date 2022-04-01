 Skip to content
(NBC News) Lawsuit filed to force DeSantis to say gay, eat his vegetables (nbcnews.com)
89
    More: Interesting, The Walt Disney Company, Sexual orientation, Homosexuality, Walt Disney, Law, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Transgender, United States  
•       •       •

89 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not gonna say it and you can't make me!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a long time since I was in school but I don't remember any teachers talking about any of that. We had sex ed in jr-high school and everyone knew all our female gym teachers were lesbians but this was never an issue that scarred us for life.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is every Republican just simply a sack of shiat these days?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you say "Gaye" instead?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oddly enough a whole bunch of words are no longer in use due to the same folks. so much for double standards.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Is every Republican just simply a sack of shiat these days?


Even if they aren't, they have to pretend to be for their base.

And then you become what you pretend to be.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: It's been a long time since I was in school but I don't remember any teachers talking about any of that. We had sex ed in jr-high school and everyone knew all our female gym teachers were lesbians but this was never an issue that scarred us for life.


That's because it isn't an issue.

It's just red meat for his base to fuel his presidential ambitions.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Is every Republican just simply a sack of shiat these days?


Well, right now they are besotted with their latest Dumb Idea.
That being that they will avoid the inconvenience of the Constitution limiting how they can oppress people with criminal law by doing an end run through the civil courts.
It's not going to work - or rather, I should say, it's going to work all too well and backfire - and backfire spectacularly.
 
killershark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was obviously a First Amendment violation. All DeSantis did by signing this was cost Florida taxpayers money for defending a lawsuit that's going to be lost by the state. And yes, I know I'm saying this with the Supreme Court the way it is. But even Amy Coney Barrett, who doesn't know all the protections of the First Amendment, can see this is a clear violation.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing can get this lard-bucket to eat his vegetables.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: It's been a long time since I was in school but I don't remember any teachers talking about any of that. We had sex ed in jr-high school and everyone knew all our female gym teachers were lesbians but this was never an issue that scarred us for life.


Did your classmates never ask questions? Weird.
 
pxsteel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This lawsuit is going nowhere, you have to show standing.  As in, you have to show where it personally harmed you.  And getting your fefes hurt, does not count
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Is every Republican just simply a sack of shiat these days?


Yes
 
animal color
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pxsteel: This lawsuit is going nowhere, you have to show standing.  As in, you have to show where it personally harmed you.  And getting your fefes hurt, does not count


Thank you, Mr. Fark Lawyer guy. Come back when you pass the bar, or understand the law.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I would wager that a high percentage of American realize that anyone this bat-shiat obsessed with gay people has issues. Not to merely imply the old 'me thinks he doth protest too much' angle (which is there) but also in a simple 'whats your farking problem, guy?' kind of way.

Normal people are typically repulsed by fanatics, no matter what they are fanatical about. They tend to be ignorant, stupid, unimaginative, lack empathy, lack an ability to hear new information and form new opinions. Whether it's about gay people like this dickbag or even the clod who can't speak about anything withouth it relating to his football team or some shiat, people find fanatical people weird.

And Desantis probably does daydream about penises. Not saying he pictures them when he masturbates, he probably saves those thoughts for the times he is actually sucking dick.
 
sniderman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Is every Republican just simply a sack of shiat these days?


Yes. Yes, they are. Office-holders, voters, everyone right down the line.

/not remotely joking at this point
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There are so many flaws in this law that make it unjustifiable. But I think GaySantis made a huge mistake by calling out Mouse, Inc. directly - The House of Mouse doesn't lose fights.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think the "instruction" the conservatives want to avoid is teachers, etc., telling kids....*gasp* that it is quite ok for them to be themselves.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pxsteel: This lawsuit is going nowhere, you have to show standing.  As in, you have to show where it personally harmed you.  And getting your fefes hurt, does not count


And now that we've heard from Dollar Tree Lawyer, the rest of the legal profession is confident in this lawsuit.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's not a first amendment issue. It's about curriculum being taught to K through grade 3 students.  Do you want the school teaching your 6 year old about sex?
 
JeffKochosky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Is every Republican just simply a sack of shiat these days?


These days?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Teachers should not be talking about sexual orientation with 6 year olds. That is creepy AF.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"It's interesting to see that Disney did not directly join the suit as a named Plaintiff, given their recent activism," Fenske said. "To the extent that Disney has funded these efforts, parents beware: the dollars you spend to make little boys' and girls' dreams come true are being used to sexualize your children in school."

Disney is being stupid. Not because they decided to counter the don't say gay.... but because as I understand, they are merely refusing to fund campaigns in FL. Both Dem and Republican. They need to tell the aholes in FL that if they keep picking a fight with their mega-corporation, they'll have their company and every subsidiary stop funding *only* republican campaigns at a national level.

The derper trash is trying to get the threat of a boycott going. But this is America... the country where parents complain that it isn't their fault their kids are fat because they eat too much McDonald's. It is McDs fault for marketing to them. The kids throw a fit, you see, and they want the happy meal. And parents can't say no because the crying is annoying. Kids are gonna throw the same fits when their friends get to have Disney but their parents are saying no.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rudemix: I would wager that a high percentage of American realize that anyone this bat-shiat obsessed with gay people has issues. Not to merely imply the old 'me thinks he doth protest too much' angle (which is there) but also in a simple 'whats your farking problem, guy?' kind of way.

Normal people are typically repulsed by fanatics, no matter what they are fanatical about. They tend to be ignorant, stupid, unimaginative, lack empathy, lack an ability to hear new information and form new opinions. Whether it's about gay people like this dickbag or even the clod who can't speak about anything withouth it relating to his football team or some shiat, people find fanatical people weird.

And Desantis probably does daydream about penises. Not saying he pictures them when he masturbates, he probably saves those thoughts for the times he is actually sucking dick.


There's a lot of talk from that crowd about how gay teachers are "grooming" children to be more tolerant of pedophilia as well.

I'm sure the people pushing that crap have some nasty skeletons in their closet as well.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: I think the "instruction" the conservatives want to avoid is teachers, etc., telling kids....*gasp* that it is quite ok for them to be themselves.


That's fine. Just not at such a young age.
 
special20
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: oddly enough a whole bunch of words are no longer in use due to the same folks. so much for double standards.


Sure, Skippy. Those other words Disney banned in their past content are hurtful words. Saying "gay" when it's an acceptable term to identify a protected class of people is not. You sound like you want to be able to call people the hurtful words.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Is every Republican just simply a sack of shiat these days?


Uh ... yes. Absolutely.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: It's not a first amendment issue. It's about curriculum being taught to K through grade 3 students.  Do you want the school teaching your 6 year old about sex?


Wish someone would have given me any instructions besides "don't".  Looking back, a raised Catholic mother that treats her oldest son like garbage as well as no instruction leads to some issues.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mugato: It's been a long time since I was in school but I don't remember any teachers talking about any of that. We had sex ed in jr-high school and everyone knew all our female gym teachers were lesbians but this was never an issue that scarred us for life.


I think the goal of the law is really more to allow people to sue/threaten teachers for simply acknowledging LGBT orientations and identities at all during school by being broad about what constitutes "classroom instruction".  Meaning, if a teacher reading for their students that included characters that were gay and their being gay was part of the plot, then that could constitute "instruction" on sexual identity.  In other words: a story with a husband/husband character pair is LGBT "instruction", but a story with a husband/wife character combo is just a story.  If a parent gets upset about the former, now they can sue and point to this law.
 
tekmo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Is every Republican just simply a sack of shiat these days?


And, it would seem, the US military is just unleashing a torrent of fascists back into society.

So thanks for that.
 
BigGary_ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA....
"DeSantis, a Republican who is running for re-election and is widely considered to be a potential 2024 presidential candidate, said the law will also ensure "that parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination."

I've said it before, and I'm saying it again, remember this crap when DeathSentance comes to a voting booth near you in '24.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pxsteel: This lawsuit is going nowhere, you have to show standing.  As in, you have to show where it personally harmed you.  And getting your fefes hurt, does not count


1) Stop smarting your own posts

2) Their claim to standing is in the article.

3) Go be dumb somewhere else.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The group alleges that newly signed legislation - dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics - would violate their freedom of speech and other constitutional rights.


I assume attorneys know that Democrats are calling the bill 'Don't Say Gay' and there is no pending law to forbid saying the word 'gay.' So, they can drop the First Amendment crap.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why teachers believe they have a right to change approved curriculums to add sex education courses for K-3 students.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Mugato: It's been a long time since I was in school but I don't remember any teachers talking about any of that. We had sex ed in jr-high school and everyone knew all our female gym teachers were lesbians but this was never an issue that scarred us for life.

I think the goal of the law is really more to allow people to sue/threaten teachers for simply acknowledging LGBT orientations and identities at all during school by being broad about what constitutes "classroom instruction".  Meaning, if a teacher reading for their students that included characters that were gay and their being gay was part of the plot, then that could constitute "instruction" on sexual identity.  In other words: a story with a husband/husband character pair is LGBT "instruction", but a story with a husband/wife character combo is just a story.  If a parent gets upset about the former, now they can sue and point to this law.


That's exactly what this is about.

The orgin of the bill stems from a parent upset that a teacher called their student by their preferred name instead of the name given to them at birth.

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/03/29/lawsuit-teen-florida-republicans-dont-say-gay-00021163

This bill legitimizes shiatty parenting.
 
Fereals
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Is every Republican just simply a sack of shiat these days?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's possible to conclude that the people filing this lawsuit approve of gender education as a school subject for children in the 3rd grade and younger. That is what the law is about.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It's possible to conclude that the people filing this lawsuit approve of gender education as a school subject for children in the 3rd grade and younger. That is what the law is about.


Not really.

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/03/29/lawsuit-teen-florida-republicans-dont-say-gay-00021163
 
tekmo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rudemix: Not to merely imply the old 'me thinks he doth protest too much' angle (which is there)


No, it isn't.

Homophobes are overwhelmingly straight. Sure, there's the odd self-loathing bigot among every minority, like the way Uncle Clarence Thomas hates black people. But they're NOT the rule, and you know it.

What you're doing is trying to blame homophobia on gay people. And that is, in itself, homophobic.

So to the extent that you object to homophobia, don't indulge in it.

That's not helping.
 
tekmo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: to add sex education courses


You're an idiot.

In case you forgot.
 
brilett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: It's not a first amendment issue. It's about curriculum being taught to K through grade 3 students.  Do you want the school teaching your 6 year old about sex?


A kid talking about their parents  - straight or gay - isn't talking about sex.

A kid talking about themselves or a teacher being trans - isn't talking about sex.

But it seems to be all Gov Pervert can think about.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I'm not sure why teachers believe they have a right to change approved curriculums to add sex education courses for K-3 students.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Teachers should not be talking about sexual orientation with 6 year olds. That is creepy AF.


So, if somebody mentions that Jenny has a mommy and a daddy I can sue them for virtue signalling hetero sex to my kids.
No mention of human sexuality or any of it's manifestations.
Seems dumb, but I guess you guys need to learn everything the hard way.
Lawyers gotta eat too, I guess.
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why are the people against this law so interested in talking about sex with young children?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Every time I see a picture of this guy I become more tolerant and aware of the people around me.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Is every Republican just simply a sack of shiat these days?


Just the christian ones. I guess that's all of them, though.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Is every Republican just simply a sack of shiat these days?


If by "these days", you mean for the last 60 years, then yes.
Yes they are.
 
davynelson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ever get the feeling this was never a problem in the first place?  Pretty sure most teachers aren't bringing up sex with 5 to 9 year old kids.  Now if the KID brings it up, I guess the teacher is forced to tell them to STFU.
 
