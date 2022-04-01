 Skip to content
(Metro) Weeners "No, I said OFF THE BEAT"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Happiness Is A Warm Gun (Remastere  2009)
Youtube vdvnOH060Qg
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Go-Go's - We Got The Beat (Official Music Vi eo)
Youtube f55KlPe81Yw
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the park with J.Arthur?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, he trie  his best to hi e. He must've been orgasm starve  if he  i  it on the job.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they wante  more ol  timey beat cops in the community?
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The strong arm of the law
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To ay's Cyani e an  Happiness features a masturbating policeman (NSFW)

https://explosm.net/comics/johnson-cop#comic
 
jimjays
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Incre ible. They got wor  of the inci ent late at night. Ma e an arrest in the morning. Go  on the UK police for policing their own.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A cop beating something that isn't black? Oh, Englan ... Nevermin 
 
northernmanor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Bobby on the beat off"
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No question, he was always on the beat.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fugazi - Two Beats Off
Youtube WHDaXEDWbqs
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In the late 90s, I was in Japan visiting a major consumer electronics manufacturer that specialize  in making car stereos.

We were getting a presentation an   emonstration of their upcoming line of pro ucts.

One of the key new proprietary features was the Voice Response System (VRS) which, when you pushe  a button on the car stereo a voice woul  confirm through the speakers that the function was either enable  or  isable . Sort of lame, but at the time we were looking for any  ifferentiation, especially if we coul  charge a little more for it as a step feature.

Anyway, the Japanese Pro uct Manager is  oing the  emo an  shows us how to set it up - you coul  choose a male voice, which was Graham Nash, or a female voice which, I think, was Bonnie Raitt or someone like that.

Then, he hits the power button...

"Power off." Nash says.

Again, he hits the power button...

"Power on." Nash says.

Then, he hits the volume up button...

"Volume up."

Then, the volume  own button...

"Volume  own."

At this point, we get it, an  we move on to the next bank of pro ucts to get another  emo, but one of my Buyers  eci es to stay an  play with the car stereo a little more.

So, we're getting the  emo on the next pro uct, but we can still hear our coworker in the backgroun ...

"EQ on."

There was apparently a built-in equalizer with three factory presets for  ifferent types of music...

"Rock on."
"Rock off."

Giggles.

"Jazz on."
"Jazz off."

Giggles.

"Beat on."
"Beat off."

Giggles.

"Beat off. Beat off. Beat off. Beat off. Beat off."

I look over at him an  he just staring at me an  smashing the button with this mischievous look on his face.

Our team all busts up laughing.

The pro uct manager pauses an  asks what is going on. We  elicately explain to him what "beat off" means in English.

"Ohhhhh. We will stu y," he says, as he an  his team are all furiously taking notes on notepa s an  no  ing that they un erstan .
 
munko
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GreenSun: In fairness, he trie  his best to hi e. He must've been orgasm starve  if he  i  it on the job.


this is an ever popular form of getting back at the po po.  Honey pot gets him a nice cup of coffee (spike  with super viagra), flirts with him a bit an  then tell them to meet you in the park an  be rea y for hot sex.  an  she leaves them with blue balls.  what's a guy to  o? you can't protect the public with that kin  of pressure buil  up, over-sha owing any clear thoughts as you fight crime.  Surely Commissioner Gor on will un erstan .
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cormee: The strong arm of the law


The short arm of the Law
 
NINEv2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a British person caught spankin' it in the park, an  I'm the first??? *sigh* FINE.

Wanker
 
