So crowd funding is an inefficient way to pay off medical debt
26
    More: Obvious, Credit score, Credit rating, Finance, Debt, Slavery, Medicine, Race, Credit  
•       •       •

860 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Apr 2022 at 11:05 AM



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The rest of the world looks at America like it's insane....and they're right.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crowd Funding

Begging.

It's called Begging.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Crowd Funding

Begging.

It's called Begging.


Its called not having a social safety net
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x395]


Well, I'm still gonna drink red wine anyway.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x395]

Well, I'm still gonna drink red wine anyway.


Dry or sweet?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm happy to chip in and do my part to fund someone's medical needs. Let's just do it in the form of taxation so everyone has a chance to do their part as well. I bet if we look at other developed nations they might have decent examples regarding how they work.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now here me out, what if we took something like one to three percent of everyone's income, including the very rich, and had them contribute that to a crowd funding source, and then just eliminated all the insurance agencies, and bureaucracy that comes with them, thus bringing down cost, and then have all that money in a central crowd funding pool that everyone got to use, and said pool had the power to negotiate the best rate for everyone involved?  You think something like that would work?
 
eagles95
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cant have medical debt if you dont go to the doctor because you cant afford the co-pay
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is why I hate conservatives, they turn human rights into a spectator sport. You want to afford emergency care? Well just beg people on the internet for help!

You want better pay, teachers? Well just run onto a ice hockey rink and grab as many singles you can for the amusement of the spectators!

Teachers in South Dakota scrambled to pick up $1 bills in a hockey game sideshow
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
GoFundMe CEO: We Could Use A Few Fun Ones
Youtube tIsXEkR5OVs
 
jerryskid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I help people for their health issues unless it's because they are an anti-vaxxer or gun nuts with self inflicted wounds. Those sacks of shiat deserves to suffer and die poor.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Now here me out, what if we took something like one to three percent of everyone's income, including the very rich, and had them contribute that to a crowd funding source, and then just eliminated all the insurance agencies, and bureaucracy that comes with them, thus bringing down cost, and then have all that money in a central crowd funding pool that everyone got to use, and said pool had the power to negotiate the best rate for everyone involved?  You think something like that would work?


Or maybe take a small percentage of the already allocated military budget and f do o the same.  No need for new taxes at all.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What if there was just, like, one big GoFundMe, and everyone had to contribute a little bit of what they earned every year?

We could put a few people in charge of deciding how to spend it, and we could vote on who's in charge every couple years so we make sure they're spending it on important things.

Maybe that big GoFundMe could pay for everyone's healthcare bills, not just the people who have a lot of friends or are good at promoting things online.
 
karl2025
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What we should do is have a sort of automatic crowd funding program. We collect money from everybody, based on their wealth and income, and then whenever someone gets sick we just pay for it from that pile. That way there's no worry about taking care of yourself and the burden is placed on the people most capable of sharing it. It's amazing nobody has thought of this idea before.
 
karl2025
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

karl2025: What we should do is have a sort of automatic crowd funding program. We collect money from everybody, based on their wealth and income, and then whenever someone gets sick we just pay for it from that pile. That way there's no worry about taking care of yourself and the burden is placed on the people most capable of sharing it. It's amazing nobody has thought of this idea before.


....Except the three or so people who posted this before me.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Now here me out, what if we took something like one to three percent of everyone's income, including the very rich, and had them contribute that to a crowd funding source, and then just eliminated all the insurance agencies, and bureaucracy that comes with them, thus bringing down cost, and then have all that money in a central crowd funding pool that everyone got to use, and said pool had the power to negotiate the best rate for everyone involved?  You think something like that would work?


"I don't want my money going to help society!" Forgets that they live in society
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There are two main groups of people who are responsible for us not having a universal health care system:

1) Rich business owners who want to use employer-sponsored health insurance as a way to lock their employees into inferior jobs, and
2) People who have never experienced the soul-crushing insanity that is paying for obscene medical bills in America.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

browntimmy: "I don't want my money going to help those people!"


Let's pull back the curtain and force them to be honest.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: Trocadero: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x395]

Well, I'm still gonna drink red wine anyway.

Dry or sweet?


Dry.  I want to wake up tomorrow, it's Saturday.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, I'm told paying a $800 a month for a $7500 deductible HMO that gets you ACCESS to a doctor is all you need.  Unless you need to figure out how much a procedure costs.  Or you really can't afford the deductible or copay.  Or if you need mental health treatment and need to see someone more than once every three months.  Or if you have an accident and go to the wrong hospital and didn't get properly pre-approved.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Serious Black: There are two main groups of people who are responsible for us not having a universal health care system:

1) Rich business owners who want to use employer-sponsored health insurance as a way to lock their employees into inferior jobs, and
2) People who have never experienced the soul-crushing insanity that is paying for obscene medical bills in America.


1) Republicans
2) Libertarians
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You know what might be helpful for America?   A citizen exchange program.  Every American who spews healthcare is a privilege gets shipped to a country with universal healthcare with a life threatening wound.  See how quick they come around to having it here when they don't die.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: I'm happy to chip in and do my part to fund someone's medical needs. Let's just do it in the form of taxation so everyone has a chance to do their part as well. I bet if we look at other developed nations they might have decent examples regarding how they work.


if the politicians representing you gave a rats ass whether you lived or died we'd have something good going on. but they won't so we don't. we need to put better folks in office.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Serious Black: There are two main groups of people who are responsible for us not having a universal health care system:

1) Rich business owners who want to use employer-sponsored health insurance as a way to lock their employees into inferior jobs, and
2) People who have never experienced the soul-crushing insanity that is paying for obscene medical bills in America.


3) Democrats who don't want to have the same health insurance plan that poor people do
 
