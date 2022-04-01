 Skip to content
(Axios)   Teenagers suffered greatly during the pandemic   (axios.com) divider line
46
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As a well off old farker with a home office and a wife with her OWN home office and no kids at home it was hard enough.

I can even IMAGINE how bad this would have sucked as a teenager in high school who suddenly couldn't see my friends, date, etc.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen people point at this and say, "See?! All the anti-freedom lockdowns and school closures hurt a lot of children!!!!"

To which I could only say, "Of course they did. But in a global pandemic, especially before there were vaccines, what was the better alternative? It was the least-bad thing to do."
 
austerity101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No one in power cares.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So did those of us who raise them.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I knew that because I've been watching Euphoria.
 
Daeva [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
tThis is the worst type of job security as a therapist; my goal is to no longer be required, sadly this pandemic has caused my teen clientele to skyrocket, the last few months my LGBT clientele have become a majority of my clients (its become my specialty by merely saying "i dont care" when my group asked what my view of trans people were, straight up transfer of their trans clients to me.
 
Fereals
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I've seen people point at this and say, "See?! All the anti-freedom lockdowns and school closures hurt a lot of children!!!!"

To which I could only say, "Of course they did. But in a global pandemic, especially before there were vaccines, what was the better alternative? It was the least-bad thing to do."


Why it so important not to elected bloviating clowns to lead, ones that would listen to experts from day 1 to minimize the impact.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I knew that because I've been watching Euphoria.


I could have sworn teen drinking was on the decline and here according to this survey 44% of teens had a drink in the last month, which sounds like they really like farking with pollsters
 
thehobbes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
So half took abuse from their parents and 29% watched their parents lose their jobs...

No clue how anyone ties this to school closures.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Teens who drank, drank more during the pandemic.  Well this is normal.
If your 15 or 16 sneaking a beer or 2 in 2020 your 17 to 18 going to parties.
If you were 19 when it started your legal now.
If you were 13 you probably had not drank before  but now your 15 and sneaking a beer or 2 from the fridge.

So to summarize, the world is still spinning news at 11
 
Corvus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You know who suffered even more?
The 1 million americans dead from covid.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I know I was a mess, and still am, so I can believe kids are going through a lot of awful stuff with their physical and mental health not being able to be kids for over a year.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Didn't.... everyone?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A teenager's suffering is a rite of passage.

Yeah, this sucks. But at least there was an internet.

If this had happened in the 80s ... *shudder*
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The pandemic caused a lot of parents to spend time with their kids for the first time. It didn't go so well.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The studies clearly show that the stress originated from employment instability of their parents including fighting at home over money.
Has nothing to do with masks or mask mandates.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image 850x452]So half took abuse from their parents and 29% watched their parents lose their jobs...

No clue how anyone ties this to school closures.



You have to if you're a Red State Governor who: refused to close schools, or require masks, and then made vaccines optional.

The only thing that could have troubled these poor teenagers was not being able to go to school which, historically, is the one place most every teenager just longs to be. Summer vacation was always such a drag! When? When will this 2 months long school deprivation end!?!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Corvus: You know who suffered even more?
The 1 million americans dead from covid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mattix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image 850x452]So half took abuse from their parents and 29% watched their parents lose their jobs...

No clue how anyone ties this to school closures.


School keeps them away from their parents. I've, sadly, seen this in many of the students at our school. School often is the only acceptable "escape" from emotionally or physically abusive POS parents. The lock downs exacerbated the negative homelives in so many ways, but like bostonguy said: the lockdowns were the least worse of the terrible available choices.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess when pornhub ended those three free months they offered during the pandemic, it bummed a lot of them out.
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sympathetic to the issue of COVID response and kids, particularly with socialization and group learning hampered. But the problems I saw listed are pretty common for teens under ordinary circumstances.
 
Aar1012 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Corvus: You know who suffered even more?
The 1 million americans dead from covid.


Fun Fact: Grief stays with you for a while after someone close to you has died.

So, while those who died should be mourned for their suffering, let's not forget those teenagers who suddenly find themselves without a parent, let's not forget those parents who are now raising basically a child by themselves.

So yes, it is okay to feel bad for these teenagers from the pandemic
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Teenagers suffered needlessly during the pandemic.
 
killershark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: The pandemic caused a lot of parents to spend time with their kids for the first time. It didn't go so well.


Or spending more time with their kids made them realize their kids needed help. The pandemic didn't create mental issues for kids, it just brought a spotlight to it or exacerbated it. Parents are trying to point the finger at someone else now that they've realized their kid isn't "normal" and won't accept that no teenager is normal and never was even before Covid happened.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Koodz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Samfucious: A teenager's suffering is a rite of passage.

Yeah, this sucks. But at least there was an internet.

If this had happened in the 80s ... *shudder*


On the one hand what little bit of lockdown we had wouldn't have worked in the 80s because everyone had to physically go to work.

On the other hand all the freedumb lovers couldn't have coordinated as well before social media so maybe public health messaging via television, print, and radio would have been more effective.

On the third hand, it would have been up to the Reagan administration not to fark this up.

I don't know how it would have worked out.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: As a well off old farker with a home office and a wife with her OWN home office and no kids at home it was hard enough.

I can even IMAGINE how bad this would have sucked as a teenager in high school who suddenly couldn't see my friends, date, etc.


It was very hard on my now 13 and 11 year old kids...  We tried to get them engaged with their friends online through Roblox.  I also stood up a Minecraft server.  This did not catch on... (Didn't realize connecting to a minecraft server would be that difficult for most people)

However, they did figure out Discord - and how to link Steam libraries - and now they play and stream together with their friends all the time.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

killershark: Gaythiest Elitist: The pandemic caused a lot of parents to spend time with their kids for the first time. It didn't go so well.

Or spending more time with their kids made them realize their kids needed help. The pandemic didn't create mental issues for kids, it just brought a spotlight to it or exacerbated it. Parents are trying to point the finger at someone else now that they've realized their kid isn't "normal" and won't accept that no teenager is normal and never was even before Covid happened.


Agreed. And "Normal" is a setting on the dryer. It's nothing to gear your life toward.
 
pdieten
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Daeva: tThis is the worst type of job security as a therapist; my goal is to no longer be required, sadly this pandemic has caused my teen clientele to skyrocket, the last few months my LGBT clientele have become a majority of my clients (its become my specialty by merely saying "i dont care" when my group asked what my view of trans people were, straight up transfer of their trans clients to me.


(checks profile)

Location: Beaumont, Texas

How comforting to know that a state full of prejudiced people also has prejudiced therapists :(
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I heard teens also suffered during the depression.  According to survey data, they also suffered during World War II.  Oh, lookit dis:

The bottom line: Mental health was already a challenge for teens before the pandemic and it's not surprising the collective stressors of a global crisis made it worse for this generation of kids.

"Worse" for "this generation", as compared to the previous generation.  Oh no.  Anyway...

Special mention for this:
social isolation of the pandemic

It's 2020-farking-2.  fark off.
 
pdieten
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I've seen people point at this and say, "See?! All the anti-freedom lockdowns and school closures hurt a lot of children!!!!"

To which I could only say, "Of course they did. But in a global pandemic, especially before there were vaccines, what was the better alternative? It was the least-bad thing to do."


I guess we'll find out over time whether or not that is actually true. It was pretty routine in a lot of places to blow off everyone's mental health concerns from being isolated that long and we don't even have a start on knowing about the long term effects of that, especially those who weren't yet adults.

If you don't get paywalled out of reading this, my boss just happened to post it internally this afternoon - 

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2022/03/antisocial-behavior-crime-violence-increase-pandemic/627076/?utm_source=pocket-newtab
 
mediaho
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: No one in power cares.


They will. This can't hold. Capitalism has always required a never-ending supply of expendable, working class human capital. America's middle class has enabled this because they've been sheltered from it for a long time. Service workers have been functionally invisible to them for decades. Now, a lot of these people haven't been middle class for a generation or two and they are just starting to realize that their barriers and shelters are crumbling in front of them.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fereals: bostonguy: I've seen people point at this and say, "See?! All the anti-freedom lockdowns and school closures hurt a lot of children!!!!"

To which I could only say, "Of course they did. But in a global pandemic, especially before there were vaccines, what was the better alternative? It was the least-bad thing to do."

Why it so important not to elected bloviating clowns to lead, ones that would listen to experts from day 1 to minimize the impact.

[Fark user image image 720x551]


This is my take on it entirely. If someone's unvaccinated at this point let'em choke.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And yet, some people don't believe that getting back to normal is important.  Yeesh.
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fano: CarnySaur: I knew that because I've been watching Euphoria.

I could have sworn teen drinking was on the decline and here according to this survey 44% of teens had a drink in the last month, which sounds like they really like farking with pollsters


Yeah.  I remember the sorts of BS answers given to surveys when I was in high school, even among the kids that were in the higher-level academic classes.  Once it was established that the surveys were anonymous then even those kids who would hesitate to break the rules would indulge themselves when there were no repercussions.

Suffering generally is the plight of teenagers, because human development is telling them to do one thing physically, and another thing mentally.  That dichotomy along with interactions with peers that are going through the same damn thing is why teenagers suffer.  Their world is changing involuntarily and they're trying to both find their way in it and to just hang on and not get left behind.
 
pheelix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: As a well off old farker with a home office and a wife with her OWN home office and no kids at home it was hard enough.

I can even IMAGINE how bad this would have sucked as a teenager in high school who suddenly couldn't see my friends, date, etc.


I think a lot of it depended on the parents' situation. Wife and I were home full time just as the kids were when the lockdown happened. The stability of being emotionally available for the kids at all times, and sitting down with them for at least one if not two meals every day was key to keeping everyone's mental shiat together. When our two teenage kids' extracurricular and social schedules went from always on the go to stuck at home with mom & dad 24x7, lines of communication we'd lost as our kids got older opened back up. Pre-Covid, as our kids became teenagers, other parents would joke about how uncool they became once their kids got to high school. Well, suddenly, mom & dad were cool again! Many of my kids' friends weren't so fortunate. Some of their friends' moms & dads fought more due to a job loss, alcoholism, because they were already in a bad marriage and the pandemic made it worse, they just "lost their shiat" due to the pandemic, all of the above, or maybe one or both parents were in an essential field that kept them away from home, leaving the kids in a lockdown with minimal emotional support or outside contact. Regardless, when things started going back to normal and our kids were able to resume a normal academic and social life, it was obvious to me that a number of the kids they hung around with would never be the same again.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't know who they surveyed but my two teens did great.  I guess it helps to start off well-adjusted with a happy family life.  If your kid is getting drunk and high at age 16 you have failed as a parent.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lochaber_Axe: I don't know who they surveyed but my two teens did great.  I guess it helps to start off well-adjusted with a happy family life.  If your kid is getting drunk and high at age 16 you have failed as a parent.


Wow, look at this farking nerd.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Would love to see a breakout between areas with and without lockdowns.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: And yet, some people don't believe that getting back to normal is important.  Yeesh.


Don't be silly. The 20 percenters' never ending fear is much more important than a generation's mental well being.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Our son's beautiful girlfriend was in the ICU with Covid-19 just as the vaccines were coming out. She had to drag around an oxygen tank and miss a semester of college. Since, she has gained, I guess, about 50 pounds. It's even altering the appearance of her face. I've noticed she does the equivalent of cutting, but with food. Recently, she was here, eyebrows knitted in worry, thinking silently, and eating a huge bag of candy. A part of me wanted to slap the candy out of her hands and shout "Stop hurting yourself!" But that would only have made things worse. Instead, I asked if anything was wrong, she muttered "Money, bills, school, Covid." Then, she forced a smile, popped another piece of candy in her mouth, and said "But I'm okay. I'm fine. Everything's great." A moment later, the worried look had returned. She was still eating candy when they left. I have no training in psychology. I don't know what to do to help her other than try real hard not to make things worse.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lochaber_Axe: I don't know who they surveyed but my two teens did great.  I guess it helps to start off well-adjusted with a happy family life.  If your kid is getting drunk and high at age 16 you have failed as a parent.


Dont insult my parents
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder at what point potential health risks from mental health issues driven by the pandemic will be considered more damaging than potential health risks from COVID were.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: I wonder at what point potential health risks from mental health issues driven by the pandemic will be considered more damaging than potential health risks from COVID were.


Well, the dead don't have mental problems so I guess you may be on the right track or something
 
Pichu0102
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey, don't forget the double whammy of long COVID induced mental health disorders on top of child abuse induced mental health disorders. Followed by no support system for those with long COVID unable to work.

fark me, if this life is this awful, I hate to think of what comes after. No way death could possibly be an escape from this nightmare; otherwise we'd live forever. Some fresh hell far worse awaits.
 
