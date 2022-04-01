 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Russian families are being torn asunder by the Ukraine War   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
15
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good.
I guess it's "Russian maga moronskis" vs "Let's not be nazis, are we the baddies?"

Putin uses propaganda to cause this all around the world in other countries.
Now he can reap what he has sown.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mamas, don't let your babies grow up to be cannon fodder.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How bad for them.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It'd be terrible of Russia ended up reaping all that discord they've sown in the US.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The far right could use a self-purging.  No blood on anyone else's hands and the world gets a little better.  Win win.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Good.
I guess it's "Russian maga moronskis" vs "Let's not be nazis, are we the baddies?"

Putin uses propaganda to cause this all around the world in other countries.
Now he can reap what he has sown.


Came here to say the same thing.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Karma for tearing American families apart (including mine) with Trump
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We should all take a moment here to pray for the real victims here, the people who voted 77.57% to keep Putin in power.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My friend married a woman who was born in Russia but raised in Ukraine.
Because she was born in Russia, almost all of her friends won't talk to her.
She's devastated. She lives here in the US and just wants to raise her kid. She's against the war, but it doesn't matter. A lot of Russians have been into the propaganda just like here with Fox.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eegah: Karma for tearing American families apart (including mine) with Trump


And ruining message boards.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The authorities have created a monster which is bigger than they expected and this monster hates the peace talks, so that the Kremlin's bots have to calm this monster down," Zekria said. "It is just scary to see how friends and family members demand to 'cleanse' Ukraine, win the war, otherwise all our soldiers have died for nothing, they say."

They died for nothing. Suck it up.
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: It'd be terrible of Russia ended up reaping all that discord they've sown in the US.


My guess is that it'll depend on how much the average Russian has to lose when the writing is on the wall, and what one can get away with in the process of trying to stave-off that happening.

Peasant revolts sometimes happen because they have nothing left to lose outside of their lives, but see the opulence they never had access to and that their children will be denied.

Those whose circumstances are a little better than that might revolt if they're going to lose the comforts that they have to the point that the perils of a campaign of revolt aren't much worse than being forced to the lowest station while simultaneously giving them purpose in life.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am getting so much use out of this image!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good.  F*ck their feelings.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Qwhat? Propaganda dividing families?
You don't say...
Welcome to the qlub.
 
