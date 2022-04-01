 Skip to content
(AP News)   "I don't trust them when they say they won't send conscripts into combat. They lie all the time"   (apnews.com) divider line
33
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But they won't be sent into combat!  That's a promise!  Only "training exercises."  That's all.  Just training exercises.  You know, with live rounds.  In a war zone.  In an independent country Putin wants to annex.

Totally innocent!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just tell them they have bone spurs. That excuse got Vlad's favorite human urinal out of military service, I'm sure he'd sovietly chuckle at the reference.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have been allegations that before the invasion, some conscripts were forced to sign military contracts that allowed them to be sent into combat

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Pooty will issue "Not one step back" order.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: "Russia has already sent conscripts into battle, apparently forcing them to sign military contracts and circumventing their own laws regarding converting conscripts into contract soldiers."
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they don't like the conscription just wait until only half the troops are issued a rifle. The rest will be told to pick up the rifle dropped by the soldier in front of him when he falls.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feh... ate the rest of my post...

The Defense Ministry was forced to walk back its statements and acknowledge that some conscripts were sent to Ukraine "by mistake" and were taken prisoner while serving with a supply unit away from the front.

"Mistake," my ass.

Lyudmila Narusova, a member of the upper house of the Russian parliament, spoke in early March about an entire company of 100 men who were forced to sign such contracts and were sent into the combat zone - and only four survived.

Yep - ablative vertebrate armor, at best. Farking monstrous.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You really think someone would do that?

Just print lies, on the internet?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: But they won't be sent into combat!  That's a promise!  Only "training exercises."  That's all.  Just training exercises.  You know, with live rounds.  In a war zone.  In an independent country Putin wants to annex.

Totally innocent!


Russia seems to love to get into Vietnam-type situations.   i have no idea why, not that we do much better.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you have conscripts that aren't being sent to combat? Why drag them in just to have them sit around and do nothing?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: Psychopusher: But they won't be sent into combat!  That's a promise!  Only "training exercises."  That's all.  Just training exercises.  You know, with live rounds.  In a war zone.  In an independent country Putin wants to annex.

Totally innocent!

Russia seems to love to get into Vietnam-type situations.   i have no idea why, not that we do much better.


It's in the name. A superpower is supposed to have super power, right? How hard can it be to wield that power, when it's so super? Stands to reason they'll win.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many similarities to the Republican ways of doing things.
 
anotherluser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperChuck: Why would you have conscripts that aren't being sent to combat? Why drag them in just to have them sit around and do nothing?


There's a great deal of shiat to do in the military that doesn't involve actual combat. Of course some of that turns out better when you have actual military professionals do it, as well.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: If they don't like the conscription just wait until only half the troops are issued a rifle. The rest will be told to pick up the rifle dropped by the soldier in front of him when he falls.


Oh please. Stop spreading this shiat. There's no way the Russians have enough rifles for halftheir conscripts to be given one. Maybe a quarter, but not half.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine will be glad to receive their donation of fertilizer to grow sunflowers.

Zalensky shamed everyone into having to prove they're badasses and apparently the only thing that the Ukrainian army hates mire than the Russians is being upstaged by farmers and an actor.

All joking aside, the fact that Russia is committed to total war is proof they're dangerous to all of us.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
why do the russian youth love nazis?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

johnny queso: why do the russian youth love nazis?


Because Russian youth doesn't want to fall down an empty elevator shaft onto some bullets repeatedly.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I understand having a draft system, but if you have to draft soldiers to send them to a war then you were never really prepared for war. The fractures in the foundation are being made very clear.
 
olorin604
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: But they won't be sent into combat!  That's a promise!  Only "training exercises."  That's all.  Just training exercises.  You know, with live rounds.  In a war zone.  In an independent country Putin wants to annex.

Totally innocent!


Live rounds only if they are lucky
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

olorin604: Psychopusher: But they won't be sent into combat!  That's a promise!  Only "training exercises."  That's all.  Just training exercises.  You know, with live rounds.  In a war zone.  In an independent country Putin wants to annex.

Totally innocent!

Live rounds only if they are lucky


Oh, they'll absolutely get live rounds.  Might be coming from the Ukrainian weapons, though.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"We're not sending you to die in Ukraine"  - Russia

worst April Fool's Day prank ervar.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wage0048: madgonad: If they don't like the conscription just wait until only half the troops are issued a rifle. The rest will be told to pick up the rifle dropped by the soldier in front of him when he falls.

Oh please. Stop spreading this shiat. There's no way the Russians have enough rifles for halftheir conscripts to be given one. Maybe a quarter, but not half.


geez...

they're not carrying rifles.

everyone knows that they're carrying gas cans.

those gas tanks on the tanks aren't gonna fill themselves.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
фрагментация
fragmentatsiya
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: they're not carrying rifles.


"The One With The Rifle Shoots" - Enemy at the Gates - Stalingrad - WW2
Youtube 4pJzMoFxPzw
 
Koodz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: But they won't be sent into combat!  That's a promise!  Only "training exercises."  That's all.  Just training exercises.  You know, with live rounds.  In a war zone.  In an independent country Putin wants to annex.

Totally innocent!


Yeah it's totally normal to just draft some guys you don't have any use for. They all just looked like they needed a paycheck, three hots and a cot, and some training. It's a charity to them, really.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I could believe that they're a defence force to guard their borders and islands now that their neighbors know how weak they are.  But only if Russia had said that they're there to invade Ukraine.
 
zbtop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: Why would you have conscripts that aren't being sent to combat? Why drag them in just to have them sit around and do nothing?


In theory? They're the ready body mass reserve for defense of the state in case of invasion, and Russia is supposed to be so Stronk as to not need them for offensive foreign action.

In practice, they're exactly the cannon fodder they appear to be.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Isn't this the normal conscription cycle?

And you don't need a lot of training to build earthworks and dig trenches...
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zbtop: SuperChuck: Why would you have conscripts that aren't being sent to combat? Why drag them in just to have them sit around and do nothing?

In theory? They're the ready body mass reserve for defense of the state in case of invasion, and Russia is supposed to be so Stronk as to not need them for offensive foreign action.

In practice, they're exactly the cannon fodder they appear to be.


Yeah, this is one of those "you don't put on a condom unless you're going to fark" things.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well the good news is, it looks like Russia has been forced to throw it's border troops into the fight with Ukraine, so there might not be anyone to stop a young man from deciding to sneak across the border to take a job in Poland, Finland, or even China, for a while until this all blows over.  And with labor shortages world wide, and the ruble being worth next to nothing, meaning Russian labor would be cheap, it's not like there isn't going to be a strong push for this to happen from both sides.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: Why would you have conscripts that aren't being sent to combat? Why drag them in just to have them sit around and do nothing?


The stated idea is that conscripts are responsible for the homefront & career soldiers are responsible for invasions.

Whether that's actually true, as I said elsewhere, if rumors are true that Putin wants this over by May 9 are correct, there's no way this group of conscripts could be through basic training & combat training for the Ukrainian theater by then, so Putin probably doesn't plan to send them to Ukraine.

If he intends to send them out before basic training, that's sending them to certain death. If you send soldiers out to fight a war with less training than a fry cook at McDonald's, they WILL die.

Now, there are ways to use conscripts that would be more effective than that, such as...

you know what naw. I know Russian military advisors already have these ideas & logically I'm not telling them anything new but I will feel like shiat if I say them & it comes to pass, especially since it won't so much mean significantly fewer undertrained Russians will die but it will mean significantly more Ukrainians will.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

