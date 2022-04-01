 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Wimmens beware, refuse to fart in front of your boyfriend and you can end up in a hospital having surgery   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Weird, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Trademark, News Group Newspapers Limited  
•       •       •

549 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 9:20 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize farting was optional.

Then again I'm a man, so growing up it was a competition sport.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Put a duck call in your butthole to lighten the mood.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Love is about being able to hotbox your significant other.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Appendix's"

/Lord help us
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pretty sure we did this a couple of weeks ago.  The story, not the farting.  We do the farting all the time.  Or we go to hospital.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let those chocolate whispers fly ladies!
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Repeat
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Love is about being able to hotbox your significant other.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Put a duck call in your butthole to lighten the mood.


Not sure if username checks out or not, but enjoy your month of BareFark anyway for the hardest I've laughed all week. :)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, I think this one is oblig.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Repeat tag hospitalized from holding in farts.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Well, I think this one is oblig.
[external-preview.redd.it image 473x459]


Who knew James Joyce was still alive?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Er, well, Fark won't let me do it, but thanks again for the smile.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mrs. Henry walked into my home office this morning and completed crop-dusted the place while shouting "April Fools!!".
I think she was retaining some of those farts for up to six months.
I appreciated the sentiment - and the scented-mint candle she gave me as a peace (of ass) offering.
She also offered to help me re-wallpaper the decor that pealed off in the melee.

/standard offer to STFU
//standard acknowledgment of "login checks out"
/// 'merikun standard toilet in our guest bathroom was, in fact, manufactured ironically in Canucklestan
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: "Appendix's"

/Lord help us


they're very possessive about appendices
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Put a duck call in your butthole to lighten the mood.


Bubb Rubb and Lil Sis: "Tha whistles go WOOO"
Youtube zUXow3d3-b0
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

VigoDeCarpathia: Repeat tag hospitalized from holding in farts.


Doesn't look like a repeat, but it is apparently a common problem.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you can't fart in front of him, at least fart behind him
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hmm, I thought this was a repeat of last week, but this is apparently another woman.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: If you can't fart in front of him, at least fart behind him


Put a tube in each others bumholes and fart directly into your spouse!
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One of the new radio personalities here in my small town is a lady from Ontario. She's absolutely terrible. One of the things she likes to do is read out stories she finds online (and not from Fark, which I am certain another one of the personalities does). She read us a story about a woman who won't fart in front of her boyfriend, and proceeds to tell us all that, while she has been married for 13 years, she's too modest to fart in front of her husband. I'm guessing they don't have sex then.
 
freetomato
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I never worry about it. When I fart, it sounds like jinglebells and smells like lavender.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's a 'woman'?
 
Eravior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Surgery is better than the alternative.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Deja Vu all over again. Too many repeats lately, or is this some elaborate April fool's joke?
 
The Garden State
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: iheartscotch: Love is about being able to hotbox your significant other.

[i.gifer.com image 200x140]


That's how my brother first knew my now-sister-in-law was the girl for him. She gives as good as she gets, going on 35 years now.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Pretty sure we did this a couple of weeks ago.  The story, not the farting.  We do the farting all the time.  Or we go to hospital.


No, this girl saw all the attention that girl got and copied.
What is it all that makeup?  The lashes are crazy also but I guess anything for a like and subscribe society
 
chawco
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 220x169]


I'm just going to download this for later use
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I'm an excellent driver: Pretty sure we did this a couple of weeks ago.  The story, not the farting.  We do the farting all the time.  Or we go to hospital.

No, this girl saw all the attention that girl got and copied.
What is it all that makeup?  The lashes are crazy also but I guess anything for a like and subscribe society


And you don't get appendicitis from holding in farts.
 
AeAe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Women farting is gross
 
crackpancake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My wife and I have always been chubby.  "Girl farts" to me are hilerious.  Always sound like you're letting air out of a massive tire.  Anyway one night the wife was like wimpering.  I said what's wrong?  She said I have to fart and I dont want to.  LOL  I giggled and said I dont care.....The sound that came out.......It wasn't human....

It roared and blew the sheet up about a foot.  I my eyes nearly popped out.  It was louder than anything I have EVER done!

Proud of her....MAN she farts incredibly....


Also funny....I was in the shower and farted and the wife was talking in the bedroom and When I farted it totally sounded like a large HUH?   and she came intoi the bathroom and repeated what she said LOL I was crying laughing.....to this day we say huuuuh? in the shower!!!  HAHAHA
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How the hell does holding in a fart affect your appendix? Don't those things go wonky all on their own, for, like, no other reason than they can?

Thank you, 9th Grade Class of St. [redacted] Parochial School's production of Our Town by Thornton Wilder for educating me on the perils of having an appendix while camping.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.