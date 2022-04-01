 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Video of the Ukrainian military just kicking a bunch of landmines off a road   (twitter.com) divider line
98
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1398 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Apr 2022 at 10:50 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



98 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My legs are uncomfortable just watching that.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard!
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.
 
madness [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ukrainian shuffleboard is no joke
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd be doing that with a very long pole... definitely not my leg!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Damn, and I get severely stressed just closing a 3-ring binder.

/OW MY FINGER!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd have used a broom. . .
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Serious question: Once the mines are bunched together, can just one of them be blown up (via a grenade, etc) as a way to blow up the entire pile?

Also, whoever placed them sure did a lousy job. At least cover them with some branches or something so they aren't so obvious!
 
Flashfyr3 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.


You have way more faith in current russian military equipment than seems reasonable at this point.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also relevant: George:If we should step on a mine sir, what should we do?Blackadder:Well the normal procedure is to leap 200 feet into the air and scatter yourself over a large area.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.


Being anti-tank mines, you could step on them and be fine.  They take something over 350lbs to detonate.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Am I an asshole because my first thought is only one guy should be doing that, because you don't want three guys possibly blown up when you only have to risk one life
 
patrick767
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's going to be a hell of a penalty for motorists crossing the white line.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I LOL'd at "Ukrainian Curling".

Balls of steel.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
nope
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.

Being anti-tank mines, you could step on them and be fine.  They take something over 350lbs to detonate.


So about half of Fark could step on them
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And that 350lbs is a minimum.  Others can take over 700lbs before detonating.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.

Being anti-tank mines, you could step on them and be fine.  They take something over 350lbs to detonate.


so keep US troops away from them.  got it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Serious question: Once the mines are bunched together, can just one of them be blown up (via a grenade, etc) as a way to blow up the entire pile?

Also, whoever placed them sure did a lousy job. At least cover them with some branches or something so they aren't so obvious!


Short answer : sympathetic detonation can occur. That being said, mines are part area-denial weapon, so sometimes making them obvious sends that message
 
bikerdiva
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't see this replacing Curling as an Olympic sport
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Am I an asshole because my first thought is only one guy should be doing that, because you don't want three guys possibly blown up when you only have to risk one life


I think that makes you considerate
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As a former combat engineer this is piss poor mine emplacement...
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: Waffle Party: Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.

Being anti-tank mines, you could step on them and be fine.  They take something over 350lbs to detonate.

so keep US troops away from them.  got it.


Well Meal Team Six at least
 
bikerdiva
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bikerdiva: I don't see this replacing Curling as an Olympic sport


DAMMIT
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.


Actually, in theory, you could jump up and down on those and be fine.  They are anti-tank mines.  They are supposed to only explode if something really heavy, like a tank, rolls over them.  The biggest problem is if they have been booby trapped, which old military doctrine suggested you do, but modern treaties prevent you from doing.
 
Koodz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's the EOD tradition. You're either right or it's not your problem anymore. No stress either way.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a pretty harsh way to enforce Do Not Pass On Shoulders laws.

/OTOH, reduces as**ole driver population
//Where'd all the BMWs disappear to?
///Tri-slashies, as the prophets foretold
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's a video of a civilian car just driving through them in the comments.  Ukrainians are hardcore!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.

Being anti-tank mines, you could step on them and be fine.  They take something over 350lbs to detonate.


So subbies Mom could not step on them.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Serious question: Once the mines are bunched together, can just one of them be blown up (via a grenade, etc) as a way to blow up the entire pile?

Also, whoever placed them sure did a lousy job. At least cover them with some branches or something so they aren't so obvious!


I dunno about a grenade but explosions (and the heat they generate) can definitely set off other explosive materials
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OldRod: I'd be doing that with a very long pole... definitely not my leg!


There's an old saying when working around farm equipment, if you wouldn't put your pole there don't put your hand there.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Serious question: Once the mines are bunched together, can just one of them be blown up (via a grenade, etc) as a way to blow up the entire pile?

Also, whoever placed them sure did a lousy job. At least cover them with some branches or something so they aren't so obvious!


You'd blow the road up too. It's meant to be obvious to slow someone down. Probably for an ambush. I assume they blew up the ambush team or the Russians fled
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They are safe if they are designed to blow up vehicles.   They are designed *not* to go off except for a quarter ton vehicle running over it or something like that.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Y'all could've set up a Plinko board and had some fun; but noooooooooo...
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.


Anti tank mines need a lot of pressure to go boom.  Usually.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They're more anti tractor mines until the Ukrainians move them.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: They are safe if they are designed to blow up vehicles.   They are designed *not* to go off except for a quarter ton vehicle running over it or something like that.


Exactly.  You could probably jump up and down on one of these and it wouldn't go off.  Not that I'd recommend you doing so...
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I sure hope someone is gonna take those home and re-deploy them around a Russian tank.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.

Actually, in theory, you could jump up and down on those and be fine.  They are anti-tank mines.  They are supposed to only explode if something really heavy, like a tank, rolls over them.  The biggest problem is if they have been booby trapped, which old military doctrine suggested you do, but modern treaties prevent you from doing.


How do you determine the difference between anti-tank mines and anti-personnel mines?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.

Being anti-tank mines, you could step on them and be fine.  They take something over 350lbs to detonate.


So your average farker would be screwed??
 
Zenith
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.

Anti tank mines need a lot of pressure to go boom.  Usually.


these being Russian they might well be full of sawdust and tailings
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.

Anti tank mines need a lot of pressure to go boom.  Usually.


Are YOU going to trust Russia with a usually on them mines?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are these the same set of mines that were seen in this video? The road in the tweet looks like it's taken some ruts since then, but it looks similar.

Nerve-wracking footage shows Ukrainian drivers crossing over Russian landmines
Youtube b2_J7c6dLHM
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: How do you determine the difference between anti-tank mines and anti-personnel mines?


Ask nicely
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Zenith: Farker Soze: Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.

Anti tank mines need a lot of pressure to go boom.  Usually.

these being Russian they might well be full of sawdust and tailings


Or have farky detonators and assplode when a breeze blows.
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: winedrinkingman: Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.

Actually, in theory, you could jump up and down on those and be fine.  They are anti-tank mines.  They are supposed to only explode if something really heavy, like a tank, rolls over them.  The biggest problem is if they have been booby trapped, which old military doctrine suggested you do, but modern treaties prevent you from doing.

How do you determine the difference between anti-tank mines and anti-personnel mines?


Size, probably. Also shape.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.

Being anti-tank mines, you could step on them and be fine.  They take something over 350lbs to detonate.


Is that 300lbs Russian? Because the exchange rate is crap these days. That might be 27lbs in American.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Just as long as they don't step on it, they're fine. Scary shiat nonetheless.


They can step on them all day.

They're anti-tank mines.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: MelGoesOnTour: Serious question: Once the mines are bunched together, can just one of them be blown up (via a grenade, etc) as a way to blow up the entire pile?

Also, whoever placed them sure did a lousy job. At least cover them with some branches or something so they aren't so obvious!

I dunno about a grenade but explosions (and the heat they generate) can definitely set off other explosive materials


To clarify the reason a grenade may not set off a land mine is because a grenade has relative little amount of explosive since its not designed to deal damage via the explosive force but rather the shrapnel from the grenade itself created and propelled by the explosion.  An Anti-Tank mine has several kilos of explosive material as opposed to a grenade which only has a few ounces.

So if you were to just throw a grenade and it landed near a pile of mines it wouldn't be enough to set it off, but if you were to pile them up then place it under the pile? Maybe.  Either way if you had a pile of anti-tank mines and one of them went off it would definitely blow up most of the rest but there's a chance some could also just be propelled away by the force of the explosion before they detonated.  

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M67_grenade

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TM-46_mine
 
Displayed 50 of 98 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.