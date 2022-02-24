 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 37 of WW3: Russia sucks up to India, Ukraine possibly blows up a fuel depot inside Russia, Western spy agencies undermine Putin who doesn't know how bad the war is going, & Zelensky removes 2 traitor generals. It's your Friday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    Vladimir Putin, Russia, northeastern Ukraine-Russia border, Russian state media TASS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ukrainian border, Russian military  
•       •       •

nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Primero
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nyet, was not attack by Ukrainians, was just annual FSB bonfire. Well planne  in a vance, just well kept secret by secret police.

Why you not believe me? Borscht was serve . Ask Comra e Vla .
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This feels like an inflection point.

Also, flying behin  enemy lines to attack with ungui e  rockets is a heck of a thing. Remin s me of Argentine pilots attacking the Royal Navy with ungui e  bombs  roppe  from 'obsolete' aircraft.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly I'  expect any fuel  epot near Ukraine woul  be heavily guar e  given the situation, but apparently not.  It's almost like the Russians have ha  shiat supply lines.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Reports of Ukrainian military helicopters targeting an oil storage  epot in Russia  o not create con itions con ucive to continuing peace talks, accor ing to Kremlin spokesman  mitry Peskov."

'Not fair! they aren't suppose  to shoot back, WE are inva ing not them! MOM HES TOUCHING ME!"
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nee  VHTS summary. I've become  epen ent on them.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I nee  my  aily fix of BRIAN BLESSE .
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russia

 oes not create con itions con ucive to continuing peace talks.
 
fasahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, right. April first.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You really nee e  the e it button.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sometimes if your post starts with italics the HTML processing will inclu e it with the quote  post which is also in italics
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh crap. I hate April 1st.

Coul  someone with the ability to turn off the april fool's filter in here, make that happen please?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

englaja: was just annual FSB bonfire


Atlichniye Muzhchina camping.  Crystals got jacke , pravilna.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 on't make me pull this war over, cause I swear I will turn this  amn thing aroun  an  go home, that's it...
 
fasahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anything can happen. It's April fool's  ay. Letters have gone absent.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YO ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

Gor on's Alive?
Youtube P2xS-AxKk0k


From CNN:
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le  rian calle  for intensifie  military, financial an  humanitarian support for Ukraine, while talking to reporters in Tallinn, Estonia.
"Russia must not hope to win," Le  rian sai . "The stakes for us are strategic."
"We have a very clear objective, to not give up anything an  to intensify our efforts until a total ceasefire across the whole of Ukraine's territory an  real negotiations."
Le  rian sai  that France wants to show to partners "on every continent" that "because the Russian war in Ukraine is the negation of the principles an  commitments that protect us all, it is everyone's business."
He also warne  against trusting promises of a re uction in fighting, saying, "We can only ju ge acts an  for the moment we are not there."
He also reiterate  calls for Europe to  ivest from Russian hy rocarbons.
"While we  on't all have the same  epen ence on Russian hy rocarbons, we will have the same interest in exiting them (in Europe)."
Le  rian has been on a tour of Finlan , Estonia, an  Lithuania since We nes ay.

CNN:
Speaking on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov thanke  In ia for "taking this situation in its entirety of facts"  uring a meeting with In ian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar.
"We appreciate that In ia is taking this situation in its entirety of facts, not just in a one-si e  way," Lavrov sai  at the conference in New  elhi on Fri ay.
"Our Western colleagues woul  like to re uce any meaningful international issue to the crisis in Ukraine, you know our position, we  o not hi e anything," Lavrov a  e .
"Frien ship is the keywor  to  escribe the history of our relations an  our relations were very sustainable  uring many  ifficult times in the past ... We are certainly intereste  in having the worl  or er balance ," Lavrov sai .
S. Jaishankar sai  the meeting was taking place "in a  ifficult international environment," a  ing that In ia "has always been in favor of resolving  ifferences an   isputes through  ialogue an   iplomacy."
Lavrov sai  economic matters an  the ongoing coronavirus pan emic woul  also be on the agen a.

CNN:
Western intelligence agencies are waging a psychological war over Ukraine  irectly with Russian Presi ent Vla imir Putin, an expert at the genre, who is now effectively taking a  ose of his own me icine.
The Unite  States an  its allies are painting a picture of a bogge   own,  emoralize  an   ysfunctional Russian military taking  isastrous losses on the battlefiel , an  are simultaneously conjuring a vision of growing political tension insi e the Kremlin.
They claim the Russian lea er is isolate , poorly a vise  an  lacking real intelligence on just how ba ly the war is going.
Western governments are preventing Putin from  efining the narrative of the war.
It is a tough position for a Russian lea er who has often  eploye  information warfare himself, notably while me  ling in US an  European elections.
The remarkable  etail of the  eclassifie  intelligence assessments must also be especially galling to Putin, a former KGB officer an  intelligence chief. An  they leave open the possibility that Western intelligence agencies have the capacity to see  eep into the Kremlin's war effort an  internal politics, which is likely to infuriate the Russian lea er an  coul  open further cracks in his regime.

CNN:
Australia will sen  locally pro uce  armore  vehicles to Ukraine after a request from Presi ent Volo ymyr Zelensky, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sai  on Fri ay.
Morrison  i  not say when or how many vehicles - known as Bushmasters - woul  be sent to Ukraine.
"We're not just sen ing our prayers, we're sen ing our guns, we're sen ing our munitions, we're sen ing our humanitarian ai , we're sen ing all of this an  bo y armor," Morrison sai .
"We're going to be sen ing our armore  vehicles, our Bushmasters as well. An  we're flying them over there on our C-17s."
Zelensky appeale  for the armore  vehicles while speaking to Australia's parliament via vi eo link on Thurs ay, saying "we have to keep those who are fighting against this evil arme ."
"You have very goo  arme  personnel vehicle, Bushmaster, that coul  help Ukraine substantially, an  other pieces of equipment that coul  strengthen our position in terms of armament," Zelensky sai . "If you have an opportunity to share this with us we woul  be very grateful."
Zelensky also calle  for further sanctions on Russia.

Russians are sociopaths:
Russian forces on Thurs ay confiscate  14 tons of humanitarian ai  from buses boun  for Melitopol in southern Ukraine, accor ing to Vereshchuk, the Ukrainian minister of reintegration of temporarily occupie  territories.
Vereshchuk sai  the foo  an  me ication was loa e  on 12 buses.
Russian forces also blocke  45 buses going to Ber iansk on Thurs ay en route to Mariupol, she a  e .

Ukrainian Presi ent Volo ymyr Zelensky sai  he remove  two top Ukrainian generals, calling them "antiheroes" in his nightly a  ress poste  to social me ia on Thurs ay night.
"To ay another  ecision was ma e regar ing antiheroes. Now I  o not have time to  eal with all the traitors. But gra ually they will all be punishe ," he sai .
The generals - former chief of the Main  epartment of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine, Naumov An riy Olehovych, an  the former hea  of the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region, Kryvoruchko Serhiy Oleksan rovych - have been strippe  of their rank.
"Those servicemen among senior officers who have not  eci e  where their homelan  is, who violate the military oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people as regar s (to) the protection of our state, its free om an  in epen ence, will inevitably be  eprive  of senior military ranks. Ran om generals  on't belong here!" Zelensky sai .

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Kyiv In epen ent: Russia starts spring  raft for its arme  forces ami  invasion of Ukraine. Russia expects to  raft 134,500 conscripts age  18 to 27 by July 15. Russian authorities ha  previously use  conscripts for the aggression against Ukraine an  ha  to a mit it.

Kyiv In epen ent but also reporte  wi ely elsewhere: Me ia: Putin surroun e  by  octors, inclu ing thyroi  cancer specialist. He travele  with five  octors on average in 2016-2017, accor ing to an investigation by Project, a Russian me ia outlet. Putin has also expresse  interest in alternative me icine.

Kyiv In epen ent: Governor of Russia's Belgoro  Oblast claime  Ukrainian helicopters attacke  oil  epot there. Russian me ia publishe  photos an  vi eos of an explosion an  a fire at the  epot in Belgoro , just 30 kilometres away from the Ukrainian bor er.
VHTS note: Someone  EFINITELY blew this to hell, there is film of rockets or missiles or something hitting it.

Nexta: Also in #Belgoro , aroun  5:30 a.m., the Konstanta printing house was shelle , its  irector tol  Belgoro -Me ia. It's at the other en  of the city in relation to the oil  epot.

Kyiv In epen ent: Georgia to implement economic sanctions against Russia. Georgian Presi ent Salome Zurabishvili tol  CNN that Georgia will join international financial sanctions against Russia. Georgia ha  so far refuse  to sanction Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv In epen ent: Russia threatens Wikipe ia with 4 million ruble fine for articles about Russia's invasion. Roskomna zor  eman e  that Wikipe ia remove "inaccurate information on a special military operation of the Russian Fe eration in Ukraine aime  at misinformation of Russian users."
VHTS Note: 4 million rubles is literallky about $49,000  ollars. 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kyiv In epen ent: Zelensky in a recent a  ress to Ukrainians: "Whatever happens, we all have to think about the future, about what Ukraine will be like after this war, what our lives will be like because this is a fight for our future."

Nexta: There are no #Russian military on the territory of the #Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but some of them are still in the exclusion zone This was state  by the hea  of the State Agency of #Ukraine for the management of the exclusion zone Yevhen Kramarenko.

Nexta: The talks between #Russia an  #Ukraine will continue to ay, April 1, in the format of a vi eo communication.

Nexta: #Russian propagan a channel "Tsargra " claime  to receive 1 billion rubles in penalties from #Google for blocking its #YouTube channel. Bailiffs arreste  the money in Google accounts an  then seize  it in favor of the TV channel,  eclare  "Tsargra ".

In the coming  ays, the U.S.  epartment of Commerce will inclu e 120 entities from #Russia an  #Belarus in the sanctions list for aggression against #Ukraine, says White House Communications  irector Kate #Be ingfiel .
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nqua roa: Nee  VHTS summary. I've become  epen ent on them.


LOL, sorry, Fark got weir  an  woul n't let me post to my own submitte  threa  an  then the threa  went re , so it's been a bit of a trial this morning.

No cat puke though, so that's nice.

Thanks, mo s, for helping me out this morning! No snark.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine memes are lit to ay:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what in the hell is going on???
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'  say you can't trust anything Putin says on April fool's  ay, but I'm not sure the qualification is nee e .
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OSINT technical: A number of reports this morning that the Russians have pulle  back from NW of Kyiv, all the way to Belarus.

VHTS Note:Later photographs appear to confirm this, at least in part. Russian forces have  efinitely retreate  NW of Kyiv, but how far I  o not know.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: nqua roa: Nee  VHTS summary. I've become  epen ent on them.

I nee  my  aily fix of BRIAN BLESSE .


Actual vi eo for you to ay.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_ rinker: what in the hell is going on???


What  ay is it?
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They  on't seem to be gone in this threa , for the most part. I thought this was an exempt threa  because the war is not a joke.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

well fark.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, normally I'm fine with silly Fark jokes, but this one mainly just makes things shiatty to rea .
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ok Cana ians..Ukraine took curling to a whole new level...   response?

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1509841525089394721?cxt=HHwWwoCzocO3hPQpAAAA
 
korteks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Visual Howlaroun  Title Sequence:

Georgian Presi ent Salome Zurabishvili tol  CNN that Georgia will join international financial sanctions against Russia.

She coul   o much more useful things like,  unno, performing some  ance, asking for a certain hea  on a platter...
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's basically one way for this to en : the Ukrainians agree not to join NATO as they alrea y hinte  at an  get some kin  of  efense agreement to remain a neutral zone, they can join the EU. The Russians take  onbas,  unetsk an  keep Crimea an  claim this was of course the entire plan all along to save face an  attempt to re uce some of their humiliation from this war "special operation".
When the last Russian sol ier leaves Ukraine, Sanctions are gra ually lifte , starting with civilian relate  stuff. A big worl wi e effort to rebuil  an  help Ukraine will begin, probably le  by the UN.
Putin will probably be replace  by another ex-KGB  ictator but it will take a  eca e or two for Russia to go back to where they were before the war, economy an  reputation wise.
The Ukranians know this, The Russians know this, the  og knows this.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaroun  Title Sequence: OSINT technical: A number of reports this morning that the Russians have pulle  back from NW of Kyiv, all the way to Belarus.

VHTS Note:Later photographs appear to confirm this, at least in part. Russian forces have  efinitely retreate  NW of Kyiv, but how far I  o not know.


Just a remin er, though, they are completely capable of bombing the shiat out of Kyiv forever from Belarus an  Russia...

They just a mit they  on't want to be molotov'  in the city limits.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Berlin has its Currywurst, Moscow can get its Curryoshki.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Greil: well fark.


It's going to be a rough  ay for rea ing Fark.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ukraine shoul  blow up Moscow if they can.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: There's basically one way for this to en : the Ukrainians agree not to join NATO as they alrea y hinte  at an  get some kin  of  efense agreement to remain a neutral zone, they can join the EU. The Russians take  onbas,  unetsk an  keep Crimea an  claim this was of course the entire plan all along to save face an  attempt to re uce some of their humiliation from this war "special operation".
When the last Russian sol ier leaves Ukraine, Sanctions are gra ually lifte , starting with civilian relate  stuff. A big worl wi e effort to rebuil  an  help Ukraine will begin, probably le  by the UN.
Putin will probably be replace  by another ex-KGB  ictator but it will take a  eca e or two for Russia to go back to where they were before the war, economy an  reputation wise.
The Ukranians know this, The Russians know this, the  og knows this.


That effectively is a Putin victory. Crimea/ onbass have immense gas reserves. Right now sanctions make those reserves a worthless asset, especially with the looming insurgency that will break out there (that will be a human rights nightmare to crush).

A mineral rights  eal might help, but this i ea that we can let Russia rape an  win nee s to be oute  for the stupi ity that it is.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Vi eo reporte ly of Ukrainian attack helicopters striking oil facility in Belgoro , across the bor er insi e Russia

https://twitter.com/ELINTNews/status/1509751440079736832
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"We're not just sen ing our prayers, we're sen ing our guns, we're sen ing our munitions, we're sen ing our humanitarian ai , we're sen ing all of this an  bo y armor," Morrison sai .

Hahaha... That's so Aussie-- oing the right, cool thing while taking jabs at your annoye  brother just to be a little smartass.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaroun  Title Sequence: OSINT technical: A number of reports this morning that the Russians have pulle  back from NW of Kyiv, all the way to Belarus.

VHTS Note:Later photographs appear to confirm this, at least in part. Russian forces have  efinitely retreate  NW of Kyiv, but how far I  o not know.


Tsk, tsk. You know better than to use such "inflammatory" language. They aren't "retreating". The Russians near Kyiv are merely re-positioning themselves for operations in  onetsk an  Luhansk. They're hea e  north an  west to the Russian an  Belarusan bor ers to  o this out of the goo ness of their hearts (bless 'em), rather than risk interrupting rush-hour traffic aroun  Kyiv. Only satanists an  other Western propagan ists woul  claim it's because those units have been ba ly maule  by Ukrainian forces an  woul  not survive an attempt to travel in any other  irection.

Better be careful about such language. Russia may try to "fine" you a few million rubles for violating Glorious Lea er's legislation about inaccurate information.

</s>
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Vi eo reporte ly of Ukrainian attack helicopters striking oil facility in Belgoro , across the bor er insi e Russia

https://twitter.com/ELINTNews/status/1509751440079736832


That's embarrassing for Russia. Can't even protect their own airspace.
 
korteks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Ok Cana ians..Ukraine took curling to a whole new level...   response?

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1509841525089394721?cxt=HHwWwoCzocO3hPQpAAAA


Gaaahhh, my balls just retreate  in my solar plexus...
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can they hit Vla 's palace next? I  on't care that he's not there. Just seeing that symbol of kleptocracy burn woul  bring joy to millions.
 
Zenith
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gaspo e: "Reports of Ukrainian military helicopters targeting an oil storage  epot in Russia  o not create con itions con ucive to continuing peace talks, accor ing to Kremlin spokesman  mitry Peskov."

'Not fair! they aren't suppose  to shoot back, WE are inva ing not them! MOM HES TOUCHING ME!"


bunch of whiny little biatches complaining the illegal war they starte  is blowing back their way.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gaspo e: "Reports of Ukrainian military helicopters targeting an oil storage  epot in Russia  o not create con itions con ucive to continuing peace talks, accor ing to Kremlin spokesman  mitry Peskov."

'Not fair! they aren't suppose  to shoot back, WE are inva ing not them! MOM HES TOUCHING ME!"


To be fair, they weren't expecting the Ukrainian to even be a country by now. You've got to give them time to a just, an  realize that they aren't safe behin  their own bor ers. It's been a while since they've seen anyone not scare  of the Paper Tiger.
 
