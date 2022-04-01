 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Unemployment drops to 3.6%. B-b-but gas prices   (usatoday.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's based on how many people applied for unemployment, not people who gave up because they're not paying.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: That's based on how many people applied for unemployment, not people who gave up because they're not paying.


No it is not.

The current population survey methodology is described here:

https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_over.htm
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well but that's because....
...


That's BECAUSE!!
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B-b-but workforce participation rate.

There are ~2.5M fewer people in the job market now vs. pre-covid.

So fewer people are working, but since the denominator shrunk the percentage declined.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was told nobody wanted to work and they were all lazy.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bububut nOBoDy waNtS tO WOrK"
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: There are ~2.5M fewer people in the job market now vs. pre-covid.


Can't imagine why.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wouldn't have happened if the DNC hadn't kept Bernie from winning the nomination instead Hillary is 2016. Those dastardly establishment dems and their insistence on counting the votes.

/or something
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. Numbers just reflect fact-based reality. The lame streammedia isn't telling you that economy is in a tailspin.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are the U3 numbers.  Show some pride in God's country because with or without you the one is the U2 number.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: That's based on how many people applied for unemployment, not people who gave up because they're not paying overstayed their welcome.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: B-b-but workforce participation rate.

There are ~2.5M fewer people in the job market now vs. pre-covid.

So fewer people are working, but since the denominator shrunk the percentage declined.


Plus kill off 1 million people with a disease, that helps the percentage.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is even more impressive, but alas the Democrats will get no credit for it. A tale as old as time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: There are ~2.5M fewer people in the job market now vs. pre-covid.

Can't imagine why.


Not because of covid deaths - by FAR the typical covid death in the US was a retiree.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, low unemployment doesn't mean that gas prices aren't still higb. Are you REALLY this farking stupid, or is it that you believe that nothing bad could possibly happen with Biden in office? Because that's pretty farking stupid, too.

Jesus, I don't get this crowd. It's OK to admit that the ship isn't sailing perfectly straight, he's a billion times better than Trump. But ko, any story even slightly critical, and headlines are whining about a "biased media". You sound like the farking TrumpHumpers, for God's sake.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: This wouldn't have happened if the DNC hadn't kept Bernie from winning the nomination instead Hillary is 2016. Those dastardly establishment dems and their insistence on counting the votes.

/or something


But why hasn't Biden gotten it down to 2%?  Is it because he refuses to help people, because he's a liar, or because he spent my $2,000 check on a new laptop for Hunter?  These legitimate questions demand answers.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HypnozombieX: "Bububut nOBoDy waNtS tO WOrK"


Just about every retail and restaurant you go to has help wanted signs in the windows. I wonder where all the people who used to work there went.

Its not like a bunch of CVS employees who were barely making ends meet before retired about getting their COVID scraps check.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Those are the U3 numbers.  Show some pride in God's country because with or without you the one is the U2 number.


If you still haven't found what you're looking for, expect those numbers by new year's day.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Republicans complain about gas prices, I like to suggest they go get a better job.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssaoi: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: B-b-but workforce participation rate.

There are ~2.5M fewer people in the job market now vs. pre-covid.

So fewer people are working, but since the denominator shrunk the percentage declined.

Plus kill off 1 million people with a disease, that helps the percentage.


How many of those 1M deaths were 16-65, and not retired?

Not many.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden hasn't fixed everything that the Flim Flam Führer broke, so we'll just have to vote for the Flim Flam Führer.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a lady I know was posting about how "no one wants to work anymore" because of all the government unemployment benefits. when I pointed out that the unemployment rate was near historical lows, she said that was only because it doesn't count all the people who aren't getting government benefits anymore.

either she couldn't, or wouldn't, see the flaw in her thinking.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: This is even more impressive, but alas the Democrats will get no credit for it. A tale as old as time.

[Fark user image 850x478]


They should, but at the same time everyone biatching housing costs and inflation needs to look at that graph.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure about other parts of the country, but gas prices are startint to go back down where I'm at.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Subby, low unemployment doesn't mean that gas prices aren't still higb. Are you REALLY this farking stupid, or is it that you believe that nothing bad could possibly happen with Biden in office? Because that's pretty farking stupid, too.

Jesus, I don't get this crowd. It's OK to admit that the ship isn't sailing perfectly straight, he's a billion times better than Trump. But ko, any story even slightly critical, and headlines are whining about a "biased media". You sound like the farking TrumpHumpers, for God's sake.


Unfamiliar with the "b-b-but" notion, huh?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: B-b-but workforce participation rate.

There are ~2.5M fewer people in the job market now vs. pre-covid.

So fewer people are working, but since the denominator shrunk the percentage declined.


A lot of older people at or near retirement age have noped out of the job market after being reminded of their impending mortality by the pandemic. My wife's office has had a wave of older upper managers retiring over the last year.

Add in period disabled by COVID or uiung mothers unable to get affordable childcare and the lower participation rate makes a lot of sense.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: There are ~2.5M fewer people in the job market now vs. pre-covid.

Can't imagine why.


It'll forever be a mystery.
media12.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
moulderx1 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Those are the U3 numbers.  Show some pride in God's country because with or without you the one is the U2 number.


Fark user imageView Full Size

\seeswhatUdid.jpeg
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Peter von Nostrand: This wouldn't have happened if the DNC hadn't kept Bernie from winning the nomination instead Hillary is 2016. Those dastardly establishment dems and their insistence on counting the votes.

/or something

But why hasn't Biden gotten it down to 2%?  Is it because he refuses to help people, because he's a liar, or because he spent my $2,000 check on a new laptop for Hunter?  These legitimate questions demand answers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*young mothers
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Mrtraveler01: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: There are ~2.5M fewer people in the job market now vs. pre-covid.

Can't imagine why.

Not because of covid deaths - by FAR the typical covid death in the US was a retiree.



Age-wise, sure. But if you've ever been out in public or in an office you would have noticed a lot of people working well past retirement age. It's like our economy is structured to keep over 85% of us too poor to actually have a nice life and a long retirement. Hmm.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssaoi: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: B-b-but workforce participation rate.

There are ~2.5M fewer people in the job market now vs. pre-covid.

So fewer people are working, but since the denominator shrunk the percentage declined.

Plus kill off 1 million people with a disease, that helps the percentage.


We can do that?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: B-b-but workforce participation rate.

There are ~2.5M fewer people in the job market now vs. pre-covid.

So fewer people are working, but since the denominator shrunk the percentage declined.

A lot of older people at or near retirement age have noped out of the job market after being reminded of their impending mortality by the pandemic. My wife's office has had a wave of older upper managers retiring over the last year.

Add in period disabled by COVID or uiung mothers unable to get affordable childcare and the lower participation rate makes a lot of sense.


Same happened where I work as well.
 
RaisedOnATARI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason unemployment dropped is because benefits have been cut off.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Just about every retail and restaurant you go to has help wanted signs in the windows. I wonder where all the people who used to work there went.

Its not like a bunch of CVS employees who were barely making ends meet before retired about getting their COVID scraps check.


So from people i know close to the ground in retail and hospitality, the issue now is churn. Someone out there is always offering a bit more, so you have people jumping at that. The churn also makes for a shiatty workplace (nobody knows what they are doing, the culture of the place is lost so you don't have something you enjoy holding you to it, etc) That makes people even more apt to jump for a little extra scratch and to follow some of the people they did like to someplace else.

Its a big issue in hospitality.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highest inflation in 40 years, unaffordable gas prices and Biden's approval rating just hit the lowest point of his presidency.

But the unemployment rate fell by 0.2%! We're fine, silly plebs!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssaoi: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: B-b-but workforce participation rate.

There are ~2.5M fewer people in the job market now vs. pre-covid.

So fewer people are working, but since the denominator shrunk the percentage declined.

Plus kill off 1 million people with a disease, that helps the percentage.


Dead people won't show up in the lower participation rate, though.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: This is even more impressive, but alas the Democrats will get no credit for it. A tale as old as time.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Probably because the Democrats renege on campaign promises to increase the minimum wage Federally. Some states (like my own of New Jersey) have Democrats doing the federal Democratic Party's jobs for them, but that still leaves out everyone else who has sociopathic Republicans as the majority in their state governments and many of them (especially in cities), aren't the "I got mine, so fark you" Republican supporting scum.

We need to help those people to get them on the Democrats' side to give them something more to vote for than "Not the Republican", otherwise the Republicans will use a combination of fake populism and voting suppression tactics/laws to retake Congress after Election day 2022 and the Presidency after Election Day 2024.
 
jethroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHA subby.  So unemployment is lower WOOHOO and gas prices are, what, FAKE?

Or you think that the fact that gas is super high is not a big story?  That people aren't legitimately suffering financially?  That the high price of gas isn't causing knock-on effects and driving the price up on almost everything?

Haha
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because they released a bunch of jobs from the strategic job reserve.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Subby, low unemployment doesn't mean that gas prices aren't still higb. Are you REALLY this farking stupid, or is it that you believe that nothing bad could possibly happen with Biden in office? Because that's pretty farking stupid, too.

Jesus, I don't get this crowd. It's OK to admit that the ship isn't sailing perfectly straight, he's a billion times better than Trump. But ko, any story even slightly critical, and headlines are whining about a "biased media". You sound like the farking TrumpHumpers, for God's sake.


Wtf do gas prices have to do with Biden?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden is a proven racist, liar and has been the very definition of mediocre for the last 50 years. Nothing has changed.
 
jethroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: Mikey1969: Subby, low unemployment doesn't mean that gas prices aren't still higb. Are you REALLY this farking stupid, or is it that you believe that nothing bad could possibly happen with Biden in office? Because that's pretty farking stupid, too.

Jesus, I don't get this crowd. It's OK to admit that the ship isn't sailing perfectly straight, he's a billion times better than Trump. But ko, any story even slightly critical, and headlines are whining about a "biased media". You sound like the farking TrumpHumpers, for God's sake.

Unfamiliar with the "b-b-but" notion, huh?


Oh come on.  Similar to 'b-b-but her emails".  Which is a way for subby to imply that gas prices are not relevant, or in fact not even happening.  Who knows.  Subby is obviously Brandon-pilled.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: That's because they released a bunch of jobs from the strategic job reserve.


Infrastructure decade finally paying off!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: ssaoi: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: B-b-but workforce participation rate.

There are ~2.5M fewer people in the job market now vs. pre-covid.

So fewer people are working, but since the denominator shrunk the percentage declined.

Plus kill off 1 million people with a disease, that helps the percentage.

Dead people won't show up in the lower participation rate, though.


Yes, you had a lot of early retirements, where when initial layoffs happened people took packages. You had a lot of people close to retirement when covid hit that were, "you know what, we can do with what we have, rather than me go back for a few more years and deal with this shiat".

You also had people who cashed out on housing and were able to move their retirement up a few years. 2 parent families that realized they could make 1 income work, etc.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Magnanimous_J: Just about every retail and restaurant you go to has help wanted signs in the windows. I wonder where all the people who used to work there went.

Its not like a bunch of CVS employees who were barely making ends meet before retired about getting their COVID scraps check.

So from people i know close to the ground in retail and hospitality, the issue now is churn. Someone out there is always offering a bit more, so you have people jumping at that. The churn also makes for a shiatty workplace (nobody knows what they are doing, the culture of the place is lost so you don't have something you enjoy holding you to it, etc) That makes people even more apt to jump for a little extra scratch and to follow some of the people they did like to someplace else.

Its a big issue in hospitality.


Part of me wonders how much the gig economy (ie: Uber, Doordash, etc) is a factor into this as well. Less people feel the need to take a second job with options like that available.
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Biden is a proven racist, liar and has been the very definition of mediocre for the last 50 years. Nothing has changed.


You shouldn't have voted for him.
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: This is even more impressive, but alas the Democrats will get no credit for it. A tale as old as time.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Corporations and CEO's will not allow these wage increases to continue.

That's why CEO's are demanding more low wage immigrants be imported for exploitation. https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/15/dominos-ceo-us-needs-more-immigration-to-address-worker-shortages.html

Corporations are saying more low wage immigrants will solve inflation.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/11/economy/chamber-of-commerce-inflation/index.html

This must be a great idea for workers, right?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Biden is a proven racist, liar and has been the very definition of mediocre for the last 50 years. Nothing has changed.


So an upgrade compared to the last guy then?
 
