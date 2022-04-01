 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Aussies to send Mad Max vehicles requested by Ukraine to fight the water war against Russia   (9news.com.au) divider line
29
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I want a prime account like that
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Each one comes with its own kangaroo. And you don't wanna f*ck with them.
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they would send their Donk, this entire thing would be over.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
send Tank Girl
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Send Autie Entity and Mr. Gooddeal(?) and the wheel.  Put Putin on a horse and send him in to the desert.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funmonger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Flamethrower guitars extra.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are Warboys extra?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Okay, but don't send any of those flame-spewing rigs; the Russians will just swarm them and drink the fuel.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She's a beaut
mudgeeguardian.com.auView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"We'll be flying them over there on our C-17s (military transport aircraft) to make sure they can be there to support (Ukraine)."


Good. If they send the vehicles by ship, Russia may be defeated by the time they arrive.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Behold the future, shiny and chrome!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Zenith: send Tank Girl


Jet Girl, too
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

Should be good for moral.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What about sending in.,..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's not a tractor:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now this a tractor!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I weep for the generations that this "Mad Max Fury Road" is a real Mad Max movie.

Flexy pole acrobats & flaming guitars, PuhLeaze.

/and get off of my post apocalyptic hell-scape lawn
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I laughed at the thought "haha Australia is cracking open the strategic mad max reserves" and then I saw the picture of the vehicle and laughed even harder. fark yeah Australia, never change.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I weep for the generations that this "Mad Max Fury Road" is a real Mad Max movie.

Flexy pole acrobats & flaming guitars, PuhLeaze.

/and get off of my post apocalyptic hell-scape lawn


No.

And rake your damned skulls, already, you're bringing down the real estate values.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I weep for the generations that this "Mad Max Fury Road" is a real Mad Max movie.

Flexy pole acrobats & flaming guitars, PuhLeaze.

/and get off of my post apocalyptic hell-scape lawn


Frak you, troll, *I* was a Mad Max original from the long-long-ago, and the only criteria for a MM film is that 1) George Miller made it 2) It is post-apocalyptic 3) Actual humans do actual sick as fark stunts on actual moving  backyard-junk-car masterpieces.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aagrajag: SpectroBoy: I weep for the generations that this "Mad Max Fury Road" is a real Mad Max movie.

Flexy pole acrobats & flaming guitars, PuhLeaze.

/and get off of my post apocalyptic hell-scape lawn

No.

And rake your damned skulls, already, you're bringing down the real estate values.


Typical, you post apocalyptic fancy lads always move in for the local charm and then start right in with the gentrification.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

deadsanta: SpectroBoy: I weep for the generations that this "Mad Max Fury Road" is a real Mad Max movie.

Flexy pole acrobats & flaming guitars, PuhLeaze.

/and get off of my post apocalyptic hell-scape lawn

Frak you, troll, *I* was a Mad Max original from the long-long-ago, and the only criteria for a MM film is that 1) George Miller made it 2) It is post-apocalyptic 3) Actual humans do actual sick as fark stunts on actual moving  backyard-junk-car masterpieces.


Fair counterpoint.

You may walk upon my lawn.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They're also sending this guy with a fresh delivery of batteries:
littledrummerboychallenge.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I weep for the generations that this "Mad Max Fury Road" is a real Mad Max movie.

Flexy pole acrobats & flaming guitars, PuhLeaze.

/and get off of my post apocalyptic hell-scape lawn


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

deadsanta: SpectroBoy: I weep for the generations that this "Mad Max Fury Road" is a real Mad Max movie.

Flexy pole acrobats & flaming guitars, PuhLeaze.

/and get off of my post apocalyptic hell-scape lawn

Frak you, troll, *I* was a Mad Max original from the long-long-ago, and the only criteria for a MM film is that 1) George Miller made it 2) It is post-apocalyptic 3) Actual humans do actual sick as fark stunts on actual moving  backyard-junk-car masterpieces.


Fury Road is an Amazing Mad Max movie. Loved that they brought back Miller, and had no CGI. Those are real vehicles and real stunts being done at speed! Hell, they even brought back actors (Immortan Joe was Toe Cutter in the first movie). And yes, like Dead Santa, I watched the originals when they came out.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Your blood will be my lotion!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WITNESS MEEEE!
 
Gergesa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That won't stop a kangaroo.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
