(MSN)   'Canadian' has a different meaning at Cracker Barrel   (msn.com)
72
    More: Asinine, MSN  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 9:50 PM



72 Comments
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Food' tab doesn't seem appropriate, for a variety of reasons.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former Cracker Barrel Hostess Says Employees Have 'Code Word' For Black People

White people still 'Crackers.'
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Former Cracker Barrel Hostess Says Employees Have 'Code Word' For Black People

White people still 'Crackers.'


tshirthell.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same code word at some strip ubs in Atlanta.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That term is decades old.  Hell, I actually saw it referenced in an employee handbook as an example of what not to say and I haven't waited tables since 2006.  Naturally, a new term took over, "Mondays".
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is not unique to Cracker Barrel nor is it a recent thing.

I knew waiters in the 90s that use the same phrase.  From my understanding it's about as ubiquitous as the phrase "in the weeds" in restaurants.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news.

That was the exact same code word at the "family" restaurant I used to wait tables at 20 years ago on Cape Cod
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprising.  When I worked in a federal law enforcement agency, one of the supervisors, a former Secret Service agent, used to disparagingly say "democrats" when referring to black people. He was an asshole.  I was glad to see him go.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked in retail in NEW York and have heard people use this term. If you are white, and haven't heard this before, congrats, you may not be surrounded by a bunch of a-hole racists.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not even remotely new, absolutely not just cracker barrel, etc etc.
welcome to fark?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not unique to Cracker Barrel. It was commonly used around Chicago. I suppose it worked because actual Canadians were too polite to complain when they heard of it happening. Or maybe they weren't doing anything or with the wrong people that they ever heard the slur.
 
postnobills [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Canadian, I had always understood the term to refer to people who don't tip well.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? I only know about 2 bad Canadians. Ted Cruz and Justin Bieber. QUIT DUMPING YOUR TRASH HERE, CANADA!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it, is that because Canadians don't tip well in the US and there is a common stereotype of African Americans not tipping? I worked in the service industry for a decade and never heard that "code word" probably because I didn't work in white trash racist places that lacked diversity. Wasn't there a lawsuit about cracker barrel?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yo, homes, that's totes old-skool news - fo' shizzle.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freetomato: Not surprising.  When I worked in a federal law enforcement agency, one of the supervisors, a former Secret Service agent, used to disparagingly say "democrats" when referring to black people. He was an asshole.  I was glad to see him go.


I've heard the "Democrats or "Liberal" used in that sense. Sometimes as a straight racial slur, other times as a ...lover," implying it's our fault conservatives haven't resolved their racial complaints once and for all.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cracker Barrel Goes, Over Niagara Falls"
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've known racists who use Canadian as code for black people. Also "Democrats".

Racists aren't that original.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racist dipshiats always think they're clever, but they never really are. They just can't help but let their petty hatred boil over and expose em. Every single time. lulz
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a white person who lives in Texas, I have never heard this before. Many of the wait staff at the Cracker Barrel's I have been to are black or latino.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: As a white person who lives in Texas, I have never heard this before. Many of the wait staff at the Cracker Barrel's I have been to are black or latino.


Well duh, the racist in Texas just use the N word.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do they call Black Canadians, then?

Also, Q:  what's the difference between a Canadian and a Canoe?  A: A canoe tips...
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we have to come up with another word for Canadians.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cracker Barrel! Where the food is always over salted and the vegetables are always cooked to mush. That's our promise to you.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is Cracker Barrel still a thing?
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least now I understand why they are called Cracker Barrel.

This Canadian didn't have any plans to eat there and will not be making any plans in the future.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Needlessly Complicated: How is Cracker Barrel still a thing?


It's popular with old white people.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: Cracker Barrel! Where the food is always over salted and the vegetables are always cooked to mush. That's our promise to you.


For some reason I read that in the voice of the Motel 6 guy.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half of the BOH staff at the Barrel I work at are black or POC (including one of the managers currently, and several over the years). About a third of our servers are POC. This is not a standard at our store. Yes Cracker Barrel has a reputation, and during my years there has been, at the corporate level in the form of training material, newsletters, etc, focusing training staff against such behavior. I haven't worked at other locations, but some of the employees at my store have and they would concur. We may be outliers in this regard, but the company is trying to improve.

Now, if only we could do something about the food we'd be good to go.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Needlessly Complicated: How is Cracker Barrel still a thing?

It's popular with old white people.


I resemble that remark.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cracker Barrel changes name to Racist Barrel.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Same code word at some strip ubs in Atlanta.


shiat, my buddy worked a liquor store in bumfark Carbondale, IL in 2002 and they used it then.

To be fair (too bee faaaaiiiirrrr), it was used for any "undesirable" including bums and drunks slurring their words ("speaking with a heavy Canadian accent").
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it is 'Cracker' Barrel after all.
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: Cracker Barrel! Where the food is always over salted and the vegetables are always cooked to mush. That's our promise to you.


Ironically that's how Canadians love their food
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

postnobills: As a Canadian, I had always understood the term to refer to people who don't tip well.


That's what I assumed as well

Up here, if a group are called Americans, it generally means unreasonable, customer is always right, asshole types. Speaking English slowly and loudly of course (so the French waitstaff understand)

They may or may not be from the states. We have our fair share of locals who fit the description
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuburbanCowboy: I worked in retail in NEW York and have heard people use this term. If you are white, and haven't heard this before, congrats, you may not be surrounded by a bunch of a-hole racists.


I mean, I'd certainly expect that in OLD York, but...
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: What? I only know about 2 bad Canadians. Ted Cruz and Justin Bieber. QUIT DUMPING YOUR TRASH HERE, CANADA!

[Fark user image image 425x561]


You got a problem with Canadian goose you got a problem with me! Now I suggest you let that marinate.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: That term is decades old.  Hell, I actually saw it referenced in an employee handbook as an example of what not to say and I haven't waited tables since 2006.  Naturally, a new term took over, "Mondays".


This term was used back in my high school days 20 years ago...

/not by me of course
//old news is new news!
///33333333333
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Needlessly Complicated: How is Cracker Barrel still a thing?

It's popular with old white people.


And people traveling the interstate who might have an RV or large camper to park
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: Cracker Barrel! Where the food is always over salted and the vegetables are always cooked to mush. That's our promise to you.


I think you should go to another Cracker Barrel then. I have not had any problems with any of their food.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gabethegoat: not even remotely new, absolutely not just cracker barrel, etc etc.
welcome to fark?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/now with handy picture!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Half of the BOH staff at the Barrel I work at are black or POC (including one of the managers currently, and several over the years). About a third of our servers are POC. This is not a standard at our store. Yes Cracker Barrel has a reputation, and during my years there has been, at the corporate level in the form of training material, newsletters, etc, focusing training staff against such behavior. I haven't worked at other locations, but some of the employees at my store have and they would concur. We may be outliers in this regard, but the company is trying to improve.

Now, if only we could do something about the food we'd be good to go.


Please leave your food the way it is. I think it's delicious.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's what we called ru e lou  people that  i n't tip.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: I worked in retail in NEW York and have heard people use this term. If you are white, and haven't heard this before, congrats, you may not be surrounded by a bunch of a-hole racists.



I was, and even worked the line at a local restaurant.  Never heard this nickname - they just came straight out and said "N-ers."

Which was even more shiatty, because there was only ever one single Black family in our town at any given time (usually zero).  We all knew them by name.

/every day I wake up is the day I'm most embarrassed to be American
//every day?
///that's fscked up
 
Caelistis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I had a fun exchange with a stranger using the term "ape." He'd had a road rage exchange with a guy after bumping his car at the intersection outside the bar I was bouncing. Complained he'd hit him in the head and hurt his hand. (Pretty dumb in itself, especially as the intersection was in clear view of the police station, and smart people banked on finding a squad car at its red lights.) Wanted me to go in one of the bars across the street and see if he was in there. I'd thought by ape he'd meant big tough guy until other slurs were coming out in the telling of events. Told him he didn't want me to find him: "Why?" Because he did everything right and you did everything wrong. If I find him, I'll tell him where you are, buy him a drink, tell him he's got a free pass with you while I keep anyone else from getting involved. You might have people on your side, but they'd be more interested in watching the beating..."
 
Slypork
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My son worked as a prep chef at Cracker Barrel about 10 years ago and he said the Canadian term was common then.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: iheartscotch: What? I only know about 2 bad Canadians. Ted Cruz and Justin Bieber. QUIT DUMPING YOUR TRASH HERE, CANADA!

[Fark user image image 425x561]

You got a problem with Canadian gooses you got a problem with me! Now I suggest you let that marinate.


FTFY
 
