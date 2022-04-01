 Skip to content
(Politico)   Everyone still needs to be vaccinated against Covid   (politico.com) divider line
    PSA, Vaccination, Vaccine, Public health, Global health organizations, percent target, vulnerable populations, 70-percent-vaccination goal, risk groups  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
GaryOldman.gif
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Health organizations again seek to prioritize at-risk populations for Covid shots."

That would be the population who aren't vaccinated, right?
 
Cache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I don't think there's so much a shift of thinking on 70 percent so much as it is a recognition of failure..."

Conservatives, take a bow.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Signed up for a trial for a fluvid vaccine through Moderna.  Double blind with the option to lift the blind after 1 month.  5 month trial.
Just counting down the days till the twin equations can get theirs.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I only read Politico for the ads, so I can see who's paying their salary.  The ads and the recipes.  And the porn.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
With the exception of a relatively small number of people who can't get vaccinated for medical reasons, everyone who wants to get vaccinated against Covid has done so. As for the rest, screw 'em, they can die.
 
MLWS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are they removing people withbonly 1 shot from 2020 from the 70%?

I don't think they count as vaccinated anymore
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
PISH-POshia
these in-the-know intellectuals said I don't have to:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Got my 2nd booster yesterday.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This again?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Slowly but surely, that number will slowly increase as antivaxxers thankfully die off.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: This again?


No, still.
 
