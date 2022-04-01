 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   This is an outrage. They should have been in a recycling bin   (npr.org) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Crime, Police, Criminal law, Sheriff, Warrant, Constable, rocket launchers, charges of grand theft  
•       •       •

1285 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2022 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rocket Launcher fairy was supposed to leave them in Ukraine.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: The Rocket Launcher fairy was supposed to leave them in Ukraine.


The trash guy had a vaguely Eastern European accent, and somebody just kind of assumed that was close enough to make sure the weapons got there.
 
Fedora
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The outrage is that he wasn't charged for the 'bazookas'. They are legal.
 
Werehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's where I left them!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Blue training grenade was never ert.  Probably the 'bazookas' were training devices too.  Otherwise the cops would have evacuated the whole town and called in the bomb squad.  Counselors would be at the school the next day to talk to the children about boom booms, gender identity and why it's all whitey's fault (CRT).

"Children, yesterday some boom boom devices were found nearby.  Yes.  You are allowed to gasp at that fact.  But no one got hurt or exploded in to a fine, pink powder so we can go forward.  Now, if anyone wants to change their genders because of this, please stay after and we'll fill out the forms.   Also, Whitey was the cause of this and every bad thing ever."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
..."along with narcotics, and a bazooka".

I find that a somewhat chilling thought.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a practice grenade. It is not an explosive. They are used to train people how to pull the pin, release and throw. Nothing more. And I would imagine both of those rocket launchers were empty, too. Way back in the day, and basic training a lot of us carried empty LAW's and practice grenades. It made us feel like we were playing soldier. Whole lotta bullshiat over absolutely nothing.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey Nurse!

It's a practice grenade. It is not an explosive. They are used to train people how to pull the pin, release and throw. Nothing more. And I would imagine both of those rocket launchers were empty, too. Way back in the day, and basic training a lot of us carried empty LAW's and practice grenades. It made us feel like we were playing soldier. Whole lotta bullshiat over absolutely nothing.

Welcome to American news coverage. Where Chicken Little reporting is the norm.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Soto said, "Although there is a school located directly behind the concerned residence, a school was not directly involved in the incident."
Margarita Middle School is less than 3oo feet from the block where the weapons were found."

In other words, probably upwards of a quarter mile of the actual school , depending on how long the "blocks" are.  Newsflash: There are no "blocks" as I know them, just super-long winding roads that anchor entire RE developments nearby.  Basically, as worded, this guys block was always going to be within 300 ft of SOMETHING sensational for the journo to write about, it just happened to be one of the 5 smallish schools in this community. As opposed to the 20 daycares, 10 kitten groomers, 1 bus terminal, NRA guild hall, etc...
 
OBBN
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yawn, inert grenade and some used tubes. Nothing to see here, but let's all panic and scream GUN CONTROL, WE NEED MOAR GUN CONTROL.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh no! Tubes in the trash how are we ever going to punish the guy! He threw away some pipes!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So a practice grenade (it 'might' go 'pop' if it still has the cap gun level of ... er ... cap in it, but certainly no 'BOOM'), and two empty fiberglass tubes painted green.

Aaaasiiiiigggggghhhhh, everybody panic (and as to never let a 'crisis' go to waste, use as an excuse for a bigger police budget ... "We need specialized training to be able to take the trash out to the curb...")
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The "rocket launchers" are nothing but empty aluminum tubes once fired. This is the equivalent of finding a bullet casing or spent shotgun shell.
 
FF Goose
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Blue training grenade was never ert.  Probably the 'bazookas' were training devices too.  Otherwise the cops would have evacuated the whole town and called in the bomb squad.  Counselors would be at the school the next day to talk to the children about boom booms, gender identity and why it's all whitey's fault (CRT).

"Children, yesterday some boom boom devices were found nearby.  Yes.  You are allowed to gasp at that fact.  But no one got hurt or exploded in to a fine, pink powder so we can go forward.  Now, if anyone wants to change their genders because of this, please stay after and we'll fill out the forms.   Also, Whitey was the cause of this and every bad thing ever."


I'm conflicted.  On one hand, yes for the training device.  On the other hand, apparently the missing Ð's have driven you mad
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seeing as there are schools everywhere, almost anything you find in an urban area is going to be "near a school, OMG think of the children".
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OBBN: Yawn, inert grenade and some used tubes. Nothing to see here, but let's all panic and scream GUN CONTROL, WE NEED MOAR GUN CONTROL.


Except no one is saying that in this instance. But you keep your paranoia or high alert. Be alert... America needs more lerts.
 
destrip
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did they find Whetstone's cousin Dhrystone?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
BRUCE COCKBURN - If I Had A Rocket Launcher
Youtube N7vCww3j2-w
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The law is coming for tha LAW!!!
Or likely just spent tubes. I'm sure if they were live the article would have spend a couple pages talking about all the armored trucks and bussed fulla nuns they could have blowed up real good.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thinking about it a bit, my garage may one day wind up on Fark.

15 (20?) years ago a buddy of mine & I each bought a couple of NATO blue/inert rifle grenades.  Our theory being that we each had Yugoslavian SKS', the ones with an integral grenade launcher as a muzzle brake, and if we could round up some 7.62x39 blanks, we could go out in the back field & have a great game of long distance lawn darts.

Alas we never were able to get/make some blanks that would work well enough to toss the grenades the way we imagined.  So for years those grenades have sat upright on one of the upper shelves out in the garage.  I can just imagine one day tripping over a cat who was laying on the stairs, & the responding paramedics see them ... 3-4 steps later ... Fark Main Page.

The Aristocrats...
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.