(Fox 40 Sacramento)   Sorry your homes burned down in the wildfire, but you're going to have to start paying your monthly water meter fee again   (fox40.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Though we won't be going back, he will still have to pay the monthly water fee from the local water district. The fee isn't about the usage of water. It's about whether or not there is a water meter.

Go destroy the water meter. Problem solved.

/must have been vandals
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not paying, come turn the meter off."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Somebody has to pay for all of the water they used to put out the fire....that they didn't put out.
Wait till they get the lawn maintenance fee.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pro-tip: Until you sell a property, you assume all obligations. These obligations are, unfortunately, not contingent on there being no natural disasters.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The water district said it has no choice but to charge the $68.97 fee.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sell the property. Problem solved.

I get it, you lost everything. But you lived in a place that has experienced wildfires for millennia and act like you've been afflicted by some unforeseen tragedy. Am I complaining about my tax dollars going to save you and everyone else because you live where people shouldn't live? No (well, kinda I am).
 
olorin604
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow, their meter fee is a couple months of my water bill.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

olorin604: Wow, their meter fee is a couple months of my water bill.


No kidding. The monthly fee for my apartment for water, sewer, *and* trash service is only about $40 or so.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is an outrage! Water is supposed to be free for the rest of your life after a fire burns down your house!
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Remove it yourself and drop it off at their office.  Once a few people do that, the fees will disappear for them and double for everyone else.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Sell the property. Problem solved.

I get it, you lost everything. But you lived in a place that has experienced wildfires for millennia and act like you've been afflicted by some unforeseen tragedy. Am I complaining about my tax dollars going to save you and everyone else because you live where people shouldn't live? No (well, kinda I am).


I live on the East Coast where we have hurricanes. Some people live in what is called tornado alley. Others live in flood zones.Should we all just tough it out?  Tell us, oh wise one, where should we live?
 
