(Twitter)   Russia threatens to fine Wikipedia 4 million rubles if they don't delete information critical of Putin's regime. Luckily for Wikipedia, 4 million rubles is about 49 thousand dollars right now   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Russia is going to be introduced to Barbara Streisand soon.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CeeLo Green - FUCK YOU (Official Video)
Youtube pc0mxOXbWIU
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol, okay

How would they even go about collecting?
 
GoldenMetalRaven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what they have to say about Putin's favorite house band https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lyube ?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Endive Wombat: lol, okay

How would they even go about collecting?


Banner headline asking you to donate.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the Hague will be more than happy to have Mr putin visit them and testify why this should be internationally enforced.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That money could be used to buy foo for the starving troops.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wikipedia should simply block all of Russia.
Fark them.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Wikipedia even wanted to pay this, they should put the $49 in escrow pending Russia's full withdrawal and restoration of the borders as of 2013.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Endive Wombat: lol, okay

How would they even go about collecting?

Banner headline asking you to donate.


That's how wiki would pay a fine.

Why would they need to? Does wiki keep their operating accounts in Russia? Do they have servers in Russia?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to wikipedia telling me if everyone gave 250,000 rubles I wouldn't see this yellow popup
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: That money could be used to buy foo for the starving troops.


Dude, too soon.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Sounds like Russia is going to be introduced to Barbara Streisand soon.


I think they met about a month ago.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: If Wikipedia even wanted to pay this, they should put the $49 in escrow pending Russia's full withdrawal and restoration of the borders as of 2013.


If they put up their fundraising ads and changed the test to, "Support our legal defense against Russia", they'd make their annual fundraising goals in about 15 minutes.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is said to have the GDP of Floriduh.

How can any country that small have the swag to do the shiat it wants to do.

Time to take Russia out.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Wikipedia should simply block all of Russia.
Fark them.


Yes what we want to is not give the Russian people access to accurate information.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I've closed my Kyiv Independent tab for a month.

They stay up to the minute on the war.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pooty looks like he hasn't slept in 3 weeks.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't do that Russia. Jimmy already makes too many requests for money.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 thousand roubles.

10 thousand.

5 thousand.

You best hurry up, guys. ;)
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Sounds like Russia is going to be introduced to Barbara Streisand soon.


Yeah, soon everyone will have heard that Russia invaded Ukraine.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Pooty looks like he hasn't slept in 3 weeks.


Let's hope he rests soon.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: That money could be used to buy foo for the starving troops.


Sadly, the Foo is on hiatus at the moment.  Plus, I'm not sure even Mr. Grohl could cheer up the poor Russian troops.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bisi: foo monkey: That money could be used to buy foo for the starving troops.

Dude, too soon.


Nah. Let them eat their bullets.

Go fark yourselves Russia. Die.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bisi: foo monkey: That money could be used to buy foo for the starving troops.

Dude, too soon.


I need the work.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have looked over all articles relating to the invasion and Vladimir Putin, and have determined no inaccurate information is present. Fark you very much."
 
Almost Everybody Poops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Wikipedia just waits a month or so they can pay off a 4 million ruble fine by choosing to make a packed lunch for a day instead of going out.

Or they can also just tell them to fark off.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Sorelian's Ghost: Sounds like Russia is going to be introduced to Barbara Streisand soon.

Yeah, soon everyone will have heard that Russia invaded Ukraine.


Ukraine's skirt was too short, they drank too much, they were asking for it
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: That money could be used to buy foo for the starving troops.


You would say that.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Wikipedia should simply block all of Russia.
Fark them.


fark that. Why do what Putin wants?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep telling them to take it to the talk page.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Looking forward to wikipedia telling me if everyone gave 250,000 rubles I wouldn't see this yellow popup


Stop whining and enroll in BareWiki.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 MILLION rubles!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: SpectroBoy: Wikipedia should simply block all of Russia.
Fark them.

fark that. Why do what Putin wants?


Fair point.

D'Oh! He got me.
 
Bloody William
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bisi: foo monkey: That money could be used to buy foo for the starving troops.

Dude, too soon.


Fark's April 1st filter has FINALLY gotten me to laugh!
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Luckily for Wikipedia, 4 million rubles is about 49 thousand dollars right now

FTFSubby
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Russia looking to start a fight it can win? Wikipedia is about their speed....oh and they just lost a fuel depot outside of Moscow
 
X-Geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Endive Wombat: lol, okay

How would they even go about collecting?


They could send an armored division to 120 Kearny Street, 16th Floor, San Francisco, California 94104.

I don't think those nerds could hold out for more than a week or so.

/though that's what they said about Ukraine, so who knows?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There is no "Special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine" article on Wikipedia so I guess they removed it. Now excuse me, I need to go finish reading an article about the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Russia is said to have the GDP of Floriduh.

How can any country that small have the swag to do the shiat it wants to do.

Time to take Russia out.


They have nukes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: SpectroBoy: Wikipedia should simply block all of Russia.
Fark them.

Yes what we want to is not give the Russian people access to accurate information.


Good point.

<hangs head in shame and slinks away>
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: SpectroBoy: Wikipedia should simply block all of Russia.
Fark them.

Yes what we want to is not give the Russian people access to accurate information.


Make the main page of the Russian Language Wiki all related to the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Из сегодняшней избранной статьи: Российская дезинформация с 2000 года
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like a pre justification for brutality against any Russian looking at Wikipedia, since the accusation proves disloyalty.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Putin also demanded that they reinstate his own edits, claiming that he can bench press 100,000 pounds, that he has bedded every woman in the former Soviet territories, and that he does not shiat but instead poots talcum powder.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Endive Wombat: lol, okay

How would they even go about collecting?


images.indianexpress.comView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Pooty looks like he hasn't slept in 3 weeks.


The sooner he takes Warren Zevon's advice and sleeps when he's dead, the happier I'll be.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If they wait a little longer, they can pay it in Monopoly money, and use less paper.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Write them a post dated check for May 1 for $1.50 US.   That should cover it, plus tip
 
