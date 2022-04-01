 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin now constantly followed by a thyroid cancer doctor wherever he goes. No sightings of the Grim Reaper behind the doctor yet (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Head down to Chernobyl, dig a ditch and get some radiation therapy. And don't forget your cardboard vest.
 
postnobills [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much as I wish it to be true, this is The Express, a paper which makes the Daily Mail look like a bastion of truth and  journalistic integrity.  Therefore I now doubt Vladimir Putin even exists.
 
postnobills [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and that's not even considering today's date.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It would be truly horrible if cancer came down with a bad case of Putin.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Die faster
 
turboke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: It would be truly horrible if cancer came down with a bad case of Putin.


In Russia, cancer gets Putin.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pretty sure all the wishes were for him to get ass and ball cancer but maybe since they've been in close proximity to his head the genie missed a little.
 
snodoubt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sometimes I hate April fools
 
wage0048
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone ought to shoot Putin innthe dick and laugh at him as he bleeds out.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, if they printed it in the Express, it must be true.
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What an odd coincidence. Just as I was reading the headline, I too felt the need to protect myself against a sudden deadly cancer, as i gazed upon the flashing pseudo neon logo for fark.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope he had the fatal kind.  The kind that took Denver Nuggets coach years ago. If not, all other thyroid cancers are treatable and have super high survival rates.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Surprised it's not a poisoning specialist, frankly....
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Surprised it's not a poisoning specialist, frankly....


Oncology kind of blurs the line between the two.
 
Almost Everybody Poops
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Putin needs to take a page from Hitler and take the hero's way out by assassinating the Russian president.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kinda busy ATM?
 
Pinner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Strippers dress like thyroid doctors now?
Ok.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wage0048: Someone ought to shoot Putin innthe dick and laugh at him as he bleeds out.


Such a micro target.
 
lefty248
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Pretty sure all the wishes were for him to get ass and ball cancer but maybe since they've been in close proximity to his head the genie missed a little.


He does seem to have his head up his ass lately.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Head down to Chernobyl, dig a ditch and get some radiation therapy. And don't forget your cardboard vest.


Whether head of state or street sweeper, everyone dances with the grim reaper.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

turboke: Farking Clown Shoes: It would be truly horrible if cancer came down with a bad case of Putin.

In Russia, cancer gets Putin.


And heart disease gets nato
 
lefty248
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wage0048: Someone ought to shoot Putin innthe dick and laugh at him as he bleeds out.


Or cut it off as in "I spit on your grave".
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seriously though, thyroid cancer is THE wimpiest of cancers.  What kind of weak f*ck needs a thyroid cancer doctor to follow them around?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

postnobills: Much as I wish it to be true, this is The Express, a paper which makes the Daily Mail look like a bastion of truth and  journalistic integrity.  Therefore I now doubt Vladimir Putin even exists.


I mean, the article never once mentioned what Diana would've thought of Putin - I don't know whether that means the Express is making progress, or slipping...
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Putin has not visited his mansion by Sochi since Bellingcat exposed him as the owner several years ago.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kinda busy ATM?


Look down when looking behind him. Death is capable of anthropomorphizing specialist assistants.

I should think the Death of Rats to be more fitting in Putin's case.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moroning: Seriously though, thyroid cancer is THE wimpiest of cancers.  What kind of weak f*ck needs a thyroid cancer doctor to follow them around?


William Rehnquist?
 
Skleenar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Pretty sure all the wishes were for him to get ass and ball cancer but maybe since they've been in close proximity to his head the genie missed a little.

Or...


Archer: Lady Vagina Cancer
Youtube oUwb8woDLUY
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unfortunately for those of us wishing for Putin's demise, lots of the radioactive material the body ingests concentrates in the thyroid and the body can displace that with timely doses of iodine. If the story isn't an April Fools joke, it would simply reflect Putin's dumbo over-reaction. Just keep some iodine tablets in your medicine chest, Vlad. A toady at heels won't add anything.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is possibly just wishful thinking.  We're probably not going to be rid of Putin this easily.
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If this is even true it could also just be a precaution in case of poisoning
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: turboke: Farking Clown Shoes: It would be truly horrible if cancer came down with a bad case of Putin.

In Russia, cancer gets Putin.

And heart disease gets nato


You tried.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Okay why would you want a cancer doctor following you around?
What are they going to do say we need .5ml of chemo agent and 17 roetegens of radiation Stat

If I was a powerful man I would gave a trauma surgeon and/or an ER doc following me
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All of these 'reports' that Putin is sick, or crazy, or whatever is all war propaganda from our side.  You can believe it if you want, but it's all nonsense and will be quickly forgotten.

If it wasn't for the war, this article would live in harmony next to Bat Boy on the pages of Weekly World News.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kinda busy ATM?


YES, I AM
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's going on with Putin's left earlobe at Sochi?
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: If this is even true it could also just be a precaution in case of poisoning


Keeping a specialist in a particular cancer doesn't seem to make sense as a poisoning precaution; most forms of poison don't target that particular organ, and poison isn't cancer anyway.

One of the main hazardous components of nuclear fallout is a radioactive isotope of iodine, which does tend to concentrate in the thyroid. However, keeping a cancer specialist nearby just for that would seem to make vastly less sense than just keeping a 90 day supply of potassium iodide pills nearby.

Having the cancer specialist around for a thyroid cancer seeming makes a lot more sense. Unfortunately (as was suggested up thread) most sorts of thyroid cancer tend to respond well to treatment and only decrease life expectancy very slightly.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, pain is not a common symptom of Thyroid cancer.
 
