(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for April 1 is predilection: Donald Trump isn't a religious man but he predilection returns would come in his favor   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean pre eliction, right?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: You mean pre eliction, right?


Prayed Election I think is the mispronunciation.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
weird fact: apparently they lost the trademark "webster's dictionary" because it became a generic term. They still have Merriam-Webster, however.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The Merriam-Webster word of the day for April 1 is predilection: Donald Trump isn't a religious man but he predilection returns would come in his favor"

Who's a pedophile?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think Trump's predilection is toward graft
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Even for me, that would have been bad.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm about at a middle with this gag
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skinink: "The Merriam-Webster word of the day for April 1 is predilection: Donald Trump isn't a religious man but he predilection returns would come in his favor"

Who's a pedophile?

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


STFU, Donny.
 
metric
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When you say it aloud, it almost sounds like a Russian accent.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Many people are saying that he's a sexual predilection.
 
