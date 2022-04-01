 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   If you kill someone in self-defense, your subsequent move is not usually to pay someone to dig a hole to bury the body   (wpxi.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pizza, Anna Maria Tolomello, Philadelphia Media Holdings, Giovanni Gallina, Pennsylvania woman, police affidavit  
•       •       •

558 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Could this be more stereotypical with Tolomello shooting Giovanni Gallina over their pizza restaurant and trying to bury the corpse?  Wonder if she gave him the mafia kiss first.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It is if you're a jackass.
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooo! My neighborhood is in the news.
They made a pretty good pie...
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psylence: Wooo! My neighborhood is in the news.
They made a pretty good pie...


Are you having a stroke or am I?
 
StressMonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Psylence: Wooo! My neighborhood is in the news.
They made a pretty good pie...

Are you having a stroke or am I?


Yes
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, you really can outsource everything on the internet nowadays.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Psylence: Wooo! My neighborhood is in the news.
They made a pretty good pie...

Are you having a stroke or am I?


April fools day stuff still going on then?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would leave a bad yelp review. If I pay someone to dig a corpse-sized hole, I expect excavational confidentiality.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Quakers.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. Penis Pizza...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay them to make two holes.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no "smokin' hot" in the headline? Fark, you've changed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of holes in the desert, and a lot of problems are buried in those holes. But you gotta do it right. I mean, you gotta have the hole already dug before you show up with a package in the trunk. Otherwise, you're talking about a half-hour to forty-five minutes worth of digging. And who knows who's gonna come along in that time? Pretty soon, you gotta dig a few more holes. You could be there all farking night.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The contactor told police that Tolomello sent a text on March 19 asking him to dig a hole in her driveway because she wanted to "bury one or more items," according to the affidavit"


WTF?!?

You dont tell the contractors you want to "bury items"!! Thats a HUGE red flag! Tell them youre having a septic tank installed, or a water cistern, a heat pump system.

And its not like she didnt have over a week to think of a good lie.....
SMH, murderers these days...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a task for GoFundMe.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my D key has forsaken me.

as has my ability to proofread.
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oblig

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That was weird.. for a minute there all the "d"s disappeared from my post, but theyre back now.

Mods messing with me? I did just use the phrase "picklepullers" in another thread, maybe im in trouble.
 
jimjays
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Business partner and common law husband. Had no plausible answer for where he was. She was begging to get busted.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chewd: That was weird.. for a minute there all the "d"s disappeared from my post, but theyre back now.

Mods messing with me? I did just use the phrase "picklepullers" in another thread, maybe im in trouble.


ooooh its friggin april fools! DDDDDDDDDDDDUH!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Psylence: Wooo! My neighborhood is in the news.
They made a pretty good pie...


Whoa, be careful! You see what happened to the last guy who had her pie.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, that new paving wouldn't be suspicious at all.  The car that falls into the hole after the body rots might raise a few eyebrows.

If she were smarter, the day after the killing she could have paid someone to make some hand-sized bruises on her neck, then called the cops.  A more plausible story, with some bruising for that extra touch.  Might work, unless it was obvious she shot him in the back of the head while he was asleep.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.